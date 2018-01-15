Click to read the full story: What are the Best Slot Games Based on Movies?

With iGaming absolutely booming and the online gambling sector bringing in $47.11 billion in 2017, it’s no surprise that there are hundreds of developers working to create content for the industry. Research has shown that players like familiarity when they play online slots so content creators like Microgaming, Playtech, and NetEnt, frequently turn to popular movies to use as themes for their games. There are hundreds of film-based slots in existence right now but which ones were inspired by the best movies?

Gladiator Online Slot Game

Although Gladiator didn’t quite make the list of movies that have picked up the most Oscars, it did win Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Actor for Russell Crowe, Best Visual Effects, Best Costume Design, and Best Sound Mixing. Many film fanatics believe that the historical epic is Ridley Scott’s finest work, with Crowe’s performance a career best. The characters and story have become iconic, and it is no surprise that a slot game based on the film has been made. The Gladiator slot from Playtech is a long-standing favourite with players. It’s a 5-reel, 25 pay line game with great side features like the Coliseum bonus. For new players who want to try it out, it’s a good idea to get tips for the Gladiator slot game first.

Pink Panther Online Slot Game

The Pink Panther was the first in a long line of classic comedy films starring Peter Sellers as the inept French detective, Inspector Jacques Clouseau. In the film, the Pink Panther actually referred to an enormous pink diamond. Those who looked deeply into the stone were able to see a leaping pink panther. The 1963 picture, which was written and directed by Blake Edwards, also introduced the Pink Panther cartoon character, which appeared in the opening credits and the trailer. This character went on to inspire a cartoon series, along with a highly entertaining slot game from Playtech. According to this Pink Panther slots game review, the game brings all the crazy moments and colourful décor from the much-loved franchise.

Jurassic Park Online Slot Game

The final game in this list is based on one of Steven Spielberg’s most iconic films, and it has won awards for its design features. Jurassic Park was a hugely original idea which sparked a successful franchise and inspired numerous other ambitious CGI-filled movies. The popularity of the original 1993 picture was evident when Jurassic World was released in 2015 as a reboot of the franchise. The film, directed by Colin Trevorrow, went on to earn a place as the fourth-highest grossing film of all time with $1.6 billion made in box office revenue. The Jurassic Park slot from Microgaming tapped into this gigantic audience, and also included some cool features such as parallax scrolling effects.

For film fanatics looking for a slot game based on their favourite title, there are many others out there to choose from. Terminator 2: Judgement Day, Hitman, Tomb Raider, and Bridesmaids all have their own themed slots for players to enjoy.

This article was sponsored by Gaming Today.

The post What are the Best Slot Games Based on Movies? appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: MTTG Staff