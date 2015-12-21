Click to read the full story: Barcelona crowned Club World Cup soccer champions 2015

Barcelona captured their fifth title of 2015 after beating the Argentine club River Plate in the final of the Club World Cup.

Barca’s 3 – 0 win in Japan pleased Luis Enrique, and he praised his men for their efforts.

“To finish the year with a fifth title – it was a clear goal for us,” Luis Enrique told a post-match news conference, having also hoisted La Liga, the Copa del Rey, Champions League and European Super Cup crowns during 2015.

“In football, it is increasingly difficult to win. What matters is the way they earn titles, not just the number of titles, but the way they win.

“Barca’s style remains appealing to anyone who loves football. These players are unique. They are brilliant on a human level.

“They have put in a tremendous effort here, and it is something to be proud of.”

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu also praised the team for their success over the last ten years.

“This team is not tired of winning,” he told reporters after the club completed a hat-trick that began with 2009 and 2011 Club World Cup titles.

“We should be proud of the players we have and Luis Enrique is the best coach that we can have.

“Ronaldinho returned our smile until the explosion of Lionel Messi – the best player in the world.

“There have been more than ten years leading the world of football.”

The Catalan giants are still at the top of La Liga table, but they are facing a serious challenge from Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona’s domination is imminent in the World XI, which will be revealed in the Ballon d’Or ceremony next year. Lionel Messi is the favorite to lift his fifth Ballon d’Or ahead of teammate Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo.

It will be interesting to see if Barcelona can manage to become the first team ever to win back-to-back Champions League titles. Pep Guardiola’s Bayern Munich seem to be in perfect rhythm to clinch all the major trophies but the attacking trio of Messi, Neymar and Suarez still pose an immense challenge for all the top clubs in the world. In the next round of the Champions League, they’ll face the Premier League giants Arsenal. Without any doubt, Arsene Wenger’s men will be the underdogs in the round of 16 fixtures which are scheduled for February 2016.

Barcelona will play Real Betis on December 30, and they’ll be hoping to end the year with a win at Camp Nou.

