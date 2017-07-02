Click to read the full story: Beyonce name reveal breaks internet and forgotten Louis Tomlinson

Once again, superstar diva Beyoncé has broken the Internet…

On Friday, the Lemonade singer caused a full on social media frenzy when it was reported (by media outlet TMZ) that she, and her husband Jay Z, officially filed for trademarks for two very specific names. Seeing as how Beyoncé and Jay Z just recently welcomed their two new twins into the world (one girl and one boy), fans and followers of the stars have been on edge waiting to hear what extravagant names they gave their two new little ones. With the new trademarks that Jay Z and Beyoncé just filed for, it is fairly safe to assume we now know…

According to TMZ, the A-list celebrity couple filed legal documents to get the trademark rights to the names “Rumi Carter” and “Sir Carter.”

Inevitably, the assumed names of the stars’ newborns got mixed reactions. While some people (particularly member of Beyoncé’s loyal fandom, the Beehive) praised the names, others expressed disappointment, as they thought Bey and Jay Z would have come up with “better” names.

It took a while for the public to uncover Beyoncé and Jay Z’s new babies’ names. The twins were actually welcomed into the world in early June. However, they had to stay in the hospital for a number of days, as there were some minor complications during their birth. Fortunately, Beyoncé, Jay Z, Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir (if those are actually their names and Bey/Jay Z aren’t trying to trick us) are all home and healthy now!

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson got super candid in his recent interview with media publication The Guardian. In the exclusive sit-down with the outlet, Louis talked all about his role in One Direction, as well as promoted his upcoming music.

When discussing how it felt to be in one of the biggest boy bands of all time, Louis admitted that he often felt like the “forgettable” member of the group. Louis revealed, “The others have always been…Like Niall, for example. He’s the [loveliest] guy in the world; Happy-go-lucky Irish, no sense of arrogance. And he’s fearless. There are time’s I’ve thought: ‘I’d have a bit of that.’ Zayn, back in the day, he could relate to me on a nerves level. In the first year, we were both the least confident. But Zayn has a fantastic voice, and for him, it was always about owning that. Liam always had a good stage presence, same as Harry; they’ve both got that ownership. Harry comes across very cool. Liam’s all about getting the crowd going, doing a bit of dancing…and then, there’s me.”

While he didn’t necessary feel at piece with his place in the band onstage, Louis explained in his one-on-one with The Guardian that he did have a knack for the backstage logistics. Louis noted, “…If there was any bad news that needed giving to the label, I’d always be designated to have the argument.”

Unfortunately for Louis, just as he began to hit his stride as a member of One Direction, the former X Factor group decided to take a break. The singer joked, “In the last year of One Direction I was probably the most confident I ever was…and then it was: ‘OK hiatus!’”

Nonetheless, Louis is now working on his own solo music. He recently told the press that his new sound would be a lot less “sloppy” than when he first tried to make it on the music scene as a solo artist.

Grammy award winner Adele canceled two sold-out weekend shows at London’s Wembley Stadium, telling fans early Saturday that her vocal cords were damaged and that she was advised by a doctor not to perform.

In a statement to her fans on social media, Adele said she considered going ahead with her Saturday night performance but didn’t think she would have been able to make it through the show and didn’t want to “crumble” on stage.

“I’m so desperate to do them that I’ve even considered miming, just to be in front of you and be with you,” she wrote. “But I’ve never done it, and I cannot in a million years do that to you. It wouldn’t be the real me up there.”

The announcement came at the end of a 15-month tour throughout Europe, the United State, Australia and New Zealand. The pop superstar said that touring never suited her well, and had hinted earlier that her current tour for the album “25” would be her last.

The 29-year-old British singer included a signed, handwritten note in the program for her Wednesday night show at Wembley saying, “I don’t know if I’ll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home.”

The “Hello” tour would have included a total of 123 performances had Adele gone ahead with the two shows this weekend. She performed at Wembley on Wednesday and Thursday nights.

“To not complete this milestone in my career is something I’m struggling to get my head around and I wish that I wasn’t having to write this,” she wrote. “It’s something I’m really struggling to come to terms with. It’s as if my whole career has been building up to these four shows.”

Adele said refunds will be available if the shows can’t be rescheduled.

“I’m sorry, I’m devastated,” she said. “I’m sorry. I love you. I’m so sorry. Please forgive me x.”

Rock superstar Mick Jagger says a newspaper editorial was responsible for helping him avoid prison for a minor drug offense in 1967.

The Rolling Stones frontman tells the Times of London on Saturday that he had been sentenced to three months in jail not because of the severity of his crime but because band members were being “scapegoats” by an older generation critical of their lifestyle.

The Times editorial underscored this point, saying Jagger should be treated “exactly the same as anyone else.”

The 73-year-old singer tells the newspaper “that editorial got me out jail. One day it dropped, and the next thing I was out.”

Jagger credits the editorial with telling the establishment “come on guys; this is just not English fair play kind of thing.”

President Donald Trump escalated an intensely personal feud with two high-profile talk show hosts Saturday, suggesting without evidence that their network is biased against him.

Donald Trump continued his weekend Twitter rant stream on Sunday with an old WWF video showing him attacking CNN. Once again the President has gone against the words the White House has put out on his behalf. This time it was about his stance against violence. Yes, the video proves that.

CNN has responded with the following statement:

“It is a sad day when the President of the United States encourages violence against reporters. Clearly, Sarah Huckabee Sanders lied when she said the President had never done so. Instead of preparing for his overseas trip, his first meeting with Vladimir Putin, dealing with North Korea and working on his health care bill, he is instead involved in juvenile behavior far below the dignity of his office. We will keep doing our jobs. He should start doing his.”

