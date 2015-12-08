Click to read the full story: 2015 Hottest Holiday Tech RC Toys: Axial AX90034 SCX10 Jeep Wrangler G6 RC Review

With so many different RC (remote control) vehicles on the market, it can be hard, if not downright difficult, to keep up with all of them. If you are just a beginner in the RC world, picking the best one out in a short amount of time won’t exactly be easy. There’s the Axial AX90034 Jeep Wrangler G6 that I recently came across and was astonished by what I read. In fact, I liked it so much (and it seems the reviewer liked it as well), that I decided to report my findings to you all.

Jeeps seem much more bulky and like they’re designed for the rough and tumble of curb edges. If you enjoy the technical side of remote control vehicles, the Axial AX90034 SCX10 is definitely a kit to look into. Unlike other models out there, you can’t just take it out and off you go. It requires a little more commitment than that, and a bit of time to learn exactly how it works.

Once built, the model itself looks pretty sturdy and realistic and has a nice finish to it – as well as the pride of building it yourself. It’s great for people who don’t want to drive them too, allowing it to be built and placed on a shelf without the need to try it out on the road or carpet.

In the box:

A complete kit

Foam inserts

Shock oil

Decals (stickers)

Wheels

Tires

This isn’t the kit for you if you like to be able to take a product out of the box and have it ready to go in under ten minutes.

What you get in the box is what you need to start building your Jeep Wrangler, but not everything you need in order to get it moving and running very quickly. You need to spend the time to put it together before it can even be considered to use it.

It’s a great gift for yourself or anyone who enjoys a little bit of manual labour or a challenge when it comes to building and engineering, with a little bit of electrical work. Luckily, if it is something you’re interested in, you don’t necessarily need experience in it as it comes with a very detailed manual to ensure that you can get up and running as quickly as you’re capable of.

If you’re unsure, too, there are instructional videos available online on places like YouTube so that you can get the basic idea of what you’re doing.

Getting It Running

Once it’s built, in order to actually use it – if that’s your aim – it does require you to buy the additional parts, such as the controller and the transmitter. You need to get the radio separately, too. The only thing that comes in the box is the stuff to make the model, not the items to run the model.

The Pros

Fun to build

Great detail

Upgrades available in the kit

Flexibility to customise it

The Cons

Not out of box ready

Additional parts needed in order to run it

Overall

This is one that I’d suggest more for people who like the models more than the remote control aspect of it, as it can be costly once you’ve bought all the pieces. If you have the money to spare, however, it’s worth looking into as it has much more flexibility on what pieces you can use, and what power you can give it.

It’s a great model, with brilliant design and attention to detail and looks sturdy once it’s been built up, but it can take a bit of time and might require additional research to ensure it’s all working correctly. Check here for the best deals as these pricey toys can be had for great bargains during holiday times.

