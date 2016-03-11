Click to read the full story: Adam Levine’s baby wish comes true & Amber Rose ready for Kim Kardashian Slut Walk

Last year celebrity couple Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo were plagued by rumors of their supposedly impending divorce. Numerous media outlets reported that Behati was frustrated with Adam’s constant partying and extremely busy schedule (as he was and currently is a judge on NBC’s The Voice). However, it looks like all of the speculation was simply just that – speculation. On Thursday, it was confirmed that Adam and Behati are expecting their first child together. In addition, Behati is reportedly already 3-4 months along in her pregnancy.

In an interview back in 2014 Adam expressed that he always had the desire to have a family. He playfully told E! News’ Catt Sadler, “yeah, [Behati and I are gonna start a family] at some point in the not-so-distant-slash-undisclosed-slash-I-really-have-no-idea-big-question-mark future.” He went on to confess that he absolutely loves kids and enjoys interacting with his fellow judges’ children on the set of The Voice.

Fortunately, he works with some very busy moms, including Christina Aguilera and Gwen Stefani, so he will be able to get some tips on how to balance his career in entertainment while being a first-time father.

In an unexpected turn of events, social media maven Amber Rose invited reality star Kim Kardashian to speak at 2016’s Slut Walk.

It’s no secret that Kim has been getting ample scrutiny from both the public and notable names in Hollywood after she posted a photo of herself posing nude in front of a mirror. Stars such as Chloe Grace Moretz and singer Pink expressed their disapproval of Kim’s post and claimed that she was teaching girls to base their self-worth on their physical appearance.

Surprisingly, in contrast to Chloe and Pink, Amber spoke out in support of Kim and explained that she has encountered similar backlash when posting images that show her embracing her body and sexuality.

In a post on Instagram Amber addressed Kim saying, “I don’t know u well but I saw u speak about slut shaming and as u know I’m an activist feminist so it spoke to me. Being slut shamed and ridiculed is not fun – it’s hurtful and mean.” She went on to say, “Us women deal with it everyday and I’m happy u can speak openly on this now because if anyone knows what it’s like to be slut shamed it’s u! Live it Kim! Make a difference and speak on it! Not only when it’s convenient for u but when u can help other.”

Amber Rose, Instagram post:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BCvP5njkq5K/

In addition to praising Kim, Amber also offered her a platform to speak out about the topic at her Slut Walk event this year. Annually Amber hosts a Slut Walk, which aims to help women feel comfortable with openly embracing their bodies and sexuality. She wrote, “Last year at my Slut Walk, I told my slut shaming story. This year I would love for u to come and tell urs. This is an open invite from me to u and ur sisters are welcomed too [sic].”

The reason that Amber’s support took so many people by surprise is because it was not all too long ago that it was Kim’s husband that was slut-shaming Ms. Rose. Therefore, the two have seemed to always keep some degree of distance between them even though they evidently have a lot in common when it comes to dealing with the spotlight.

