I loved seeing Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore. It’s also one of the first films to feature Ben Stiller. But Happy Gilmore is one of those crazy 90s comedies that I loved and still watch through whenever I catch it on cable. Other hits are Airheads, The Wedding Singer, The Waterboy, Big Daddy and Anger Management. However, down the line, Adam Sandler became the poster child of bad movie criticism. Despite the bad critique, I found Click profound and enjoyable and Pixels enjoyable.



True to criticism, however, his subsequent films were either just bad or meh. The Ridiculous 6 was said to be so bad, with a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes that it became a Netflix curiosity. I’m guilty of seeing it because it’s an Adam Sandler film, and yes. It was meh. His man-child trope may have worked well in the upbeat 90s, but now it’s just getting old for many audiences. But there’s no mistake he’s a good actor. He just needs a good script and perhaps some motivation. Click was nice. The drama near the end was a bit touching. Many comedians are ironically good at doing drama. There’s plenty of truth to those old Hollywood masks with the happy and frowny faces. Adam Sandler is one of them, and the same critics that lambast him in many of his films are now showering praise for his latest film, The Meyerowitz Stories.

Here are some of the critical praise Adam Sandler’s been getting. Yes, we’re talking about the same person. Happy Gilmore, Little Nicky?

“…A chatty New York comedy featuring the best role in 15 years for Adam Sandler…. With no shtick to fall back on, Sandler is forced to act, and it’s a glorious thing to watch — even for those fans who like him best in perpetual man-child mode… Perhaps that’s why Netflix, which is in the Adam Sandler business, scooped up this relatively high-brow Scott Rudin production just weeks before its Cannes film festival premiere. Still, it’s odd to think that the company responsible for Sandy Wexler and The Ridiculous Six could conceivably earn Sandler his first Oscar nomination — and his best role since Punch-Drunk Love played Cannes in 2002.”

— Peter Debruge, Variety

“Hoffman indisputably rules the roost as the irascible genius in his own mind, giving snap and innuendo to his readings that further up the ante provided by his egotistical pronouncements and cutting comments. Right behind, surprisingly enough, is Sandler, who has spent most of his career hiding the fact that he can hold his own and more with the likes of his co-stars here; it’s a legitimately fine and felt presentation of a modern sad sack.”

— Todd McCarthy, The Hollywood Reporter

“…. Sandler captures very convincingly his character’s sense of extreme frustration at the way his life has panned out. Danny can’t even find a parking spot in New York let alone a job. He has a bad hip which gives him a pronounced limp. He is heroic in his own way, though, and deals as best he can with his father’s very obvious disappointment in him.”

— Geoffrey McNab, The Independent

The Meyerowitz Stories is a film starring Adam Sandler, along with dramatic actor Dustin Hoffman and fellow comedian Ben Stiller and was recently featured in the Cannes Film Festival. Due to its rave reviews, which might just give Adam Sandler an Oscar, the film was immediately picked up by Netflix and audiences will get to see a very different Adam Sandler. The film is about an estranged family who gathers together in New York to celebrate their father’s (Dustin Hoffman/Harold Meyerowitz) artistic work. Adam Sandler stars as Danny Meyerowitz is a brother who’s struggling to keep up with his father’s legacy. No doubt Sandler can act when given a script in a role other than the man-child tropes he often comes up with. It’s strange seeing him in a dramatic role in Men, Women and Children and it would be worth seeing both Adam Sandler and Ben Stiller stretch their acting muscles in The Meyerowitz Stories. First time I’ve seen them together was in Happy Gilmore.

