Former Arizona superstar and 4th overall pick Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic put on quite the show in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest Saturday night. Unfortunately, the votes didn’t go his way.

It wouldn’t be American professional sports without a little bit of drama, right?

Gordon jumped over the Magic’s mascot, Stuff the Magic Dragon, brought the ball under his legs, and slammed it down with one hand, nearly banging his head against the rim in what was easily the dunk of the night.

Or was it?

Defending Dunk Champion Zach LaVine of the Minnesota Timberwolves threw down a pretty sick dunk in response, jumping from the free-throw line and bringing the ball between his legs for the slam.

Impressive, sure. But was he better than Gordon?

Aaron’s older brother, Drew Gordon, sure didn’t think so. When the judges gave LaVine a 50 out of 50 (compared to Aaron’s 47), Drew lost it. He actually shattered his phone in the range and then proceeded to call out Judge Shaquille O’Neal on Twitter.

“I just shattered my phone,” tweeted the elder Gordon. “Don’t care let’s go home.”

“I don’t care if you win or not.. The bounce crown goes to you [Aaron].”

“Shaq robbed my brother of a dunk contest championship Shaq you mad at something bruh????”

Manu Ginobili, Nick Young, Maurice Harkless, and Joel Embiid all shared Gordon’s frustration, taking to Twitter to complain about the outcome. One thing everyone could agree upon, however, is that Gordon and LaVine made this contest one of the most excited since Dominique and Michael Jordan went at it years ago.

For a contest that has dropped off somewhat over the past three or so years, I think this controversy was exactly what it needed. Not only are people talking about it, but they’re itching for a rematch.

The only thing I don’t understand, however, is why Drew Gordon called out Shaq…O’Neal gave Aaron a 10 on both of his final round dunk-off dunks. You also shouldn’t call out someone who can crack you like your phone.

