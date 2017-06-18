Click to read the full story: Beyonce, Jay Z have a boy and girl plus Janet Jackson custody

Beyoncé and Jay Z have added two more to their famous family. Blue Ivy now has a new brother and sister to share her parent’s attention.

The news of the babies’ sexes comes after former President Barack Obama sparked speculation that the impending bundles of joy would both be girls in a video he recorded for Jay Z, 47, to introduce the rap legend into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

“Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends,” a source told People, who reported the arrival on Saturday.

Beyoncé, 35, and Jay Z, 47, are already parents to 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

Beyoncé revealed she was expecting twins via social media in February.

“We would like to share our love and happiness,” the songstress captioned a photo of herself in lingerie holding her growing belly, “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

In the photo, which broke a record for the most liked picture on Instagram, Bey is surrounded by flowers and wearing a sheer veil over her head.

In May, the singer celebrated with a star-studded baby shower. Guests included La La Anthony, fellow mom-to-be Serena Williams and former Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

While Justin Bieber’s collaboration on the song “Despacito” (featuring Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee) has proven to be a huge success, he is still getting flack for not being able to sing the lyrics live. Seeing that much of the song is in Spanish, Justin has made it known that he is not able to sing the lyrics without the words laid out in front of him. Unfortunately, this has caused for some backlash amongst his fans and music listeners.

Late this week, collaborator Luis Fonsi did an exclusive interview with ABC News Radio, in which he expressed empathy for Justin and all the shade he has been getting since his lack of Spanish speaking skills were exposed. Luis told the interviewer, “I mean, obviously I would love for him to…learn it. I don’t blame him not knowing [the lyrics], and I think we have to give him a little bit of a pass because that’s not his main language. We can’t expect the guy to just out of the blue get it perfectly, I mean, it’s obvious when he was recording the song he had the lyrics in front of him.”

Luis went on to reveal that it was Justin who decided to record the chorus in Spanish instead of English. He explained, “[Justin] had a chance to record the chorus in English, we had a full English lyric, and he decided to take the time to record it in Spanish because he wanted to keep the originality of the song. So I actually applaud the fact that he took the time in the recording studio to do it, and he did a great job.”

While Luis and Daddy Yankee may not be joining Justin on stage anytime soon to do a live performance of their hit, Luis assured ABC News Radio that such a performance wasn’t completely off the table. When asked if he would never perform the song live with Bieber, the song writer replied, “[Justin’s] on tour, he’s concentrating on his music, I don’t think we have to be so strict.”

Janet Jackson’s divorce battle with her estranged Qatari billionaire husband Wissam Al Mana is underway — and sources speculate custody of their newborn son could be an issue as she heads off on a statewide tour.

The 51-year-old singer and Al Mana were spotted leaving the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Thursday, months after the singer confirmed their separation. The pair split in April, after she gave birth to their son, Eissa, in January.

“I just want to keep it real with you guys for a second. Yes, I separated from my husband. We are in court. And the rest is in God’s hands,” Jackson said in a video message to her fans.

Jackson showed up to court with an entourage including her brother Randy Jackson, an assistant and her legal team. She appeared upbeat, smiling with her crew in photos, while Al Mana was snapped solo outside of the courthouse.

There has been speculation that Jackson could get a sizable multimillion-dollar sum from the divorce — The Post reported in April that her split from Al Mana could net her up to $200 million under the terms of their prenup, plus even more if they had a child.

But the singer’s best friend Gil Duldulao insists the “Control” singer is not after Al Mana’s money. “Even if there was a possibility that my friend could make $500 million off of having a child, it’s not her character . . . So you f – – kers that state that — f – – k you,” he posted on Instagram in April. He also tweeted, “You know how much she’s worth!?!”

Al Mana, whose company has vast holdings in cars, real estate, retail, tech and other ventures, is said to be worth $1 billion. Jackson is worth a mere $150 million.

She is reportedly in talks with Netflix for a lucrative 10-part docuseries on her life after the divorce. She will resume her postponed tour in September. The 56-city North American jaunt may prove difficult for Jackson if Al Mana puts up a custody fight for Eissa. But we’re told London will continue to be Jackson’s home base, where Al Mana has a swanky Mayfair home.

Twitter erupted with an array of disgusted and supportive posts about Bill Cosby‘s mistrial on Saturday after a judge declared a mistrial in the bombshell sexual assault case.

“Try him again. #CosbyTrial. Heart goes out to the women who came forward,” blasted comedian Kristen Schaal, 39, who plays the voice of Louise Belcher in FOX comedy “Bob’s Burgers.” “Without that courage there will be more victims. Serial rapist.”

“Girls” creator Lena Dunham, 31, was quick to express repugnance for the outcome: “Bill Cosby’s trial is about much more than Bill Cosby. When women see justice served, their own fear & trauma are eased.”

She added, “When they don’t…Survivors of sexual assault have to watch every day as the legal system calls them liars and denies their truth. It is an unimaginable grind.”

