Adam Silver May Look to Prevent Super Teams like Warriors Moving Forward in New Collective Bargaining Agreement

It’s been over a week, and the sports world is still trying to cope with Kevin Durant’s decision to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder in free agency and join the 73-win Golden State Warriors team. The whole situation has sparked a debate as to whether or not former NBA MVPs should be allowed to jump ship and join established dynasties like the Warriors.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver isn’t too keen on the idea.

“Just to be absolutely clear, I do not think that’s ideal from the league standpoint,” said Silver on Durant’s move. “For me, part of it is designing a collective bargaining agreement that encourages the distribution of great players throughout the league. On the other hand, I absolutely respect a player’s right to become a free agent and in this case for Kevin Durant to make a decision that he feels is best for him. I have no idea what’s in his mind or heart in terms of how he went about making that decision.”

I know, he contradicted himself. You can’t support breaking up super teams and the top players in the league making their own decisions. But then again, it wouldn’t be right to tell Durant he can’t go there. There’s never a perfect answer.

“In a way, the good news is that we are in a collective bargaining cycle, so it gives everybody an opportunity—owners and the union—to sit down behind closed doors and take a fresh look at the system and see if there is a better way that we can do it. My belief is we can make it better.”

The current CBA, which resulted in the 2011 lockout, goes through 2021. The NBA or the players, however, can opt out after this season if they notify the other side by December 15. The league should seriously consider sitting down again, even at the risk of another lockout, to address this issue. Clearly, superstars cannot be trusted to handle this situation themselves.

Your move, Silver.

