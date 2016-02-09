Click to read the full story: Beyonce had no problem saying ‘no’ to Chris Martin & Whitney Houston death reopened

Whitney Houston Case Reopened

For those who feel like there is a lot of mysteries surrounding the death of Whitney Houston, you will be happy know that a request has been made for the investigation into her death to be revisited.

According to the National Enquirer, John A. Carmen, a former secret service agent, has called for investigators to re-investigate Whitney’s death. According to him, details of what happened to the songstress may reveal some light on the death of her daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, who was found dead in a bathtub a year ago. He also feels like there were just too many unanswered elements that would raise the suspicions of even the most newest investigator. Carmen told the publication,

“This smacks of a double cover-up… Whitney Houston ends up dead in a bathtub, covered with bruises, under hinky circumstances. Three years later, (Bobbi Kristina) dies in a bathtub, also covered with bruises, under hinky circumstances… Whitney’s case was dropped by Beverly Hills cops who didn’t do a proper forensic investigation.”

The notion that Whitney and BK’s death are strategically related is something that many have speculated since the 22-year-old Brown was found unresponsive in her Georgia home bathtub in January of 2015.

Carmen goes on further to criticize Houston’s autopsy calling it a “laughable” legal document.

Beyoncé Says No To Coldplay Collaboration?

Beyoncé has been friends with Chris Martin, the frontman for Coldplay since he and Gwyneth Paltrow were married (they aren’t anymore in case you didn’t know). So when she turned down a past collaboration on a song called “Hook up,” I’m sure there were no hard feelings. Martin told Rolling Stone about her “very polite no” in a recent interview.

“Beyoncé turned the song down in the sweetest possible way: She told me, ‘I really like you – but this is awful.’

Leave it to Bey to tell him how she feels without apology. Martin seems to be good with “handling” powerful women. He also told Rolling Stone that he and Gwyneth have a surprisingly good relationship.

“I have a very wonderful separation-divorce. It’s a divorce – but it’s a weird one. I don’t think about that word very often. I don’t see it that way. I see it as more like you meet someone, you have some time together, and things just move through.”

Oh if only more men (people) were like Chris Martin.

