Charlize Theron’s Atomic Blonde final trailer has been unleashed from Focus Features, and it’s got all the intense action and delightful bloody, brutal scenes every summer film should have. David Leitch (co-director, John Wick) packs plenty of action into this film before helming his next project Deadpool 2.



In a summer full of reboots, remakes, sequels, and prequels, even a semi-original film can come as a refreshing change of pace. That’s what Charlize Theron’s upcoming Cold War spy thriller, Atomic Blonde, is shaping up to be. We’ve already seen multiple trailers and teasers for the film — all of which showcase the brutal, bloody and sweetly stylish nature of the thriller. With Atomic Blonde‘s release now only a few short weeks away, the studio has released one final trailer to keep audiences satisfied.

Atomic Blonde follows undercover MI6 agent Lorraine Broughton (Theron), who is sent to Germany during the Cold War to uncover the mystery behind a murdered agent. But, as one would expect, things go terribly wrong. Broughton is forced to go on the run with a bunch of sketchy characters, which also entails plenty of kicking the lights out of anyone who crosses her path.

The film definitely has a John Wick vibe, but Atomic Blonde seems to be on a whole other level. Theron, who gave a phenomenal performance in 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road, is already a bonafide action star. But Atomic Blonde will surely convince any skeptics out there of her talent. Theron co-stars with James McAvoy (X-Men: Apocalypse), Sofia Boutella (The Mummy), John Goodman (10 Cloverfield Lane), and Toby Jones (Captain America: The First Avenger).

Theron has apparently been trying to get this story on the big screen for some time now after she snagged the rights to Sam Hart and Antony Johnston’s graphic novel The Coldest City. Despite the original title sounding rather intriguing, we can all agree Atomic Blonde sounds way better in this case. The film received praise when it premiered at South by Southwest back in March of this year and has had people begging for it ever since. Let’s hope the wait pays off. In the meantime, check out Atomic Blonde‘s beautiful poster and final trailer above.

Here’s the official synopsis for Atomic Blonde:

Oscar® winner Charlize Theron explodes into summer in Atomic Blonde, a breakneck action-thriller that follows MI6’s most lethal assassin through a ticking time bomb of a city simmering with revolution and double-crossing hives of traitors.

The crown jewel of Her Majesty’s Secret Intelligence Service, Agent Lorraine Broughton (Theron) is equal parts spycraft, sensuality, and savagery, willing to deploy any of her skills to stay alive on her impossible mission. Sent alone to Berlin to deliver a priceless dossier out of the destabilized city, she partners with embedded station chief David Percival (James McAvoy) to navigate her way through the deadliest game of spies.

A blistering blend of sleek action, gritty sexuality and dazzling style, Atomic Blonde is directed by David Leitch (John Wick, upcoming Deadpool 2). Also starring John Goodman, Til Schweiger, Eddie Marsan, Sofia Boutella and Toby Jones, the film is based on the Oni Press graphic novel “The Coldest City,” by Antony Johnston & illustrator Sam Hart. Kurt Johnstad (300) wrote the screenplay.

Atomic Blonde also stars Sofia Boutella, James McAvoy, John Goodman, Eddie Marsan, and Toby Jones. Atomic Blonde opens in theaters on July 28th.

