Click to read the full story: Bella Hadid insists no feud and Rob Kardashian sues Blac Chyna now

When you’re a female in the spotlight, it is not uncommon to be pitted up against your fellow female celebrity peers. Whether it’s the tabloids or people on social media, celebrity women are constantly being accused of feuding with one another, whether it is true or not. Inevitably, you can imagine supermodel Bella Hadid has dealt with her fair share or female feud rumors, including some involving her older sister Gigi Hadid. Both Bella and Gigi have established themselves in the modeling industry in their own ways. However, that has not stopped people from pitting them up against each other.

In the October issue of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, Bella opened up about working in the same [inherently competitive] industry as her sister. Fortunately, she told the publication that she has never felt that she was competing with Gigi. The 20-year-old model explained, “Most of the time our markets are completely different and if we get booked on a job and she gets it or I get it, we’re both happy for each other. There are enough jobs in the world for both of us. There’s no reason for us to be mad at each other or competitive. So if she gets it, then good for her.”

Later in the interview, Bella also talked about the importance of using her platform for good. The young starlet gushed, “If I can’t talk about something that I’m passionate about, why even be here? Why even do any of the stuff that I’m doing if I can’t make a better purpose for the world, or make a difference, or try to put light on a situation that is obviously so dark? It’s all really scary…If I’m able to change something in the world for the better, then I’ll be ecstatic.”

For the past few years, Bella has been helping her mother Yolanda spread awareness for Lyme’s disease. Bella, Yolanda, as well as Bella’s younger brother Anwar have all been diagnosed with the condition.

The Kardashian clan has certainly had a busy week. Now, on top of all the pregnancy rumors, reality star (and the sole male member of the Kardashian siblings) Rob Kardashian is reportedly suing his baby mom Blac Chyna. According to brand new reports, Rob is looking to recover damages, accusing Chyna of assault, battery and vandalism. The details of Rob’s court case were uncovered by TMZ, who obtained the documents.

More specifically, Rob’s latest legal filings against Chyna claim that she tried to choke him with an iPhone charging cable, as well as hit him in the head and face during a violent fight back in December of 2016. In terms of the vandalism, Rob said that Chyna completely trashed the house that they were previously living in, which they happened to be renting from Rob’s little sister Kylie. The documents claim that Chyna caused over $100,000 in damages to the home.

Crazily enough, the accusations against Chyna didn’t stop there. Rob went on to detail an incident in which Chyna supposedly threw a chair at his car and hit him with a metal rod. Rob writes in the legal documents that this particular situation played a pivotal role in the cancellation of his reality show (with her), Rob & Chyna.

At this point, neither Rob nor Chyna have commented any further on the allegations made within the newly filed legal documents.

Fans of Hollywood glamour have snapped up mementoes from the collection of the late Audrey Hepburn at a London auction.

The star’s personal shooting script for “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” sold for 632,750 pounds ($846,619) at Christie’s on Wednesday — seven times its pre-sale estimate and one of many lots that smashed expectations.

A Tiffany bangle that was a gift to Hepburn from director Steven Spielberg — inscribed “you are my ‘inspiration’” — sold for 332,750 pounds.

Hepburn’s wardrobe proved a big draw, with a bidder paying 68,750 pounds for a Burberry trench coat. A black satin Givenchy cocktail gown worn during the 1963 film “Charade” sold for 68,750 pounds.

A satin sleep mask which had been expected to fetch up to 150 pounds sold for 6,250 pounds.

Christie’s said Thursday that the sale fetched a total of 4.6 million pounds ($6.2 million), seven times the pre-sale estimate.

The chic star of “Roman Holiday,” ″My Fair Lady” and “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” died in 1993 aged 63.

Hepburn’s sons are selling about 500 items through live and online sales at Christie’s. The online sale runs to Oct. 4.

U.S. rapper Macklemore is wading into Australia’s gay-marriage debate by vowing to sing his marriage equality anthem “Same Love” during a weekend rugby final.

Benjamin Haggerty, whose stage name is Macklemore, will be headlining the pre-game entertainment in Sydney on Sunday at the National Rugby League Grand Final, the Australian version of the Super Bowl.

But with the nation in the midst of a two-month postal ballot to gauge public opinion toward legalizing gay marriage, some opponents of change want “Same Love” censored.

Macklemore told Los Angeles Radio KPWR before flying to Sydney on Thursday that he was aware of the controversy but would not change his song list.

“It’s interesting actually because I’m playing ‘Same Love’, and they’re going through right now trying to legalize same-sex marriage in Australia, so I’m getting a lot of tweets from angry, old white dudes in Australia,” Macklemore said.

