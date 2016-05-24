Click to read the full story: ‘The Bachelorette’ 1201 shows Jojo Fletcher’s limited choices

Just a few short months after she got her heartbroken by last season’s Bachelor Ben Higgins, the latest Bachelorette Jojo Fletcher, 25, returned to our TV screens as she ventures on her own quest for love. This week ABC premiered the 12th season of their reality love competition The Bachelorette. On it, 26 men are whittled down week after week until there is only 1 man standing – the man who the bachelorette thinks she is ready to spend the rest of her life with.

As per usual, the debut episode of the show mainly focused on introducing the diverse group of contestants to viewers.

While there were 26 men who entered the ‘bachelor/bachelorette mansion,’ here is a quick summary of some of the most memorable (in both good and bad ways) contenders from the night:

[Caution: Spoilers Ahead! Do not read if you have not watched the Monday, May 23rd episode of The Bachelorette]

Jordan Rodgers, 27

Jordan is a former professional football player, who has played on multiple NFL teams. However, he isn’t the only pro footballer in his family. During his opening bio, he reveals that he is actually the younger brother to well-known NFL player Aaron Rodgers.

When he first steps out of the limo, Jordan tries to establish his desire for a long-term relationship by telling Jojo about his parents’ 36-year marriage. In addition, he points out that his parents only knew each other for a few short months prior to getting engage – which is clearly what he is hoping will result from this whole process.

In the end, Jojo actually ends up giving Jordan the first impression rose, which inevitably sparks ample jealousy amongst the other contestants.

Luke Pell, 31

If you watched the last season of The Bachelor, you are well aware that Jojo came out of the limo and greeted Ben Higgins wearing a unicorn mask. Well, Luke played this up by arriving at the mansion on a horse dressed up as a unicorn. It quickly became clear that Luke is one of the front-runners in the competition, as Jojo was heard gushing about how cute he is after he proceeded to walk into the mansion.

James Spadafore, 27

One of the traditions that The Bachelor and The Bachelorette continue to do every season is assigning pretty comical sounding occupations to the various contenders. This season was no different, as James S.’s occupation was described as being a “Bachelor Super-fan.” In his revealing bio reel, James is seen hosting his weekly Bachelor/Bachelorette nights (with note taking and intense discussion, of course), as well as talking to a picture of host Chris Harrison (which is eerily placed beside his bed). James admits that he is probably one of the biggest fans of the show ever, and he evidently believes this may help him find success in this season.

Chad Johnson, 28

Although Chad doesn’t do anything elaborate when he gets out of the limo and greets Jojo for the first time, he does win her over throughout the night. Unfortunately, just like there is every season, it seems as though Chad is the undercover villain. While Jojo may find him “surprisingly endearing,” he is busy bashing every single one of the other men hoping to make it through the first rose ceremony. It looks like he will be responsible for a good portion of the drama that is bound to ensue over the coming weeks.

Wells, 31

Wells, who works as a DJ, comes out of the limo with a quartette behind him. After explaining his love for music, Wells enlists his backup crew to serenade Jojo with the song “I Swear” by All-4-One. Rightfully, Jojo pretty much melts as she enjoys the short, personal concert.

While inside, Wells opts to bring his 4-person band with him. Thus, when he finally gets a chance to talk one-on-one with Jojo, he has the band singing for both of them in the background.

Daniel Maguire, 31

Coming from none other than Vancouver, Canada, Daniel Maguire fills the obligatory role of the first night crazy guy. Not only did his entrance leave much to be desired, he proceeded to make quite the impression while inside. After having a notably awkward conversation with Jojo, Daniel decides it’s a good idea to strip down to his “man underwear.” Notably wasted, Daniel explains that while any guy can look good in a suit, he wants to show Jojo what she’s working with underneath the clothes. Not surprisingly, Jojo doesn’t seem too impressed with Daniel’s outrageous behavior and is quickly turned off by his nearly naked antics. In addition, Daniel also gets on several of the other men’s nerves, especially after a whole belly button poking scandal. Apparently it’s against bro code to touch another man’s belly button and Daniel didn’t get the memo.

After all of the arrivals and one-on-one conversations take place, Chris Harrison wrangles up the 26 contestants and prepares Jojo for the first rose ceremony of the season. However, the show takes a twist when former Bachelorette contestant (season 5) and Bachelor (season 14) Jake Pavelka unexpectedly drops in. Inevitably, the other contestants go into straight up panic mode, as they assume that Jake is also going to be fighting for Jojo’s affection. Initially, Jojo thinks the same and is confused as she claims that Jake is “like a brother” to her. However, Jake takes Jojo aside and reassures her that he is simply there to wish her luck. He tells her to “go with her gut” and then sends her back inside to continue the rose ceremony.

In the first week’s rose ceremony Jojo opts to keep:

Luke, Wells, James T., Grant, Derek, Christian, Chad, Chase, Alex, Robby, Brandon, James F., Ali, “Saint Nick” (aka Nick B.), Will, James S., Vinny, Evan and Daniel (shockingly), as well as Jordan, who she gave the first impression rose to.

Thus, the men to be eliminated this time around were:

Coley, Jake, Jonathan, Sal, Peter, and Nick S.

Here’s hoping one or two of the James’ get eliminated soon so we can drop the last name initial!

You can see how the remaining 20 men fair on next week’s episode of The Bachelorette – which airs next Monday, May 30th on ABC.

