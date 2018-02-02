Click to read the full story: Best Mobile Gaming Apps for Apple’s iPhone X

When it comes to mobile gaming, Apple’s latest flagship device, the iPhone X, really is the coolest handset. Not only does it have a lightning fast A11 Bionic processor, but it also comes complete with a 5.8 inch OLED display that stretches the full width of the screen. People game on smart devices more than they do on consoles these days, but which games should iPhone X users be downloading to see just what the device is really capable of?

Best Mobile Gaming Apps

The Talos Principle

What people want when playing games on the iPhone X is to be stunned by great graphics, and The Talos Principle certainly delivers on this front. There are over 120 puzzles to play through which run alongside a philosophical storyline. The challenges get more difficult as players progress, and enjoying everything the game has to offer on a borderless display; only makes the whole experience even better.

Super Mario Run

People love nothing more than a bit of nostalgia, and a new edition of Super Mario is welcome on any device. The best part about this Super Mario reboot is brought to life on the iPhone’s borderless OLED display, with players seamlessly engrossed in the reimagined gameplay. This makes for a much more enjoyable gaming experience, allowing players to see one of the all-time video gaming greats, as well as the Mushroom Kingdom, in a completely new and more vibrant way.

mFortune

One of the most trusted mobile casino operators around, mFortune has set themselves apart from the competition with their range of exclusive mobile slots, bingo, and casino games. The mobile casino has recently released a bumper mobile app which is ideally suited to the iPhone X and houses a whole host of their games such as Cat & Mouse and Sherlock: Murdered to Death. The app has a stylish and clean look-and-feel to it, and is easy to use.

Oceanhorn

You could potentially compare Oceanhorn with the legendary video game, The Legend of Zelda. With Zelda not yet available on mobile, you could argue that Oceanhorn more than makes up for it. It’s a stunning 3D adventure that looks great on the iPhone X, with visuals comparable to console quality titles. This action-packed RPG has it is all in terms of combat, solving puzzles and an eye-catching look.

Marvel: Conquest of Champions

Marvel characters are some of the most well-known on the planet, and in this latest offering, players get the chance to battle with them in ‘swipe-placed’ gameplay. The A11 Bionic chip in the iPhone X sees Marvel: Conquest of Champions run like a dream, while players get to do battle and unlock even more characters. What’s more – the OLED display really helps bring the whole game to life with its impressive visuals and high-definition graphics.

