Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are undoubtedly among the greatest players of all-time. The duo has won a galore of individual and team trophies throughout their magnificent careers. The captains of their respective national teams, Ronaldo and Messi are appreciated by the majority of their colleagues in the football world. Here are few of the quotes from few of the biggest names in the business.

About Lionel Messi

Arsene Wenger –

Once he’s on a run with the ball he’s unstoppable[…] He’s [like] a PlayStation. He can take advantage of every mistake we make.

Pep Guardiola –

Don’t write about him. Don’t try to describe him: watch him.

Raul Gonzalez –

I was lucky that I play[ed] with Zidane, with Cristiano Ronaldo, with Ronaldo, with Figo… but against, I think Messi… [he] is very different; he makes everything look so easy, so effortless – even the impossible.

Johan Crujiff –

For the world of football, he [Messi] is a treasure because he is a role model for children around the world. In the space of half a metre, he can move right or left – it is like he has the ball attached to his body. Maradona was also a little bit like this, and it could be because they are both low centre of gravity.

Gary Lineker –

Messi always makes the right decision, whether it’s a pass or a finish — he’s a little genius.

Wayne Rooney –

Messi is a joke. For me the best ever.

Gerard Pique –

Messi is the best player in history. He’s very important in my career. Thanks to him, I’ve won everything. And as person, he’s a 10.

Hristo Stoichkov –

Once they said they can only stop me with a pistol. Today you need a machine gun to stop Messi.

About Cristiano Ronaldo

George Best –

There have been a few players described as ‘the new George Best’ over the years, but this is the first time it’s been a compliment to me.

Paul Scholes –

The amount of goals and the amount of assists he’s had has been frightening. I haven’t seen anybody take players on, score goals and make goals like he has in this first half of the season, so he rightfully deserves that tag [of being the world’s best player].

Sir Alex Ferguson –

He’s the one player I’d love to pay money to go and see play. I’m sure Ronaldo is already in the ‘best in the world’ bracket. He’s only 21 and he will get even better.

Johan Crujiff –

Ronaldo is better than George Best and Denis Law, who were two brilliant and great players in the history of United.

Jose Mourinho –

If Messi is the best on the planet, Ronaldo is the best in the universe. If you are going to give out the Ballon d’Or because a player is the best, give it to Cristiano or Messi. But I ask: if the two are on the same level, is it normal that one wins four and the other one? It is not.

Carlo Ancelotti –

Ronaldo is a unique player for all of his talent and his professionalism. He is a player who is extraordinarily consistent.

Eusebio –

He has magic in his boots. The first thing you notice about him is that he is incredibly quick and very, very powerful for such a young man. He has great, close control and his technique is excellent. He believes he can do anything with the ball, and that confidence makes him very special indeed.

Florentino Perez –

Cristiano Ronaldo is priceless.

