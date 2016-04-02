Click to read the full story: Beyonce gets Ivy Park worked up and Chris Brown suicide slam slapdown

Beyonce launched Ivy Park; Lululemon tried dissing it but got stung by the BeyHive and Chris Brown‘s suicide comments on Khelani got him slapped down.

Beyoncé Launches Ivy Park Athleisure, The Internet Loses its Mind… Again

Beyoncé once again caused a stir when she let the whole world know about Ivy Park, her new athlesiure clothing line. Set to launch April 14th in select retailers, Beyoncé’s trailer/commercial for the line is what caused so much Internet ruckus.

The women’s fitness collection contains 200 pieces of active wear and is a joint venture with Sir Philip Green, a British businessman who owns Topshop.

The thing about Bey is that she is so strategic. The line is named in part after her daughter Blue Ivy and after a park, Bey frequented as a child. Both hold sentimental value to the singer, and she has combined the two, making a brand that represents drive and determination.

“When I have to conquer those things, I still go back to that park. Before I hit the stage, I go back to that park. When it was time for me to give birth, I went back to that park. The park became a state of mind. The park became my strength.”

I hope she has thick girl sizes. If not, I’ll be rocking the hell out of a headband.

Lu lulemon Tried it, But the Bey Hive said, “Not Today!”

Leave it to an already established brand to get the feels about Ivy Park resulting in social media dragging the hell out of them. Retailer Lululemon felt a certain kind of way about Beyoncé’s new athleisure line and did not hold back in expressing their “thoughts.” As usually is the case, it all started with a tweet by the brand (which has now been deleted).

“They do say imitation is the best form of flattery. Maybe Beyonce is so Crazy In Love with our brand; she made her own.”

Immediately the Bey Hive buzzed into action calling out Lululemon for shading Queen Bey. Beyonce lovers did not hold back either. One Twitter user said,

“How? You haven’t even seen the line yet. It’s just simple pieces with ‘Ivy Park’ so far….”

Lululemon claimed “no harm meant” and that they have nothing but love for Bey, but what they had to say sounds far from love. In fact, it sounds a little like jealous and hate.

I guess all of the “feedback” they received caused their “retraction” (deletion) of the original post. But when you really think about the situation, Lululemon will more than likely come out on top. They are getting hella attention right now, which is never a bad thing, and no doubt people who didn’t know them before, certainly know them now.

Even after taking the tweet down, people still had something to say about Lululemon’s shade and the brand ended thanking folks for the social media “reading” they received.

“Thanks for the call out, we didn’t mean any harm. We’re huge fans… Everyone needs a little healthy competition.”

Ain’t that the truth Lululemon.

Zendaya and Fifth Harmony Not Here for Chris Brown’s Kehlani Diss.

It was the series of tweets heard around the world. Chris Brown “calling out” Kehlani about her suicide attempt, saying that she is only trying to get attention. Well, the girl power in young Hollywood is strong because actresses and singers like Zendaya (with whom he recently collaborated) and Fifth Harmony are not here for his comments.

According to seventeen.com, the former Disney star turned mega singer and others, have unfollowed Chris Brown on social media. Now, I don’t know about you, but I feel a certain kind of way when people I know or have worked with unfollow me on social media (I unfollow right back).

It is about time women stop feeding into the misogyny that exists in the entertainment world. It’s misogyny that separates us. It all comes down to doing what you can to affect change, and when you are world famous, your influence is your greatest weapon.

Chris Brown just loves drama, apparently, because not even Kyrie Irving bashed Kehlani and he is the one who was allegedly cheated in the situation. The NBA player tweeted,

“Nothing but love and compassion over this way for her and her family. My only focus is the game I love to play every night.”

Sigh, if only all men could be as classy as Kyrie Irving.

