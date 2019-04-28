Click to read the full story: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ makes box office and social media history

Not many people thought that Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” could possibly cross $300 million at the North American box office with it’s three-hour running time, but Thor and company are looking to prove us all wrong. Expectations are for it to hit over $345 million at 4,662 North American locations. Further, people are waiting with baited breath to see if it can possibly hit $1 billion in its opening weekend.

“Avengers: Endgame” is crushing the competition by setting multiple records at the box office a day after its release.

The Walt Disney Co. says domestically the film opened Friday with a record $156.7 million (including Thursday previews), besting “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” ($119 million in 2015, though it played on fewer screens) and “Avengers: Infinity War” ($106 million in 2018).

Outside the U.S., “Avengers: Endgame” broke another record by grossing an estimated $487 million at the end of Friday, surpassing “The Fate of the Furious” aka “Fast & Furious 8” ($443 million in 2017).

The Marvel Comics superhero film also broke the record for the highest opening weekend globally of all time with $644 million at the end of Friday. The previous record holder was “Infinity War” with $641 million.

Avengers: Endgame Breaks Star Wars The Force Awakens Box Office Record

“Avengers: Endgame” has gotten off to a mighty start at the box office, earning a record $60 million from Thursday night preview showings in North America, according to the Walt Disney Co.

The previous record holder was “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” which earned $57 million from Thursday previews in 2015, though “Avengers: Endgame” was shown in more theaters.

Internationally, Disney said on Friday that “Avengers: Endgame” has already grossed $305 million in its first two days in theaters with over half of that tally coming from China.

Box office prognosticators are projecting that the film could earn anywhere from $260 million to $300 million domestically, and between $800 million and $1 billion globally when the dust settles and final numbers are reported Monday.

More Records Avengers: Endgame Has Broken Or Could Break

“Avengers: Endgame” has become astronomical in its first three days, setting records in the U.S., China and a variety of overseas markets. These are some of the records the superhero tentpole is destroying on its first weekend at the box office.

Biggest China opening day: “Avengers: Endgame” set the record on April 24 for the biggest opening day and biggest single day in Chinese history with $107.2 million, surpassing China’s homegrown production “Monster Hunt 2.”

International record breaker: It became the biggest single-day performer in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Korea (by number of admissions), the U.K., Brazil, Egypt, Panama, Peru, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Paraguay, Trinidad and Uruguay. It also registered the top opening day in Indonesia, Malaysia, Netherlands, Greece, Portugal, Slovakia, Turkey and Ukraine.

Thursday preview record: In the U.S., “Avengers: Endgame” set a record for top Thursday preview gross at $60 million, beating the 2015 record of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” at $57 million.

Domestic weekend record: Disney projected on Friday afternoon that “Avengers: Endgame” would finish the domestic opening weekend at about $300 million, demolishing last year’s record set by “Avengers: Infinity War” with $257.7 million.

Most screens for one film: “Avengers: Endgame” is setting a record by showing at 4,662 North American locations.

Here are more records that “Avengers: Endgame” has a good shot at breaking:

Top market share: The fourth Avengers movie has a good shot at taking the title for top market share for an opening weekend among films that opened at more than $150 million. That distinction is currently held by “Avengers: Age of Ultron” with 82% of the total market when it opened with $233 million in 2015. Comscore indicated the rest of the slate will probably take in about $40 million this weekend — which could mean that “Avengers: Endgame” could have a record-setting share of more than 85%.

Biggest worldwide opening: Other records that could be in jeopardy are for the largest international opening weekend, currently held by “Fate of the Furious” with $443 million, and biggest worldwide opening weekend, currently held by “Avengers: Infinity War” at $640 million.

The Marvel finale’s impact is so widespread that AMC Cinemas chain said: “Avengers: Endgame” will show a record 58,000 times at AMC theatres this weekend, breaking the previous record held by “Avengers: Infinity War” by more than 10,000.

Avengers: Endgame Takes Over 40 Million Social Media Engagements

As “Avengers Endgame” opens this week to huge crowds, sold out theaters and plot spoilers all over the Internet and in the press, social media is buzzing with its own brand of chatter. In fact, there have been more than 9.6 million mentions of Endgame in social media over the past seven days, with 40.5 million engagements (shares, likes retweets), according to international social media analytics firm Talkwalker.

Among the top 10 hashtags is #Don’tSpoilTheEndgame, which checks in at the fourth top hashtag with more than 330,000 mentions, Talkwalker reported.

Predictably, Marvel Studios is the top brand name associated with Endgame in social media, with 313,000 mentions, but Audi is second with 6,689 mentions, ahead of Coca-Cola (934), McDonald’s (650) and Mastercard (600). ). Audi is prominent thanks to Tony Stark driving a tall-electric E-Tron GT concept car in the newest Avengers film.

Avengers Endgame

Data last 7 days

·9.6 M mentions

·40.5M engagements

Top 10 hash-tags

Hash-tags Mentions 1 #AvengersEndgame 3,824,598 2 #Endgame 728,192 3 #Avengers 367,378 4 #DontSpoilTheEndgame 330,823 5 #IronMan 130,457 6 #Thor 127,795 7 #CaptainAmerica 110,856 8 #BlackWidow 109,068 9 #AvengersEndame 108,881

Top news and stories

·From the end credits to the endgame…(Marvel reveal tweet) (400.9K likes/shares)

·Happy Endgame Day tweet (380.1K shares/likes)

·A youtube video with the cast singing We didn’t start the fire (311.6K shares/likes)

Official brand names associated with Avengers Endgame

Brand namesMentionsMarvel Studios 313,261 Audi 6,689 Coca-Cola 934 McDonald’s 650 Mastercard 600 Geico 139 Stand Up to Cancer 75 General Mills 29

The post ‘Avengers: Endgame’ makes box office and social media history appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: George Cando