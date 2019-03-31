Click to read the full story: Beyonce ‘Entertainer of the Year’ at 50th NAACP Image Awards with ‘Black Panther’

After Beyonce was named entertainer of the year at the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards, she delivered a heartwarming speech which you can see here. Before delivering it, she informed the audience that she had written her thoughts down ahead of time so as not to leave anything out.

The superstar paid homage to the people who were nominated in the same category as her including Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, Regina King, Chadwick Boseman, and director Ryan Coogler.

“Regina King, I love you so much. You taught us patience, persistence and how to be masterful in your craft,” she said. “Chadwick Boseman is teaching children to dream and to be seen as kings. LeBron James has taught us the strength of all forms, leading by example and providing education to our kids. Ryan Coogler tells our stories in a way that celebrates our history and proves we do have power.”

Beyonce added: “I’m honored to be included among all of you, and to be a part of a vital and thriving community. Thank you to the NAACP.”

Beyonce released a joint album last year with her husband, Jay-Z, called “Everything is Love.” The prolific singer also paid tribute to historically black colleges and universities, as well as the dance troupes and step teams during her groundbreaking two-hour Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival performance. She also performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which is known as the national black anthem, at the festival and donated $100,000 to four black universities shortly after her performance.

The awards ceremony aired live on TV One at the Dolby Theatre, the same venue that hosts the Academy Awards.

Jay-Z received the President’s Award for the rapper’s public service achievements. He was recognized for his efforts through his Shawn Carter Foundation and serving as co-founder of the REFORM Alliance.

The rapper executive produced the documentaries “Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story” and “Time: The Kalief Browder Story,” along with an animated documentary short called “The War on Drugs is an Epic Fail.” That documentary highlighted the unfavorable treatment of black and Latino people when it comes to drug-related crimes.

Jay-Z quoted Abraham Lincoln after he accepted his award and dedicated his trophy to his 93-year-old grandmother Hattie White, saying: “She’s so full of life.” He also paid homage to the women in his life, including his wife, Beyonce, who smiled while her husband made his speech.

“It’s not the amount of years in your life. It’s the amount of life in your years,” he said. “That quote embodies my beautiful grandmother.”

“Black Panther” was awarded best motion picture. The Marvel blockbuster hit beat out “BlacKkKlansman,” ″Crazy Rich Asians,” ″If Beale Street Could Talk” and “The Hate U Give.”

The superhero film was a cultural phenomenon. It earned $700 million domestically during it theatrical run.

“Black Panther” won in several other categories, including best actor in a motion picture (Boseman), supporting actor in a motion picture (Michael B. Jordan) and directing in a motion picture (Coogler).

Jussie Smollett, who lost to “Grey’s Anatomy” star Jessie Williams in the supporting actor in a drama series category, did not attend the awards.

It has been a tumultuous week for the “Empire” star after a felony case against him was dropped in Chicago. The handling of the case, which accused Smollett of falsely reporting to police that he was assaulted by two men in downtown Chicago on Jan. 29, has drawn widespread condemnation.

Actor-comedian Chris Rock took verbal jabs at Smollett before he presented outstanding comedy series to ABC’s “black-ish.”

“They said no Jussie Smollett jokes,” Rock said. “Yeah, I know, but what a waste of light skin. Do you know what I could do with that light skin? That curly hair, my career would be out of here. I would be running Hollywood. What the hell was he thinking? You are known as ‘Jessie’ for now on. You don’t even get the ‘u’ anymore. That ‘u’ was for respect. You ain’t getting no respect from me.”

In response to Rock’s jokes, “black-ish” star Yara Shahidi made her stance in the Smollett controversy obvious.

“I stand with Jussie,” Shahidi said before she handed the microphone to Marcus Scribner and ducked into her crowd of castmates including Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross

Anderson returned as host of the show and won for best actor in a comedy series. He opened the awards speaking about “black excellence” in film, hoping his behavior wouldn’t get him removed as host and made several jokes including one about Kanye West not being invited to cookouts.

Anderson brought his mother onstage with him and dedicated his award to “the woman who raised me in Watts (California) and pushed me to become an actor.”

“Everything I do on screen is for you momma,” Anderson said of his mother, who clutched his award. He also shouted out U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, who sat in the first row.

Waters received the NAACP Chairman’s Award for public service. She spoke about young voters taking a stance at the polls, her thoughts on getting rid of the Electoral College and President Donald Trump’s presidency.

“I still think he needs to be impeached,” Waters said of Trump. “This president has defined himself as a liar.”

Donald Glover, who won four Grammys this year, won for his directing on “Atlanta.” On the music side, his alter-ego Childish Gambino’s song “This is America” won for best music video.

