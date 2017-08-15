Click to read the full story: Aaron Carter trolling for Tom Hardy date and Taylor Swift celebrates

While I’m all for celebrities coming out, there’s something about the was Aaron Carter has done it that just seems sleazy. Many men still take that first step of coming fully out of the closet by saying they are ‘bisexual’ (and yes, plenty of people really are), but it’s a safer thing in their mind to be accepted since that word sounds like they still are ready to go at it with a woman.

It’s usually shortly afterward that they begin to use the word gay more frequently, and it feels (these are my opinions) like this 30-year old child is taking this path. It also feels like he’s in desperate need of attention as just last week he’s asking Chloe Moretz out for a date and now he’s signaling wildly to actor Tom Hardy that he’d like to have a date with him. Then he told TMZ he would take Adam Lambert as a runner-up date.

I’ve heard over the years that the singer seems to sway more to one gender than the other, but now getting dates is a little harder since many are a little nervous with him. One source commented, “There’s just a certain sheen to him that would make a sensible man or woman steer clear of him.”

We’ll see if Carter realizes that trolling for dates on Twitter and in interviews just looks as desperate as he appears to get the spotlight back on him.

For the past few days, singer Taylor Swift has been embroiled in a difficult legal case, which involved her and a former DJ radio host.

As you may remember, back in 2013, Taylor accused radio host David Mueller of inappropriately grabbing her, which led to his prompt dismissal from his radio hosting duties. Subsequently, David filed a lawsuit against the star, accusing her of lying; meanwhile, Taylor also filed a suit against David accusing him of sexual assault. While David’s suit was thrown out, Taylor has been testifying against the former host for the past week or so. On Monday (August 14th), it was revealed that Taylor had won her sexual assault case against Mueller.

According to newly released details, the judge and jury found David guilty of assault. This verdict came in after a trial that spanned several days, which included testimony from Taylor, Taylor’s mom, and Taylor’s bodyguard, who also claimed to have seen Mueller touch the star from under her skirt.

After it was announced that Taylor had won her suit, the “Shake it Off” singer released a public statement, thanking those who have been supporting her. The star wrote, “I want to thank Judge William J. Martinez and the jury for their careful consideration, my attorneys Doug Baldridge, Danielle Foley, Jay Schaudies and Katie Wright for fighting for me and anyone who feels silenced by a sexual assault, and especially anyone who offered their support through this four-year ordeal and two year long trial process.” Taylor went on to reveal that she intends to reach out and support fellow victims of assault. The star told the press, “I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this. My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves.”

With all of the horrific things going on in the South, it is no surprise that countless celebrities have been speaking out, using their platforms to condemn the violence and hate. On various social media platforms, some of the most prominent names in Hollywood have posted messages in attempt to stop the hateful acts that have been going on for the past few days, specifically in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Former Disney starlet Demi Lovato was just one of the many stars who used her platform to speak out against the domestic acts of terror which have occurred (and continue to occur) in Charlottesville. Alongside a picture of a stop sign reading “Stop the Hate,” the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer captioned, “With everything that’s going on, it’s so easy to look the other way and say “I don’t want to watch the news, it’s too negative” or dismiss what’s going on in our country because it’s too scary to actually be true. But it is. Violence and hate is overwhelming our country today, and it’s time that this generation changes that. Black, Muslim, gay, bisexual, trans, etc. you are perfect the way you are and you ARE LOVED. Do not listen to evil no matter how loud it gets. I am with you during this time and things will change…”

Demi Lovato, Instagram post:

Other stars, like Demi, who have spoken out against the violence in the South include: Ashley Tisdale, Zendaya, Chris Evans, Jay Baruchel and Lady Gaga.

With all the upsetting news taking over the headlines these days, it’s refreshing to read about stars stepping up and using their success to help others.

Over the weekend, singer Bruno Mars stopped at The Palace in Auburn Hills, Michigan, where he performed as part of his sold-out 24K Magic World Tour. In the midst of performing some of hit songs, like “24K Magic” and “Versace on the Floor,” Bruno announced that he was going to make a huge donation to help the victims of the Flint water crisis.

During the concert, Bruno told the audience that he would be donating a notable $1 million from the show to help those impacted by the crisis. Bruno noted, “I am very thankful to the Michigan audience for joining me in supporting this cause.” Bruno went on to add, “Ongoing challenges remain years later for Flint residents, and it’s important that we don’t forget our brothers and sisters affected by this disaster. As people, especially as Americans, we need to stand together to make sure something like this never happens in any community ever again.”

From his show on Saturday night, Bruno donated money to The Community Foundation of Greater Flint. This organization was put together to address various issues facing the city of Flint after the horrible water crisis, including citizens being exposed to dangerous levels of lead.

