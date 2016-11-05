Click to read the full story: Aliza Vellani talks about her ‘Supernatural’ witch interview

Played by Aliza Vellani, Beth is the “wicked witch” that Dean believes is the culprit in the recent Supernatural Episode, American Nightmare. Ultimately Beth is proven innocent, and Dean ends up with her personal phone number.

You may recognize Vellani from her numerous roles including recurring ones on iZobmie, The X-Files or CBC’s Little Mosque on the Prairie. She made history on our site as being the shortest interview ever originally held by Colin Lawrence, who starred in Supernatural’s Season 12 premiere.

How were you cast as Beth?

I was sent the audition back in August through my agent and went in for an audition at North Shore Studios with casting directors Coreen Mayrs & Heike Brandstatter along with director John Showalter. It was a fun audition, and Beth is a character I really enjoy playing.

What can you tell us about the character?

I play the role of Beth Roberts who works for Child Protective Services. In the episode, Beth helps Sam and Dean with further developments in a new case on a very religious family living off the grid. Dean believes there is more to the story than Beth is letting on.

Were you familiar with Supernatural before you were cast?

I have actually been watching Supernatural since it first began on The CW. It was awesome to finally get to work on a show and work with a cast that I have been watching since I was a teenager!

Do you have any behind-the-scenes stories you can share?

I think my favorite story was when Jensen Ackles and I were talking about how many times him and Jared have had to use guns throughout the series. I asked Jensen if he had finally gotten used to the idea of shooting a gun after so many years or if he ever felt nervous. He let out a chuckle as he reminded me that he was from Texas. Texas! I couldn’t help but apologize for just how Canadian that question must have sounded. We both got a good laugh at the expense of my innocent Canadian nature.

Do you have any current projects that you are working on?

I currently had the pleasure of working on Seasons one and two of Mech X-4 which premieres on November 12th on Disney XD! It’s been an amazing series to work on, and I cannot wait for everyone to see it!

