Anthony Davis Reaffirms Commitment to New Orleans Pelicans after Russell Westbrook, Lakers Rumors Swirl

Most NBA players will go their entire career without even being considered for an All-Star reserve slot. New Orleans Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis has already had the opportunity to play two All-Star Games in his team’s city—a city that he has fallen in love with since arriving as the No. 1 overall pick of the New Orleans Hornets back in 2012. It started with the food.

“I fell in love with gumbo,” said Davis. “It’s funny now, when you go to other cities they have New Orleans style gumbo or New Orleans style whatever, it tastes nothing like it.”

I didn’t take long for the Chicago native to adjust his diet. Davis eats a lot of gumbo, seafood, and other world-famous New Orleans dishes. In fact, he doesn’t eat pizza anymore unless he’s back home. There’s just much better stuff available.

Since 2012, Davis has quickly grown into one of the most dominant players in the world. No top five list can go without mention of the big man. Personally, I put him behind only LeBron James and Kevin Durant right now.

Recently, Rumor swirled that Davis had been speaking with Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook about teaming up together on the Los Angeles Lakers. Davis took the All-Star media wave as a chance to reaffirm his commitment to NOLA.

“Some rumor from somewhere said me and Russell was going to L.A.,” said Davis. “I haven’t talked to Russell or whoever the source is about that, so I’m not sure where that came from, but I’m here. I just signed an extension here. If I didn’t want to be here, I would have never signed the extension.”

Davis signed one hell of an extension, too. The five-year, $127 million deal made Davis one of the top paid players in the league.

“For the next four years, I’m going to be a Pelican. I love it here. I love playing for the organization. I don’t intend on going anywhere. I want to be here. I never was one of those guys who—I was always one of those guys who wanted to stay with their franchise and [win] championships, just like Tim Duncan did. I looked up to Tim. I still look up to Tim. But the way he did it through his entire career was definitely setting a great example for me. I want to be the same way.”

Sadly, the Pelicans franchise has failed to put much of a team around Davis, and with the free agency of Jrue Holiday looming over the team, Davis is doing his best to at least keep the current roster in place.

“I’m doing that right now,” said Davis, who admits he is very involved in the effort to keep Holiday with the Pels. “I talk to Jrue all the time. He’ll make his own decisions, but of course, we like him here…We need him to continue to play well and then, at the end of the season. Hopefully, he decides to resign with us.”

If the Pelicans are forced to watch Holiday walk, it would be a serious setback to whatever terrible plan the management currently has in place. Hopefully, it would encourage owner Tom Benson to make a change. Surprisingly though, the Pelicans aren’t too far behind the Denver Nuggets for that coveted eight playoff slot.

Anthony Davis is my favorite player by far. Nothing would make me happier than to see him stay in NOLA his whole career and win multiple championships, but, much like Chris Paul, I wouldn’t blame him at all for leaving when his contract is up.

The Pelicans need to make some serious change. Preferably before Davis decides to leave.

