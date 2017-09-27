Click to read the full story: Beyonce cheers up Lady Gaga while Kardashians continue breeding

It’s nice to see two of the biggest female stars show support and appreciation for one another during a difficult time. As we previously reported, “Perfect Illusion” singer Lady Gaga had to postpone the European leg of her Joanne World Tour due to chronic pain. The singer has been struggling with fibromyalgia and has been seeing a slew of specialists to find the right treatment for her ongoing, severe pain.

Seeing that her fellow performer was going through a tough time, superstar songstress Beyoncé sent over a comforting gift to Gaga. In a new picture posted to her Instagram, Gaga showed off a black and white Ivy Park sweatshirt that Beyoncé sent over to her. Alongside the photo, Gaga wrote, “Not having a good pain day. Thank you honey B for sending me this comfy sweatshirt. Keeps me warm outside in a hammock so I can be [with] the trees, and the sky, and the sun and take deep breaths. Feel so lucky to have so much love…”

Lady Gaga, Instagram post:

Shortly after, Gaga also showed off a beautiful bouquet of red roses that Beyoncé had sent over, as well as a card wishing her well. Alongside the subsequent Instagram post, Gaga wrote, “Thank you so much honey B. Miss you. This was so kind. If I hadn’t seen your videos on TV at grandmas house after I got dropped from def jam records, I would have given up. You inspire us all. The dream you embody kept me going.”

Lady Gaga, Instagram post:

Feel better, Gaga!

For the past few days, reality starlet Kylie Jenner has dominated the headlines. As you have probably heard, there are rumors going around that the young 20-year-old is pregnant with her first child. While she has only been with rapper Travis Scott for a few months now, numerous “sources” have claimed that the two are very happy to be entering parenthood together.

However, Kylie is no longer the only member of her family that is causing the world to go into a full-blown frenzy. On Tuesday, various media outlets began reporting that Kylie’s older sister Khloe is also pregnant. Insiders told TMZ that Khloe conceived naturally and is thrilled to be having a kid with her boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson.

One source talked to tabloid magazine US Weekly about Khloe’s supposed pregnancy, saying, “Yes, Khloe and Tristan are expecting, and they are absolutely thrilled. This isn’t something they were in a rush to announce to the whole world, and it’s only been in just the past week or so that they’ve felt comfortable telling most of their inner circle.”

The same source went on to tell the magazine that Khloe and Tristan were extra careful about keeping their pregnancy news secret after news of Kylie’s reported pregnancy surfaced. The source elaborated, “Things were complicated a bit by Kylie’s announcement as they don’t want to be seen as intruding on that moment for her but it is now reaching a point where Khloe doesn’t want to be openly lying to people, and just staying quiet isn’t going to work anymore.”

Neither Khloe nor Kylie’s pregnancy has been officially confirmed. Only time will tell if there is any accuracy to all these tabloid stories…

Bruno Mars is expanding his support of a Grammy scholarship for high school students.

The five-time Grammy winner had lent financial support for a student from his native Hawaii to attend the Grammy Museum’s Grammy Camp since 2014 to honor his late mother. Now a student nationwide will be eligible, and Mars will cover the student’s tuition, housing and transportation. Mars will fund a student a year for five years.

Grammy Camp allows students to learn about the industry from professionals and has sessions in Los Angeles and Nashville, Tennessee.

The “24K Magic” singer — who is also a producer, songwriter and plays multiple instruments — expressed his gratitude to Grammy Camp. In a statement Wednesday he called it a “privilege” to be able to help students reach their musical dreams.

Mars’ other hits include “That’s What I Like” and “Uptown Funk.” He’s currently on a world tour.

Garth Brooks is taking a long look back at his life and career in an autobiography that will span five books, the first of which will be released in November.

The country music superstar announced Wednesday that “The Anthology Part 1: The First Five Years” goes on sale Nov. 14. It promises “all the secrets, details, origins, true stories an insider would get.”

Some of those stories include background on some of Brooks’ early hits, including “The Thunder Rolls,” ″Friends in Low Places” and “The Dance.”

The book comes with five CDs containing 52 total songs, including 19 new, unreleased or demo versions.

This is the first book authored by Brooks.

Kit Harington and his former “Game of Thrones” on-screen romantic partner, Rose Leslie, are engaged.

A formal notice published in the Times of London newspaper Wednesday announced the upcoming marriage of “Mr K.C. Harington and Miss R.E. Leslie.” It describes the couple as “Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire.”

Harington and Leslie were a couple on the HBO series as Jon Snow and Ygritte. Leslie left the cast in 2014.

Her publicist and HBO didn’t immediately offer comment Wednesday.

Anthony Weiner’s former sexting partner Sydney Leathers tells media outlets she doesn’t think the pervy ex-pol will change his ways — even with jail time.

