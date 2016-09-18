Click to read the full story: Bella Thorne has a taste for ‘Teen Wolf’ and ‘La La Land’ tops Toronto Film Festival

Last month, former Disney starlet Bella Thorne and her boyfriend Greg Sulkin called it quits. While Bella has only been officially single for a few short weeks, it appears that she has already moved on with a new beau.

On Friday, Bella Thorne was seen out-and-about in West Hollywood with fellow actor Tyler Posey. While walking around the area, Bella was photographed holding hands and kissing the Teen Wolf star.

While Tyler and Bella’s relationship seems like it just sprung out of nowhere, the two stars have actually, in fact, known each other for quite some time. Back in 2015, they hosted the MTV Fandom Awards together. And while Tyler was single (he broke off his engagement with long-term love Seana Gorlick at the end of 2014) at the time, Bella’s romance with Greg was just getting underway.

Despite the 6-year age difference between them (Bella is 18 and Tyler is 24), the two stars have quite a bit in common. For instance, they both got into show business at a fairly young age, and they have both worked on MTV-produced shows.

Nonetheless, only time will tell if Tyler is the real deal or if he is just acting as Bella’s rebound.

It sounds as though the diehard fans of Grey’s Anatomy miss Dr. Derek Shepherd more than the man who played the role of the talented neurosurgeon for 11 seasons (from 2005-2014). While promoting his latest movie Bridget Jones’ Baby, actor Patrick Dempsey revealed that he isn’t planning on keeping up to date with the happenings of the fictional Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

While Grey’s Anatomy returns for it’s 13th season later this month, Patrick confessed that he is not going to be one of the millions of people who tune in to watch every week. Patrick went on to gush to E! News, “For me, the first three seasons [of Grey’s] were the strongest and certainly the pilot and that first season before we knew what was going to happen will always be, I think, the strongest memories for me. But it’s remarkable. [That show is] still doing quite well and will continue to do well.”

When asked whether he would be open to returning to TV land for another show, Patrick admitted that he isn’t opposed to the idea. He stated, “At this point, I’m open to everything!”

Although Patrick’s sudden exit from the hospital drama was not well received by fans, Patrick has said that leaving the show was one of the main reasons he was able to work things out with his wife, Jillian. Patrick and Jillian were able to reconcile after publicly announcing their decision to split up just a few months prior. In an interview with People magazine, Patrick explained his decision to leave Grey’s, saying “you can only do one thing at a time and do it well. I [learned] to prioritize, [Jill and I’s] union has to be the priority. I wasn’t prepared to give up on her, and she wasn’t either. We both wanted to fight for it.”

Fortunately, Patrick’s controversial exit from Grey’s wasn’t for all for nothing. The 50-year-old is now in a much better place in his marriage and overall family life.

Comedian Ellen DeGeneres has a First Amendment right to name-calling.

That’s the defense her show’s producer, Warner Bros., is using in a federal lawsuit brought by a Georgia woman called Titi Pierce who is suing for defamation after the TV host poked fun at her name.

“Under the First Amendment to the United States Constitution and under well-established Georgia law, courts have consistently recognized that humor, parody, name-calling and other forms of ‘rhetorical hyperbole’ are simply not actionable as defamation or under any other legal theory,” Warner Bros. lawyer Thomas Clyde says in recent court papers.

“This was silly, lighthearted fun,” Clyde says.

Pierce, 35, says her name is pronounced “TEE TEE,” and insists no one has ever referred to her as “titty” ­until DeGeneres made the joke in February on her TV talk show.

The top award at the Toronto International Film Festival has gone to Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land,” a modern-day musical starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling that’s been the sensation of the fall film festival circuit.

On Sunday, the film received the festival’s People’s Choice Award, which is determined by audience voting. “La La Land” is expected to be a top contender for the Best Picture Oscar.

Toronto’s audience award has previously been a harbinger of awards season success. Past winners include “12 Years a Slave” and “The King’s Speech.”

The film, scheduled for December release, stars Stone as an aspiring actress in Los Angeles who, in between soul-crushing auditions, meets a jazz pianist (Gosling) trying to stay true to the music he’s devoted himself to.

The Toronto Film Festival wrapped Sunday after 10 days of red-carpet premieres.