Full List of 50 th Annual NAACP Award Winners

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther (Marvel Studios)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Taraji P. Henson – Empire (FOX)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Omari Hardwick – Power (Starz)

Outstanding Album

Ella Mai – Ella Mai (10 Summers/Interscope Records)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Comedy Series – Black-Ish (ABC)

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance: Motion Picture

Letitia Wright – Black Panther (Marvel Studios)

Outstanding Drama Series – Power (Starz)

Outstanding Actress: Motion Picture

Amandla Stenberg – The Hate U Give (20th Century Fox)

Outstanding Motion Picture – Black Panther (Marvel Studios)

Entertainer of the Year – Beyoncé

Winners announced at non-televised awards dinner

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Marcus Scribner, Black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Marsai Martin, Black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jesse Williams, Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Lynn Whitfield, Greenleaf (OWN)

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Comedy or Drama Series

Kerry Washington – How to Get Away with Murder – “Lahey v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania” (ABC)

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

The Bobby Brown Story (BET)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Michael B. Jordan, Fahrenheit 451 (HBO)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Regina King, Seven Seconds (Netflix)

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

Oprah Winfrey Presents: Becoming Michelle Obama (OWN)

Outstanding Talk Series

The Real (Syndicated)

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)

Iyanla: Fix My Life (OWN)

Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)

Black Girls Rock! (BET)

Outstanding Children’s Program

Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series

Marsai Martin – Black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris, Willow Smith – Red Table Talk(Facebook Watch)

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Steve Harvey – Family Feud (Syndication)

Outstanding New Artist

Ella Mai (10 Summers/Interscope Records)

Outstanding Male Artist

Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)

Outstanding Female Artist

H.E.R. (RCA Records)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration

All The Stars – Black Panther – Kendrick Lamar, SZA (Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records)

Outstanding Jazz Album

The Story of Jaz – Jazmin Ghent feat. Jeff Lorber, James P. Lloyd, Kim Scott, Philippe Saisse (Jazmin Ghent Music)

Outstanding Gospel Album (Traditional or Contemporary)

Unstoppable – Koryn Hawthorne (RCA Inspirational)

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

This Is America – Childish Gambino (RCA Records)

Outstanding Song – Traditional

Long As I Live – Toni Braxton (Def Jam Recordings)

Outstanding Song – Contemporary

Boo’d Up – Ella Mai (10 Summers/Interscope Records)

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation

Black Panther The Album Music From and Inspired By – Kendrick Lamar, SZA feat. 2Chainz, ScHoolboy Q, Saudi, Khalid, Swae Lee, Vince Staples, Yugen Blakrok, SOB x RBE, Jorja Smith, Anderson .Paak, Ab Soul, Reason, Zacari, Babes Wudumo, Sjava, Travis Scott (Interscope Records)

Literary Work – Fiction

An American Marriage – Tayari Jones (Algonquin Books of Chapel Hill)

Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction

For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Politics – Donna Brazile (Author), Yolanda Caraway (Author), Leah Daughtry (Author), Minyon Moore (Author), Veronica Chambers (With), (St. Martin’s Press)

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

Us Against The World: Our Secrets to Love, Marriage, and Family – David Mann (Author), Tamela Mann (Author), Shaun Saunders (With), (W Publishing)

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography

Becoming – Michelle Obama (Crown)

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

Rise and Grind: Outperform, Outwork, and Outhustle Your Way to a More Successful and Rewarding Life – Daymond John (Author), Daniel Paisner(With), (Currency)A A

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

Taking the Arrow Out of the Heart – Alice Walker (Author) (37 Ink/Atria Books)

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

Hidden Figures: The True Story of Four Black Women and the Space Race – Margot Lee Shetterly (Author), Laura Freeman (Illustrator), (Harper)

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens

Harbor Me – Jacqueline Woodson (Nancy M. Paulsen)

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

Amazing Grace (Sundial Pictures/Neon)

Outstanding Documentary (Television)

Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland (HBO)

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Trevor Noah , Steve Budow , David Kibuuka , Zhubin Parang , Dan Amira , Lauren Sarver Means , Mr. Daniel Radosh , David Angelo , Devin Trey Delliquanti , Zachary DiLanzo – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – 23087

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Television)

J. David Shanks – Seven Seconds: Matters of Life and Death (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Film)

Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole – Black Panther (Marvel Studios)

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover – Atlanta – “FUBU” (FX Networks)

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Deborah Ann Chow – Better Call Saul – “Something Stupid” (AMC)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Television)

Tracy Heather Strain – Lorraine Hansberry: Sighted Eyes/Feeling Heart (PBS)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film)

Ryan Coogler – Black Panther (Marvel Studios)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television or Film)

Samuel L. Jackson – Incredibles 2 (Disney and Pixar Animation Studios)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Michael B. Jordan – Black Panther (Marvel Studios)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Danai Gurira – Black Panther (Marvel Studios)

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

If Beale Street Could Talk (Annapurna Pictures)

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

Black Panther (Marvel Studios)

