While model Gigi Hadid and musician Zayn Malik are just beginning to heat up, it looks like Gigi’s sister Bella’s relationship is going in the other direction. Numerous sources have claimed that Bella and her boyfriend Abel Tesfaye (aka The Weeknd) have decided to take a break.

It was earlier this year that speculations became to swirl about Bella, 19, having a possible romance with Abel, 25. However, it was not till a few months later that the musician confirmed his relationship with Bella to the media.

Despite initial hesitation to make their relationship official, Bella and Abel have been frequently photographed together. In addition, Bella also played the female lead in The Weeknd’s latest music video for his hit song, “In the Night.”

Unfortunately, insiders claim that they have decided to slow things down with their relationship. One source reveals, “Bella and The Weeknd have taken a break. Their schedules got very busy, and it really cut into their relationship. They are still in each other’s lives, though, just not in the same exclusive capacity.”

It has also been revealed that Bella and Abel did not spend the holidays together. Instead, Bella was seen celebrating Christmas with her siblings, Gigi and Anwar, as well as her mother, Yolanda.

Yet again, Gwen Stefani has seemingly shown she has become the perfect fit for her new boyfriend’s lifestyle. Over the weekend, Gwen and her country-star man Blake Shelton were seen spending time around Blake’s home state of Oklahoma.

While touring around, Gwen and Blake paid a visit to an Atwoods Ranch and Home in the town of Madill, which is about 20 minutes away from Shelton’s ranch.

However, this isn’t the first blonde beauty that Blake has brought into the small-town retail store. A little over two years ago, Blake stopped by the shop with his now ex-wife Miranda Lambert. Although the two looked happy back then (in 2013), it was only a little bit later that they would be announcing their divorce and accusing each other of being unfaithful.

During both occasions, the store posted pictures of their celebrity visitors.

Hopefully, the store doesn’t act as a bad omen for Blake and Gwen’s relationship, seeing as Blake and his Voice co-star’s relationship is still in the early honeymoon stage. Fortunately, the two continue to seem enamored by each other and have been showing off plenty of affection for one another since speculation of their romance started up in October.

