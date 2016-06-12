Click to read the full story: Anxiety cripples Zayn Malik and Presley Gerber works runway with Anwar Scott

Despite being only a few months into his solo singing career, Zayn Malik has already hit a bump in the road. On Saturday evening, the “Pillow Talk” singer was scheduled to perform at London’s Capital Summertime Ball. However, he made a last minute announcement on his social media page, informing fans that he would no longer be performing at the event.

On his Twitter page Zayn regretfully told fans, “To all those people who have been waiting to see my perform, I flew into the UK last night to appear in my home country in front of my family, friends and most importantly my UK fans. Unfortunately, my anxiety that has haunted me throughout the last few months around live performances has gotten the better of me…with the magnitude of the event, I have suffered the worst anxiety of my career.” The former One Direction member went on to say, “I cannot apologize enough but I want to be honest with everyone who has patiently waited to see me. I promise I will do my best to make this up to everybody I’ve let down today.”

“I know those who suffer anxiety will understand and I hope those who don’t can empathise with my situation.”

While Zayn’s recent album has been a huge success, the star has not been giving too many live performances to promote it. He did, however, take the stage on NBC’s The Voice, as well as at 102.7 KIISFM’s Wango Tango event in Los Angeles a few weeks ago. Hopefully, the soulful singer can figure out how to manage his anxiety, as he has plenty of fans anxiously waiting for him to announce his first solo world tour.

His on-again girlfriend, model Gigi Hadid, penned an emotional messages of support after Zayn opened up to his fans with his truth.

In the lengthy post, she wrote: “Z – I’ve seen the battles you go through and the way you fight to get to a place that allows you to get up there for your fans.

“Your bravery in those times makes me proud, but your honesty last night proved what you’re all about, being real. Human recognises human. You made the best of the situation and have given your fans an opportunity to understand you better as a performer.

“Those who can find compassion now are the ones who deserve to watch you continue to grow. We are all here to support you and make each experience easier. Your talent and good heart will never lead you wrong.

“Love you and so proud of you always :) G.”

From Hailey Baldwin to Kendall Jenner to Gigi Hadid, the female offspring of countless Hollywood stars have been taking over the fashion industry in recent years. Now, two new famous family members are ready to get in on the action, as they made their runway debut this weekend.

On Friday night, Jeremy Scott debuted his Moschino Resort show to a packed crowd in Los Angeles. In doing so, Jeremy employed two familiar faces to showcase his latest fashion line. Both Anwar Hadid and Presley Gerber strutted their stuff, while donning Jeremy’s latest looks on the runway.

Anwar, who is the younger brother of supermodels Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, as well as the son of model and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid, has already posed for several magazines including Teen Vogue. However, this show was his big runway debut – proving that he is ready to follow in the rest of his family’s footsteps. Meanwhile, Presley is the son of legendary model Cindy Crawford and has had plenty of exposure to the world of fashion throughout his childhood.

On his Instagram page, Anwar playfully titled himself, Presley and another young model the “freshman class.”

The trend continues, as an increasing number of young Hollywood stars (who were lucky enough to inherit their parents’ good looks) are making a name for themselves within the fashion industry.