“I don’t think he’ll learn any kind of lesson,” she told us after Weiner was hit with 21 months for sexting with a teen. “I don’t feel bad for him and I don’t think he feels bad — he feels bad he got caught. I can see him doing this all over again. If a teenage girl gives him attention, he’s gonna take it. He doesn’t know how to not fall into that.”

She told the media of Weiner’s soon-to-be-ex-wife, Huma Abedin, “He’d said they didn’t spend much time together. She was always away. It’s hard to feel sorry for her. Think of how many chances she gave this guy — so many red flags.”

As for Weiner’s sentence: “At least he’s getting some time. If you’re rich enough, powerful enough and have a good enough lawyer — I worried he’d get probation only. I think he does deserve to do time . . . there’s obviously a a deep-seated psychological issue, like an extreme narcissist. Something is very, very wrong. The fact he brought a minor into it . . . was much darker.”

Pete Davidson revealed that he has borderline personality disorder.

The “Saturday Night Live” star, 23, explained that he thought the symptoms he had been experiencing were because of his “pothead” nature.

“Around October [or] September last year, I started having these mental breakdowns where I would, like, freak out and then not remember what happened after. Blind rage,” said Davidson on “WTF With Marc Maron” Monday.

Davidson, who announced in March that he was sober for the first time in eight years, thought rehab would help.

“I never really did any other drugs, so I was like, ‘I’m gonna try to go to rehab. Maybe that’ll be helpful,’” Davidson said. “So I go and I get off weed. They told me there, they’re like, ‘You might be bipolar,’ and I was like, ‘OK.’ So they’re like, ‘We’re gonna try you on these meds.’ And then I got out [of rehab], and then I started smoking weed again — and I’m on meds.”

One “really bad episode” later, Davidson returned to his doctors, who diagnosed him properly.

“I found out I have BPD, which is borderline personality disorder,” he explained. “One of my psychiatrists [diagnosed me]. He was always saying before this big meltdown, ‘You’re probably bipolar or borderline, we’re just going to have to figure it out.’”

Davidson admitted he still struggles with learning how to live with his diagnosis, but his new medication helps.

“It is working, slowly but surely,” he said. “I’ve been having a lot of problems. This whole year has been a f–king nightmare. This has been the worst year of my life, getting diagnosed with this and trying to figure out how to learn with this and live with this.”

Channing Tatum’s Free Association has teamed with Marc Turtletaub and Peter Saraf’s Big Beach to option Zack McDermott’s book “Gorilla and the Bird: A Memoir of Madness and a Mother’s Love,” for TV series development. “Demolition” scribe Bryan Sipe is attached to pen the adaptation and executive produce.

The memoir, released today (Sept. 26) by Little Brown Publishing Company, chronicles McDermott’s personal battle with bipolar disorder, which affects nearly 6 million Americans and usually presents itself in patients during their mid-twenties, the same age that it affected McDermott.

According to the description, “Gorilla and the Bird” follows Zack’s (the Gorilla) fight to regain his sanity after a devastating psychotic break, with the help of the only person who didn’t give up on him, his mother (The Bird). This inspirational mother, who had her own challenges of overcoming domestic abuse and poverty to raise three children on her own, stuck by him and helped him recover as he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Zack’s sudden illness took him on a harrowing journey including delusions of being filmed and receiving messages through the TV, running naked through cornfields, seeing the Virgin Mary, being arrested on a subway platform and being committed to the Bellevue Hospital. Prior to his illness, Zack had a job as a highly successful public defender for The Legal Aid Society of New York.

The series will tell the story of McDermott and his mother’s heartbreaking yet inspiring battle.

Tatum, Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan and Andrew Schneider will Executive Produce for Free Association with Schneider overseeing the project for the company. Marc Turtletaub, Peter Saraf and Robin Schwartz will Executive Produce for Big Beach. McDermott will serve as Co-Executive Producer.

Free Association, which is behind the “22 Jump Street” and “Magic Mike” franchises, most recently produced feature Logan Lucky and the Amazon series Comrade Detective. The company is repped by UTA, Management 360 and Hansen, Jacobson & Teller.

Big Beach’s (“Little Miss Sunshine”) most recent films include “Three Generations”, starring Naomi Watts, Elle Fanning and Susan Sarandon, and “Loving,” directed by Jeff Nichols. The recently formed television arm of the company, headed by Schwartz, is currently in production on new series “Vida,” created by Tanya Saracho, for Starz.

Bryan Sipe is repped by UTA, Circle of Confusion and Barnes, Morris, Klein & Yorn McDermott is repped by UTA on behalf of Farley Chase at Chase Literary Agency.

While you would assume that someone like Kim Kardashian would never be caught dead repurposing an outfit, the reality star claims she does it all the time. However, it is not in the way you would expect. In a brand new interview with the magazine T Singapore, the star explained that she finds ways to share her clothing with her 4-year-old daughter, North West.