“I think there was a petition today to ban me from playing,” he added. “I’m gonna go harder.”

Some senior government figures who oppose gay marriage and other high-profile rugby fans accused the league of politicizing the game.

League chief executive Todd Greenberg said his organization had to take a position on same-sex marriage as part of its diversity policy.

“I think it is one of the bravest and best decisions we have made for pre-match entertainment, but people will be the judge of that on Sunday,” Greenberg told reporters.

Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott, a gay marriage opponent who determined two years that his government should ask the Australian public to decide the issue, tweeted on Wednesday that rugby fans “shouldn’t be subjected to a politicized grand final. Sport is sport.”

“Everyone has a right to express their opinion. The opinion that I expressed yesterday was that the NRL had made a poor call in doing what they did,” Abbott told reporters on Thursday

Attorney-General George Brandis, who supports gay marriage, supported Macklemore’s performance of “Same Love” in a stadium filled with 85,000 people and to be broadcast nationally.

“It is one of his most popular songs, and for Mr. Abbott or anyone else to say that it should be banned, I think is a bizarre thing to say,” Brandis told Australian Broadcasting Corp. “I thought Mr. Abbott believed in freedom of speech.”

More than 16 million Australians have been asked in a postal ballot whether they think the law should be changed to allow same-sex marriage.

The result will be announced Nov. 15. If a majority of mail-in responses support marriage equality, Parliament will consider a bill to legalize gay marriage within a month. Some lawmakers have said they will vote down a same-sex marriage bill regardless of public opinion.

Debra Messing has been told to “cut it out” by NBC bosses after she bad-mouthed fellow NBC star Megyn Kelly after appearing on her show.

The “Will & Grace” star was so put off by Kelly’s question to an audience member — “Is it true that you became a lawyer, and you became gay, because of Will? . . . I don’t know about the lawyer thing, but I think that ‘Will & Grace’ thing and the gay thing is going to work out great” — that Messing posted on Instagram, “Regret going on. Dismayed by her comments.”

While NBC insiders defended Kelly’s comments as “tongue-in-cheek,” Messing got a stern warning.

One exec told media outlets, “Debra was told to cut it out by someone high up in the NBC Entertainment division run by Bob Greenblatt, via her agent or publicist.”

Messing’s rep declined to comment, but a source close to the actress said, “NBC has been nothing but supportive of Debra . . . No one asked us to do anything.”

Kelly also got on the wrong side of Wednesday’s guest, Jane Fonda, who snapped when the host turned the topic to plastic surgery. “We really want to talk about that now?” a displeased Fonda shot back.

NBC didn’t comment Wednesday night.

The iconic residence the late Hugh Hefner called home since 1971 is about to undergo some serious changes.

As media outlets previously reported, the Playboy Mansion was sold to Hefner’s neighbor Daren Metropoulos of Metropoulous & Co. for $100 million in August 2016.

At the time, the condition of sale mandated Hefner would live out his days in the plush pad before any renovations would begin under Metropoulos’ eye. Under the agreement, Hefner also agreed to pay $1 million a year in rent.

Hefner died Wednesday at 91.

“The Playboy Mansion is one of the most iconic properties in the world and the crown jewel of Holmby Hills and the platinum triangle,” Metropoulos said at the time of the purchase. “For the last 45 years, Mr. Hefner has imbued the estate with a rich and storied legacy. The property’s heritage is not only that of a famous address; it is a true masterpiece in design, constructed by a noted architect for a family who played an important role in the development of Los Angeles in the early 20th Century.”

Now that Hefner has passed away, the property will undergo a massive renovation and will be reconnected with a neighboring property creating a massive 7.3 acre compound in Holmby Hills. It will be a private residence for Metropoulous.

“Hugh Hefner was a visionary in business, a giant in media and an iconic figure of pop culture whose legacy will leave a lasting impact. I was fortunate to know him as a neighbor and friend and I extend my deepest sympathies to his family,” Metropoulos told Page Six in a statement.

He did not provide details as to when renovations will begin or how much time will be given to the Hefner family to remove valuables.

Meghan McCain has officially joined “The View” in the conservative chair — and media outlets have been told that ABC is excited about snagging the outspoken daughter of Sen. John McCain — sparking Jedediah Bila’s announcement that she was leaving.

Insiders hope that she’ll create some positive headlines for the show, instead of the regular reports about the revolving door of talent.

McCain starts next month, joining Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Paula Faris, Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar.

On Thursday, Serena Williams flaunted her athletic frame less than a month after giving birth to her first child.

The captionless shot featured Williams, 36, posing in front of a mirror in a one-piece, with her enviable closet in full view.

