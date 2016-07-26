Click to read the full story: Amber Heard more money from Elon Musk and Chris Pratt’s self love

Kicking off today’s celebrity gossip, this year’s IHeartRadio Music Festival will be attended by artists such as Ariana Grande, Britney Spears and Drake, as well as Pitbull, Usher and U2. The festival takes place on September 24th and 25th in Las Vegas.

Chris Pratt admitted during an interview at this past weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con that he enjoys talking about himself. He said that even though many celebrities don’t like to talk about their personal life during interviews, it feels natural to him. He also said that he used to work as a door to door salesman, so he would rather talk to strangers about a subject he likes discussing than one he doesn’t.

Though Lindsay Lohan and Egor Tarabasov are engaged to be married, their relationship has hit a rough patch. Over the weekend Lohan caused a scene when she and Egor got into a physical altercation at home. Lohan was heard standing on the balcony of their London home, screaming loudly enough for the neighbors to hear. She said that Egor had strangled her, and he was sick, crazy and needed to get out of her house. When police arrived at the home to investigate the situation no one was home. With no proof that anyone had been harmed, there were no arrests made in this incident. The police later tracked Lohan and Egor down and determined that they were both safe.

Alicia Vikander is apparently unknown to many people as the Swedish actress was recently riding in a cab in Las Vegas with a driver who had no idea who she was. Even though she was in town to film scenes for the upcoming Jason Borne movie, the driver mistakenly thought she was simply a tourist. While he was driving her, he commented that The Strip had been closed off to film the movie and told her she might meet Matt Damon.

Star Trek actress Zoe Saldana recently talked about having an autoimmune disorder called Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis. She said that when she was diagnosed with the disorder she had to eliminate gluten from her diet. During a recent magazine interview, she confessed that she is always tired and always feels like she is actively fighting off infections. This has not stopped her from pursuing her acting career and is in two upcoming high-profile box office movies.

Amber Heard is reportedly getting over her breakup with Johnny Depp by moving on to Elon Musk. Heard and Musk have reportedly been spending a significant amount of time together in Los Angeles as well as Miami. The two also reportedly recently had dinner together in Musk’s mansion.

Now that she’s got even more money on the horizon to dig into, Heard is railing into Johnny Depp, claiming that he’s trying to put up roadblocks to keep their divorce from ending properly. Depp asked for a nondisclosure agreement, but Heard is complaining about that too. Is there nothing that can make this lil digger happy?

