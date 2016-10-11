Click to read the full story: ‘Assassin’s Creed’ runtime warns viewers to get an early bathroom break

Official Runtime of ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Revealed and It’s Over 2 Hours: A Real Bladder Clencher

Regardless of the high-level quality of Hollywood special effects these days, one issue that currently plagues most blockbusters is long runtimes. Whatever happened to making a light-hearted action movie that clocked in at a tight 95 minutes? Well, those days seem to be long gone. Many blockbusters already this year—the biggest offenders being Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (151 minutes), Captain America: Civil War (147 minutes), and X-Men: Apocalypse (144 minutes)—had runtimes that were just way, way too long. But before we go off on a runtime rant, let’s look at the positives. There will always be a time and place for epics in cinema, just as long as those particular films merit that gigantic length.

For example, director Christopher Nolan has a knack for making films that manage to be as equally entertaining as they are wonderfully epic. While The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, Interstellar, (and probably his upcoming work, Dunkirk) all have runtimes that crest over the 150-minute mark, they still are fantastic films. Which, through this very offbeat tangent, leads us to the very exciting Assassin’s Creed that hits theaters this December. Based off the bestselling video game series, Assassin’s Creed tells the story of an imprisoned man who is used by a secret government agency to relive the life of one his ancestors during 15th Century Spain. What makes this film so exciting is that it’s being lead by all-star actor Michael Fassbender and helmed by Macbeth director Justin Kurzel. If you’re not already aware of these two, become so now.

The film’s first trailer that was released a few months ago earned massive praise—and that was only the beginning. Since then, the many images and other brief teasers that have hit make this film look like it cold easily flip the video game genre’s currently bleak outlook on its head. Besides the fact that it’s basically a fact that Assassin’s Creed will be amazing, one mystery that has been running around fans’ minds has been the film’s runtime (see, those two big paragraphs above did have a point). Because the film is the first installment in a reportedly planned series, it’s good to let it run a little longer than usual in order to give moviegoers a satisfying viewing. And according to the UK-based Empire Cinemas, the official runtime for Assassin’s Creed is 140 minutes. That’s not too bad, is it?

That runtime is just enough for epic-lovers to be gratified, but not too long for average audience members to start fidgeting in their seats. An interesting point to bring up is that Assassin’s Creed is now officially the longest video game movie of 2016. The runners up are Warcraft (123 minutes), Ratchet & Clank (94 minutes), and The Angry Birds Movie (97 minutes). But what will be the true test of who is best will be how well critics and audiences take Assassin’s Creed. Ubisoft has already stated that they aren’t betting on the film being a massive success, particularly because the property is clearly untested in the Hollywood market. But what really matters is not that Assassin’s Creed is a box office success, but rather a critical one. What do you think? Are we going to see the surprise hit of the year—or the biggest flop? Let us know in the comments below.

Plus, here’s some of the latest images from Assassin’s Creed to check out.

The studio synopsis is pretty simple (as they always are):

Through a revolutionary technology that unlocks his genetic memories, Callum Lynch (Michael Fassbender) experiences the adventures of his ancestor, Aguilar, in 15th Century Spain. Callum discovers he is descended from a mysterious secret society, the Assassins, and amasses incredible knowledge and skills to take on the oppressive and powerful Templar organization in the present day.

Assassin’s Creed opens in U.S. theaters on December 21, 2016 and also stars Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Ariane Labed, Michael K. Williams and Brendan Gleeson.