Andy Lassner, an executive producer for the “Ellen Show,, however” picked up 2,500 likes after posting: ”To all the women who say Bill Cosby drugged, raped or assaulted you: I BELIEVE YOU.”

Others came to Cosby’s defense, saying he’s innocent until proven guilty.

“To the people calling #BillCosby a rapist: Can’t we all just remember that he’s innocent until proven guilty? Please?” wrote Caroline Stella‏, of Orlando, FL.

“Show me concrete evidence that he raped those woman, until then he’s innocent #BillCosby,” wrote Twitter user Zae, from Connecticut.

Alhaji Tanu Jalloh, of Pennsylvania, believes race is what got Cosby into hot water.

“#billcosby is innocent. Stop the racial motivated charges on coloured people. A lot of crimes are committed by whites but never charged.”

On Thursday, June 15th, the Kardashian clan made their way to a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in California to celebrate Kim Kardashian’s daughter North’s 4th birthday.

Kim surprised her fans and followers, as she opted to celebrate her daughter’s big day in a fairly typical, low-key manner. Instead of throwing some elaborate shindig for her daughter’s birthday, as she has done in the past for other family members’ birthdays, the starlet decided to stick with pizza, games and even a store bought cake! On North’s aunt Khloe’s Snapchat, the birthday girl was seen blowing out the candles on a very simple birthday cake, which didn’t even feature customized writing.

North West birthday pic, Twitter post:

After celebrating at Chuck E. Cheese’s earlier in the day, the family then proceeded to go on another birthday outing for North at Ruby’s Diner. Here, North opened up a bunch of presents, including a brand new bicycle.

While North’s birthday was very low-key (relative to what we would expect from the Kardashians), she did get a pretty exciting present for her big day. On Snapchat, North’s mom Kim showed off the cute little puppy her and her husband Kanye West gave their daughter. While showing off the new family addition, Kim could be heard asking her Snapchat followers, “You guys, how cute is Northie’s little puppy? What should we name you?”

Kim Kardashian, Snapchat post:

Happy birthday North West!

Back in late December of last year, the tragic news of Star Wars star Carrie Fisher’s completely unexpected passing surfaced. Fans and movie viewers all around the world were left in dismay, as the actress was just 60 years old when she went into cardiac arrest and subsequently passed away.

While it has been about 6 months since Carrie’s death, we are just now learning more about the cause of the star’s untimely passing. In a brand new report, outlets claim that toxicology tests showed that the star died from sleep apnea, as well as a combination of other factors, including heart disease and drug use. It is now being reported that the coroner who executed the extensive toxicology tests on Carrie determined that the star was using multi. However, it is unclear which ones played a role in her death.

After the new reports about Carrie’s death were made public, the actress’s daughter, Billie Lourd, spoke to People magazine to address the recently released details. The Scream Queens starlet told the magazine, “My mom battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life. She ultimately died of it. She was purposefully open in all of her work about the social stigmas surrounding these diseases.” Billie went on to add, “She talked about the shame that torments people and their families confronted by these diseases. I know my mom; she’d want her death to encourage people to be open about their struggles. Seek help, fight for government funding for mental health programs. Shame and those social stigmas are the enemies of progress to solutions and ultimately finding a cure. Love you Momby.”

Well, this is certainly a weird turn of events…

According to recent reports, award winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio has had to turn over his Oscar trophy to the government. Fortunately, the star did not have to give up the one he was awarded for his work in the movie The Revenant (in which he won for Best Actor). However, he did have to fork over the trophy he had in his possession which was actually awarded to actor Marlon Brando for the work he did in the 1954 movie On the Waterfront. According to reports, Leonardo was gifted the trophy from Wolf of Wall Street’s production company, Red Granite Pictures, as a present for his 38th birthday.

Unfortunately, Red Granite Pictures is currently under investigation, as it is believed that the production company used money stolen from Malaysian funds to fund their movies. Thus, Leonardo was asked to hand over the trophy while the investigation continues to get underway.

Leonardo’s representative discussed the peculiar situation with media outlet Deadline. The rep explained, “Last July, upon hearing of the government’s civil action against certain parties involved in the making of The Wolf of Wall Street, Mr. DiCaprio’s representatives – working under his instruction – initiated contact with the Department of Justice. This effort was to determine if there were any gifts or charitable donations originating from the parties named in the civil company, and to offer the return of such gifts or donations with the aid and instruction of the government.” The representative went on to explain, “Prior to the government’s filing of the civil proceeding…Mr. DiCaprio initiated return of these items, which were received and accepted by him for the purpose of being included in an annual charity auction to benefit his eponymous foundation. He has also returned an Oscar originally won by Marlon Brando, which was given to Mr. DiCaprio as a set gift by Red Granite to thank him for his work on The Wolf of Wall Street. Mr. DiCaprio is grateful for the support of the government in this effort and continues to hope that justice is done in this matter.”

