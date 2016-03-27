Click to read the full story: Aaron Hernandez House on market for sale at $1.5 million

If you’re still yearning for a piece of New England Patriots star and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez, you can live big like he did in his $1.5 million home.

The five-bedroom, six-bath contemporary colonial in North Attleboro, Massachusetts, became familiar to observers of the former tight end’s sensational 2015 murder trial.

Grainy surveillance video played at trial showed Hernandez in the spacious home holding what prosecutors argued was the .45-caliber handgun used in the 2013 murder of his onetime friend Odin Lloyd minutes before the video was taken.

During the trial, the jury toured the home, located a short distance from the industrial park where Lloyd’s body was found. Lloyd, a semi-pro football player, was dating the sister of Hernandez’s fiancee at the time.

The sale of the 5,647-square-foot house for $1,499,000 is listed on Redfin. It was confirmed by Boston-based attorney Douglas Sheff, who represents Lloyd’s mother, Ursula Ward, in a 2013 civil lawsuit against Hernandez.

Hernandez is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for Lloyd’s murder.

Hernandez is awaiting trial for the 2012 murders of Daniel de Abreu, 29, and Safiro Furtado, 28, who were gunned down in their car while leaving a Boston nightclub.

An accidental bump on the dance floor followed by a spilled drink may have agitated Hernandez before he allegedly shot and killed Abreau and Furtado, Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney Patrick Haggan said during the former player’s arraignment in 2014.

Bristol County Superior Court Judge Richard T. Moses authorized the sale of Hernandez’s home in August 2015 and ordered that all of the money earned through the sale of Hernandez’s property go directly to the court, according to court documents.

How that money will be distributed will be determined at a later date, according to court documents.

The home’s listing agent could not be reached for comment Friday.

Hernandez is serving his sentence at the maximum-security Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts.

Prosecutors said Lloyd was seen June 17, 2013, around 2:30 a.m. with Hernandez and some friends of the ex-player in a rented silver Nissan Altima. Later that day, a jogger found Llyod’s body riddled with gunshots.

The motive for the killing was never clearly spelled out, but prosecutors said Lloyd might have done or said something that didn’t sit well with Hernandez, who orchestrated the killing to settle the score.

