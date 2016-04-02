Click to read the full story: Aaron Hernandez old cell phone could help double murder trial

Just when news hit last month that Aaron Hernandez’s house, made famous when a video appeared to show him carrying a gun in the home, was up for sale, now a cell phone that allegedly belonged to the former New England Patriot‘s tight end has surfaced. This isn’t good news for the former football star as it couple implicate him further in the double murder he’s currently facing.

Aaron Hernandez moved one step closer to his next murder trial this week.

A cell phone that once belonged to Aaron Hernandez and is being sought by Suffolk County prosecutors has been delivered to the former New England Patriot’s tight end’s lawyers.

Following a court order, his former lawyers have handed the cellphone over to the ex-Patriots player’s current defense attorneys.

Judge Jeffrey Locke allowed Hernandez new lawyers — from the law firm Rankin & Sultan — to take the phone from his previous law firm — Ropes & Gray — which had custody of it, a court order shows. A court document indicates that Ropes & Gray LLP delivered the device to Rankin & Sultan LLP on March 30, five days after the judge’s order. Attorney Charles Rankin and his team will have a limited amount of time to inspect the phone before prosecutors can apply for a search warrant.

Prosecutors believe the phone could contain evidence in the July 2012 double murder of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado. Hernandez is expected to go on trial for that case later this year. They are hoping to search the cellphone for evidence that could link Hernandez to a 2012 double-murder in the South End. Prosecutors have said they only want the phone and are not interested in rummaging through the offices of the law firm to get it.

Hernandez — who was convicted of killing Dorchester amateur football player Odin Lloyd in April 2015 — is also facing murder charges for a 2012 double killing in the South End.