Although it took several failed relationships, reality star Khloe Kardashian claims she is finally in a very good place when it comes to her love life. Over the years, we have seen Khloe struggle trying to find ‘the one.’ After she went through her troubles (and subsequent divorce) with former NBA player Lamar Odom, as well as several short-lived flings, the star is rightfully overjoyed to have now found her current beau, Tristan Thompson.

In the most recent issue of Mail on Sunday’s You magazine, the Good American entrepreneur spoke candidly about her relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers player. The reality star gushed, “I definitely want a family, but I don’t feel any pressure. Tristan is a great dad [he has an eight-month old son with his previous partner], and he definitely wants more children, but we both feel that it will happen when the time is right. We’re still in a new relationship, and I love us having time together.

Once you have kids you can’t get back your non-kid years.” Khloe went on to tell the magazine, “My sisters and I bother my [mom] all the time, so I know it’s not, like, ‘When they’re 18, you don’t worry about them again.’ You worry about your children for the rest of your life. The concern I have is raising little human beings in a world that’s filled with such hate and terror. That seems scary.”

While Khloe and Tristan are not engaged (and there is no sign of this happening anytime too soon), Khloe told You magazine that she has never been in a better relationship in her life. The star explained, “I’m in the best relationship I’ve ever been in, and it doesn’t take a ring for me to feel that way. I believe in marriage, and I want to be married one day again but I don’t have a time frame. Why do people think that marriage equates happiness? There are a lot of people in unhealthy marriages.”

A second lawyer who defended Bill Cosby in his sex assault trial that ended with a deadlocked jury wants off the case before the start of his retrial that’s set for November.

Los Angeles-based lawyer Angela Agrusa filed documents Tuesday seeking to withdraw as Cosby’s counsel.

Lead defense lawyer Brian McMonagle, of Philadelphia, asked to be taken off the case earlier this month.

Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill previously set a hearing for Aug. 22 to discuss that request. Agrusa is asking to delay that hearing until Sept. 11.

District Attorney Kevin Steele is asking the judge to deny that request, saying it delays justice.

The 80-year-old comedian is being retried on charges he drugged and molested Andrea Constand more than a decade ago. Cosby has said it was consensual.

Sometimes stars are blind.

Paris Hilton opened up about her feminist ideals in a new interview with Marie Claire but kept her stance vague.

“I just feel it’s about women’s empowerment and girl power, and I’m very into that,” Hilton, 36, told the magazine.

But when asked about the allegations of sexual assault that women have brought to light against Donald Trump, an old family friend of hers, Hilton changed her tune.

“I think that they are just trying to get attention and get fame,” Hilton said. She also shrugged off Trump’s now-infamous “grab them by the p—y” line.

“I’ve heard guys say the craziest things ever, because I’m always around guys, and I listen to them speak,” she said, “so I definitely don’t think he would just say that.”

When the writer, who also posted some of the interview’s transcript on Twitter, asked Hilton about comments Trump made about her and her sex tape, she chalked it up to the context of the interview he was giving.

“It was on Howard Stern, so I feel that anyone that’s on that show, Howard just loves to say weird things and people say things they normally wouldn’t say,” Hilton explained. “It wasn’t creepy at all.”

A rep for Hilton didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

The ex-Denver radio DJ in Taylor Swift’s groping trial insisted Tuesday he could “pass a polygraph” to prove he never touched the “Bad Blood” singer.

David Mueller spoke out about why he sued Swift for up to $3 million one day after a civil jury ruled that he grabbed the pop star’s behind during a meet-and-greet in 2013.

“What I’m saying is I didn’t do what they said,” Mueller said on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” “I never grabbed her. I never had my hand under my skirt, and I can pass a polygraph.”

Mueller sued Swift, her mother, Andrea, and radio liaison Frank Bell, claiming they got him fired from his $150,000-a-year job at KYGO over the fondling allegations. Swift countersued for assault and battery.

“I’ve been trying to clear my name for four years,” Mueller said about why he took Swift to court. “Civil court is the only option I had. This is the only way that I could be heard.”

Mueller claimed he “wasn’t ready” for the photo used as evidence in the trial that shows him and his then-girlfriend Shannon Melcher smiling and posing next to the songstress.

“I wasn’t invited to be in the photo,” he said. “I just moved into the shot the best I could.”

But Swift told jurors at the Denver federal trial that she was certain he grabbed her ass.

“He had a handful of my ass. It happened to me. I know it was him,” Swift testified. “I didn’t need a picture. I could have picked him out of a line of a thousand.”

Mueller also denied allegations that he demanded money from Swift in the two years before filing his suit.

“I asked for something in writing which stated that there was a misunderstanding,” Mueller said. “And I can take that to possibly convince someone at a radio station to hire me.”

Jurors took less than five hours Monday to find that Mueller groped Swift at the pre-concert event and award the “I Knew You Were Trouble” singer the symbolic $1 she had sought.

Mueller suffered a setback in his case last week when a judge tossed the portion of his suit against Swift, saying there was no evidence she was directly involved in getting him fired.