Williams and fiancé Alexis Ohanian, 34, welcomed daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on Sept. 1 in West Palm Beach, Fla., where she weighed in at 6 pounds, 14 ounces. The couple is set to wed later this year after getting engaged last December.

She is expected to return to the tennis circuit next year.

After five successful seasons, one of HGTV’s most-watched shows, “Fixer Upper,” is coming to an end. Chip and Joanna Gaines announced the news Tuesday, shocking some fans of the show.

While the Gaineses promised they would continue renovating homes in Waco, Texas, the future for HGTV is less clear.

“The end of ‘Fixer Upper’ is a very big deal for the network. HGTV is a channel that depends on blockbuster, talent-driven shows to drive audience for their lesser content, new content, magazine, furniture line and overall brand,” Rebecca Lavoie, host of the upcoming podcast “HGTV & Me,” told Fox News. “Before ‘Fixer Upper,’ ‘Property Brothers’ was probably the channel’s most valuable property, which is why the brothers are at the center of several spinoffs, but even that show has probably seen its peak, while ‘Fixer Upper’ is arguably very much on the upswing and there are no other shows that touch it in terms of quality, charm, and sheer watchability.”

The last season of the show garnered over 3.19 million same-day viewers, according to Deadline.com, and was HGTV’s highest-rated program followed by “Flip or Flop,” leaving a gaping hole in the network’s programming.

But not everyone agreed.

Geoff Skinner, an LA-based TV producer, said it’s a wise move to end a series while it is still at the height of its popularity.

“There is great honor and integrity in going out on a high note,” he argued. “I wish more shows would follow suit. ‘Fixer Upper’ has an outstanding team both in front of and behind the camera, and really great showrunners, and I’m sure they know what they’re doing.”

As for the Gaineses, some predict they will go to a larger network and possibly try their hand at a less niche program, like a talk show.

“Joanna and Chip Gaines have outgrown their original show. A lot has changed since ‘Fixer Upper’ first premiered in 2013. They’re now instantly recognizable celebrities, immensely likable, and a trusted brand name in home repair and interior design,” explained branding expert Scott Pinkser. “Just like Rachael Ray eventually outgrew the Food Network, the Gaineses are clearly ready for a platform that’s more visible than HGTV. In fact, the Rachael Ray business model of TV talk shows, magazines, endorsements and product lines might make a lot of sense.”

The handy couple issued a statement on their official site on Tuesday, writing, “It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that Season 5 of ‘Fixer Upper’ will be our last. While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place.”

The final season will begin in November.

Liam Neeson‘s latest film takes viewers into the life of a key player in the Watergate scandal, and he says there are clear parallels between presidents then-and-now.

Neeson plays the high-ranking FBI official who was a key source for Washington Post stories that helped lead to President Richard Nixon‘s downfall in “Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House .” Felt was the No. 2 official at the FBI and his identity as the source known as Deep Throat was unknown until 2005.

Neeson told media outlets that he sees similarities between Nixon’s distrust of critics and President Donald Trump‘s actions.

“Nixon felt: let’s circle the wagons. Everybody was an enemy that wasn’t on his side. We’re certainly seeing that with President Twitter in Chief. If you’re not with me, you’re against me,” the actor told media outlets in a recent interview.

Trump’s administration and several of the president’s allies are entangled in investigations into whether the billionaire’s campaign sought help from Russian operative during last year’s presidential campaign. Among those investigating is former FBI director Robert Mueller, who has been appointed a special counsel to investigate several facets of the campaign and Trump’s associates. Mueller was appointed in May to investigate potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign and his team has sought a broad batch of records and interviews with current and former White House officials. The exact scope of his investigation is unknown.

Neeson said he expects Mueller’s probe will be successful.

“I do think the truth is going to come out,” Neeson said. “I think it will be Robert Mueller. He’ll just keep chipping away.”

“Mark Felt” is out in limited release on Friday.

Firebrand Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) predates the Tea Party movement — but he likes the Gadsden flag and its “Don’t Tread on Me” motto.

At a private meeting on Sunday at the Press Box on Second Avenue in Midtown, Gohmert, when presented with the yellow flag, wore it as a cape.

The congressman said he has pleaded with President Trump to appoint a special counsel to “investigate the collusion between [Special Counsel Robert] Mueller, [former FBI director James] Comey and the Clintons.”

Gohmert told the gathering, “Trump said, ‘Can I do that?’ and I told him, ‘You sure can, you’re the president!’”

The post Bella Hadid insists no feud and Rob Kardashian sues Blac Chyna now appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Ricki Reay