You have to give it to Amber Heard. She knows how to keep repackaging that same old story in a new format. This time, she’s suing Johnny Depp’s friend, comic Doug Stanhope for defamation.

It’s a smart strategic legal move to bring up all of her Johnny Depp allegation again but packaged up in a nice lawsuit. The kicker is that she is ‘alleging’ that she will give the proceeds from this lawsuit to a domestic violence shelter in Arizona. As anyone knows with a lawsuit, most people draw up the paperwork to get all the press attention but was Stanhope ever served with the papers? It’s an old media trick that’s done again and again with lawsuits drawn up and filed, but going away very quietly.

[pdf-embedder url=”https://movietvtechgeeks.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/amber-heard-doug-stanhope-defamation-lawsuit.pdf”]

One reknown Beverly Hills high-powered attorney to the stars has said:

“She was already walking a very fine line pr wise, but the more she keeps trying to play the media, those supporting her will begin to have doubts like many of us. This is someone who planned this divorce out perfectly and has got a brilliant team, but they’ve got to pull it back before it blows up in their face. I’ve seen it happen many times where everyone gets too cocky and winds up overdoing it with the media, and Heard’s team is coming perilously close.”

With this lawsuit, Heard is suing comic Doug Stanhope for an article he wrote in The Wrap claiming that she blackmailed husband Johnnny Depp with false abuse claims to get her way in their divorce. She feels that Stanhope was diverting attention away from the facts of why her marriage failed, and she filed this Friday in Arizona Superior Court.

She’s now suing Stanhope and others who have not yet been named, for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The lawsuit also details a “campaign of violence” that Depp has inflicted upon Heard over the years.

By doing this, Heard gets to shift the attention of her abuse back in the media again. On Thursday, her team tried to claim that Depp’s assistant sent texts apologizing for his boss hurting her, but Stephen Deuters quickly hit back saying that those text messages were doctored. This caused many Heard supporters to scratch their heads as the more information that her ‘friends,’ ‘close sources’ and legal team put out there, the more things just don’t seem to line up correctly.

“Depp has hit and kicked Heard on numerous occasions, has thrown objects at her, at one point nearly suffocated her to the point where she feared for her life,” states the complaint. “Heard repeatedly returned to Depp, despite his verbal and physical mistreatment of her, hoping optimistically that the man she married would change his behavior. Each time Heard returned, however, within months, the cycle of substance abuse and violence repeated.”

Heard claims she reached her breaking point after Depp attacked her in a violent, delusional state following the death of his mother.

We’ve now been e-mailed by over a dozen domestic abuse survivors who are also having trouble with Amber Heard’s claims and fear that her actions will wind up making it harder for real victims of abuse to be taken seriously.

“I’m hoping she’s being honest, but as someone who’s suffered years of domestic abuse, these are not the actions of an abuse victim. This is the type of thing that makes it much harder for those of us in these situations to be taken seriously and get the help that is needed. I wish Amber Heard could spend one week in a women’s shelter for domestic abuse to see what it’s really like. You don’t run out laughing out loud just days after showing up with a bruise and saying your husband beat you,” one ten year survivor of domestic violence stated.

We can only wait and see what Amber Heard’s next media attention story will be. She seems not be content unless her name is mentioned several hundred times each day now so rest assured, her team will think up another angle for more press coverage.

Many in the legal community are agreeing that Johnny Depp is playing it smart by just remaining silent and going about his normal day to day business. It appears that Amber Heard’s biggest enemy may wind up being herself.