During her interview with the media publication, Kim talked candidly about being a mom (to North and Saint). The 36-year-old beauty said, “My whole world is my kids, it’s all I care about…from literally every last thing that they do to what they wear, to all their activities. I love being their mom. I definitely don’t hang out with my friends as much just because I have to be with my kids.”

When talking about her kids’ – particularly North West’s – fashion, Kim gushed, “It’s been such a fun journey to figure out how our kids like to dress and how to make cool clothes for kids. We’ve always been tailoring things and cutting things up, or taking dresses of mine and cutting them down to North’s size.”

Earlier this year, Kim and her husband Kanye West launched Kids Supply, which is a stylish clothing brand for kids. Filled with dresses, jackets, shoes and various other clothing items for little ones, the line ranges in price from $22 to $240.

This week started off on a good note for fans of singer Ed Sheeran.

On Monday, Ed stopped by Good Morning America in New York City. While talking with the morning show’s hosts, Ed announced some very exciting news. He revealed that he would be embarking on a big, North American tour in the upcoming year (2018). This time around, the 26-year-old is scheduled to be playing at huge stadiums across the continent.

When talking about his big plans for the New Year, Ed gushed, “For me, playing the coasts is one thing, but getting to play Middle America at that level [in stadiums], is pretty cool.”

Shortly after he made the announcement on television more details about his 2018 tour surfaced online. The tour will start in August of 2018 and will continue on into November. While fans will have to wait quite sometime before they get to see Ed take over their local stadiums, tickets for the tour go on sale in a few short weeks (Monday, October 16th for Verified Fans and Friday, October 20th for the general public).

Some of the stops on his North American 2018 tour include: Seattle, Toronto, St. Louis, Kansas City, Minneapolis, Arlington, New Orleans, Houston and Atlanta.

After weeks of shutting down romance rumors, young starlet Sofia Richie and troubled reality star Scott Disick have gone public with their relationship. Over the weekend, the two stars were spotted in Miami, Florida, where they were basically inseparable. The duo held hands while walking around the area, letting everyone know that they are no longer hiding their affection for one another.

On Saturday (September 23rd), Scott and Sofia were seen dining with friends at a Florida-based restaurant. One of the attendees took to their Snapchat to share a video of the crew at dinner. During the posted video, there was a special dessert shown being brought to the table for Scott and Sofia. This video gained notable attention amongst followers and in the media, as the dessert featured the words “Congratulations Scott and Sophia” written in chocolate syrup. At this point, it is unclear what exactly the young couple was being congratulated for, but this development inevitably further fueled the romance rumors that have been circulating on social media and in the press for the past while.

After the video of the dessert and chocolate inscribed message surfaced, fans couldn’t help but make theories about what the congratulatory dessert was in honor of. Despite the fact that their fling is very new and the duo is 15 years apart, fans speculated that perhaps the two were engaged. However, a source close to Sofia and Scott told TMZ that the two stars are definitely not engaged.

ABC’s search continues, as it looks to fill the remaining seats on the judging panel for the upcoming reboot of American Idol. As you may have heard, the network already secured pop princess Katy Perry in one of the spots. However, they have reportedly been having some troubles finding the right candidate (particularly one who is willing to take on a judging role for a notably smaller salary than Katy – who is getting $25 million to star on the show).

Over the weekend, reports came out claiming that ABC is just about to finalize a deal with country star Luke Bryan. According to media outlet TMZ, the singer should be signing a contract for Idol within the next couples of days.

In other American Idol news, singer Lionel Richie, who was once in talks with ABC to join onto the show’s reboot, is no longer interested in joining Katy on the judging panel. In addition, singers Keith Urban (who already judged on previous seasons of American Idol) and Charlie Puth are reportedly very unlikely to sign on to do the show, as ABC is having a tough time meeting their salary expectations – largely due to the huge payout they are giving Katy for starring on the show.

Stay tuned for more details about ABC’s reboot of American Idol!

And now it’s been made official by Variety.

The country star will sit alongside previously confirmed judge Katy Perry at the table, where he’ll critique singers from the blind audition rounds all the way up to the final. A third judge has yet to be announced.

Hosted once again by Ryan Seacrest, American Idol is slated to return in March 2018. The long-running singing competition originally premiered on Fox in 2002, and helped launch the careers of Carrie Underwood, Scotty McCreery and Lauren Alaina. Fox canceled the series after its 15th season in 2016.

Bryan is the second country star to become an American Idol judge, after Keith Urban served in the role for four seasons. Other celebrity judge alumni include Steven Tyler, Jennifer Lopez and Harry Connick Jr.

The post Beyonce cheers up Lady Gaga while Kardashians continue breeding appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Ricki Reay