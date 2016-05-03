Click to read the full story: Amy Schumer fan hits back and Diddy’s ‘Way Out’ of music

It’s not uncommon for celebrities to have some pretty crazy encounters with fans. However, a fan took things to a whole other level when hounding Amy Schumer for a picture.

Over the weekend, Amy was in Greenville, South Carolina performing a stand-up routine for fans. While in town, Amy decided to take in some of the local attractions. Unfortunately, her day out on the town wound up leaving her shaken, as an overly aggressive fan confronted her.

On Instagram, Amy shared a picture of the fan and explained the frightening situation. Amy captioned:

“This guy [shown in the picture] in front of his family just ran up next to me scared the s*** out of me. Put a camera in my face. I asked him to stop, and he said ‘no it’s America and we paid for you.’ This was in front of his daughter. I was saying stop and no – Great message to your kid. Yes, legally you are allowed to take a picture of me, but I was asking you to stop and saying no. I will not take a picture with people anymore, and it’s because of this dude in Greenville.”

Amy Schumer, Instagram post:

Lots of Amy’s followers have reacted to the post – many of which have expressed support for the comedian following the upsetting situation. The Trainwreck star went to clarify her new ‘no pictures policy,’ as she tweeted that she would still take pictures with “nice people.”

Amy Schumer, Twitter post:

Thanks for the kind words and support. I know there are bigger problems in the world. But this was not right pic.twitter.com/8fqoIm7sHC — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) April 30, 2016

The fan was Leslie Brewer, and he wasn’t about to take any guff from the funny lady and spoke out on what really happened. His side of the story is this:

“It was literally five minutes, and it was like, everywhere,” Leslie Brewer told FOX Carolina of Schumer of her posting his picture on social media.

Brewer said he noticed Schumer when several other pedestrians started shouting that they spotted her. He said he took out his camera to take a picture but stopped when she asked.

“I did it in a non-threatening way,” Brewer said. “She says I got all up in her face, and it was completely different from the video.”





A video Brewer took after the incident (above) shows Brewer agreeing to delete a photo or video (it is not clear which) at Schumer’s request, saying “Sorry” and giving the thumbs up.

Brewer said he was upset with Schumer when she brought up his daughter being there in her Instagram post and said the comedian began walking away. He said she then came back to Brewer and told him she was going to take his picture and share it online to her millions of followers.

“You’re a celebrity,” he said. “I understand you want to blast me but that’s petty, that’s beneath you.”

@amyschumer you want the celebrity you get the weirdos. This is what you signed up for. It's not cool but it should be expected on your end. — Mike Taylor (@pathfindermiket) April 30, 2016

@amyschumer You should be entitled to your own privacy, but you do owe your fans something… a little thing called gratitude. — ?️‍? Bex ?️‍? (@Rainbow_Bex) May 2, 2016

Schumer’s comment about taking pictures with fans if she feels like it is rubbing many the wrong way as she’s pointing a finger at someone who is responsible for doing this to other fans. Many fans have complained in the past that Schumer has recently been less friendly when asked to take a picture, so this seems more like her excuse to not do it.

As one Hollywood publicist said, “When stars make it, they tend to forget who put them there, and it would behoove them to keep that in perspective when you’re career takes off. It took years to get you where you are, but just one bad PR move can take you down much faster.”

In the recent issue of Cigar Aficionado magazine, Diddy explained that he is going to be turning his attention to other aspects of the entertainment business. He stated, “I’m going to put out my last album and devote 100 percent of my time to doing films. I want to stop at a great place. And a final album is a great place to stop. I want to take a victory lap, to do a world tour and really enjoy it one last time.”

The multi-faceted entertainer later went on to explain that his decision to retire is also partially due to his desire to spend more time with his family. Diddy said, “I have a deep appreciation at being able to be a father. My father didn’t get the chance to be there for me. That makes me appreciate the opportunity that much more deeply. I stress the importance of that to my kids – that you can’t take having a family for granted.”

Currently, Diddy is working on his album No Way Out 2, which he tells Cigar Aficionado is going to be the best and most honest album he can possibly make for his longtime fans.

