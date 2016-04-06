Click to read the full story: Another Kardashian talk show gets Kocktailed Out

Expectations were very low for Khloe Kardashians chatfest “Kocktails with Khloe,” but when FYI upped the episode order from eight to 23, people perked up wondering if their celebrity friends might give it some life. Just like with momager Kris Jenner, Khloe couldn’t keep the show afloat with celebrities alone. These shows are very personality driven, and it’s a different world from reality shows to talk shows.

So, the bar is closing at “Kocktails with Khloe.”

The FYI network said Wednesday that Khloe Kardashian’s talk show, designed to approximate a dinner party at her home, is ending in two weeks after 14 episodes. As with many shows, the debut on Jan. 10 was it’s highest rated premieres in the network;s history, but that’s not saying much for the unfamiliar cable channel. This used to be Bio channel in 2014 until A&E Networks closed it and freshened it up as FYI. For now, not many people are that interesting in their information. It being targeted at millennials and monied adults in that ad happy 25-54 demo.

The final “Kocktails” will air April 20, with guests including her sister Kim Kardashian with husband Kanye West, as well as John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. The show will end its run at 14 episodes. Guests on the show are typically drawn from the host’s social circle and family, and have included Kendall Jenner, Snoop Dogg, Aisha Tyler, “Real Housewives” star Brandi Glanville and Chef Sharone Hakman.

The little-known FYI network said in a statement that the show “brought new viewers and significant numbers to FYI’s linear and digital platforms.” An estimated 496,000 viewers saw the premiere episode, but spokeswoman Heather Pastorini did not immediately have details on how many saw subsequent shows.

Pastorini would not say why the show is ending.

Naturally, everyone is working hard to save face by claiming that Khloe wasn’t planning on having a second season, etc. which we all know is bull. At least the girl tried, but if anyone can remember her dreadful co-hosting the ‘X-Factor,’ you knew her chatfest wasn’t long for this world.

The post Another Kardashian talk show gets Kocktailed Out appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Shanka Cheryl