CNN Communications also directly replied to Trump’s tweet with a quote from Sanders that she said during a press briefing on Thursday: “The President in no way form or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence. If anything, quite the contrary.

The president’s stream of insults has pained politicians from both parties who have appealed to him, without apparent success, to stop the 140-character bursts of character attacks and focus on running the country. Saturday evening, Trump was at it again.

Trump lashed out at Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, co-hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” on Twitter earlier Saturday. From his New Jersey golf club, he said: “Crazy Joe Scarborough and dumb as a rock Mika are not bad people, but their low rated show is dominated by their NBC bosses.”

Trump also said that Greta Van Susteren lost her nightly show on MSNBC because she “refused to go along w/ ‘Trump hate!'” MSNBC confirmed this week that Van Susteren, previously a longtime anchor at Fox News, was being replaced.

NBC declined comment on all the tweets Saturday from the president. “Morning Joe” just finished the highest-rated quarter in the show’s history. MSNBC never officially gave a reason for replacing Van Susteren’s show; it did, however, lag in the ratings compared with the network’s other shows.

Later in the day, Trump renewed his screed against the media.

“The FAKE & FRAUDULENT NEWS MEDIA is working hard to convince Republicans and others I should not use social media – but remember, I won the 2016 election with interviews, speeches and social media. I had to beat #FakeNews, and did. We will continue to WIN!” Trump said on Twitter.

And he said he was thinking about “changing the name of #FakeNewsCNN to #FraudNewsCNN.”

Trump drew broad condemnation for his tweets on Thursday calling Brzezinski “crazy” and saying she was “bleeding badly from a face-lift” when he saw them at his Florida estate. The comment was decried as sexist and vulgar by many Democrats and Republicans.

The MSNBC personalities said Friday that Trump was lying about their December encounter and they questioned his “unhealthy obsession” with their program. The hosts, who are a couple onscreen and off, also said the White House told them a damaging National Enquirer story about their relationship would “go away” if they called the president and apologized for harsh commentary. Trump quickly disputed the claim on Twitter.

Trump’s continued focus on cable television comes as Republicans are struggling to find agreement on a health care overhaul, a key promise from the president and GOP lawmakers. And Trump is heading to the annual Group of 20 meeting this week, where he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a high-stakes encounter that could put Trump’s “America First” policy to the test.

Trump also tweeted angrily at CNN on Saturday, saying the network, which he has long pilloried, “has finally been exposed as #FakeNews and garbage journalism.”

CNN recently accepted the resignations of three employees involved in a retracted story about a supposed investigation into a pre-inaugural meeting between a Trump associate and the head of a Russian investment fund. The network had no comment on Saturday’s tweet.

Unfortunately for young reality starlets Kylie and Kendall Jenner, their latest business venture received a notably unfavorable response from the public. This week, the two Keeping Up with the Kardashians celebrities released their very own line of “vintage tees.” Priced at a hefty $125 (USD), the shirts featured images of various legendary music acts, including Black Sabbath, Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Biggie, Tupac, Metallica, Kiss and The Doors.

While the two beauties intended just to capitalize on the band tee shirt trend that has been on the rise amongst the 20-something crowd, they ended up facing ample backlash from fans, followers and even people related to the music acts featured on their shirt line. In fact, rapper Notorious B.I.G.’s mom slammed the two sisters for their insensitivity. The late rapper’s mom, Voletta Wallace called the reality stars’ shirts “disrespectful, disgusting and exploitation at its worst.” On Instagram, Voletta went on to write, “I am not sure who told [Kylie and Kendall Jenner] that they had the right to do this. The disrespect for these girls to not even reach out to me or anything connected to the estate baffles me…”

Voletta Wallace, Instagram post:

Inevitably, after realizing that their new vintage shirt line was not being well received by consumers and the general public, Kylie and Kendall released a joint statement apologizing for their latest venture. The two starlets posted an apology, which read, “These designs were not well thought out and we deeply apologize to anyone that has been upset and/or offended, especially to the families of the artists. We are huge fans of their music and it was not our intention to disrespect these cultural icons in anyway. The tee shirts have been pulled from retail and all images have been removed. We use this as an opportunity to learn from these mistakes and again, we are very sorry.”

With Kendall’s recent Pepsi ad mishap and Kim Kardashian’s whole “black face” scandal, the Kardashian/Jenner crew may need to start putting a bit more thought into their business ventures before they take them public.

In a recent interview, pop star singer Katy Perry claimed that there is a certain young boy bander that has been desperately trying to get her number. While talking with an Australian radio station, the “Swish Swish” songstress revealed that One Direction’s Niall Horan has been trying to grab her digits for quite some time now.

Katy revealed on the Fitzy and Wippa morning show, “I see [Niall] around all the time. He’s always trying to like, get my number, to like, maybe flirt with me but I’m like, ‘I could babysit you. I’m like your mom!’”

During her interview, Katy also gushed, “Niall’s amazing, I love him, and I think we feel very connected in a way because, I like, have helped him get through The X Factor to join his group.” She went on to say, “He’s become a big star and I’m like, ‘Cool, I guess that means I have taste?’ I don’t know what that means.”

After hearing Katy’s comments on the radio show, Niall playfully responded while doing an appearance on the Australian TV new show The Project. On Thursday, Niall pleaded out on TV, “Katy, please stop being mean to me. She’s just finding any excuse now to just patronize me and go around spreading rumors about me. I just want to be your friend.” He went on to jokingly note, “I mean, [Katy] is talking like she about 55 years older than me. She is not that much older than me.” In reality, the two stars are only 9 years apart, as Katy is 32 years old while Niall is 23.

