“Fifty Shades of Grey” producers and studio are laughing all the way to the bank knowing that taking home the most Razzies aka Golden Raspberry Awards only gives its huge moneymaking franchise more press. They also know that it will get people to either rewatch the film or watch it for the first time out of curiosity. Everybody loves a trainwreck, and many top Razzie award winners have seen an uptick in views.

“Fifty Shades of Grey” came out on top — or perhaps the bottom — at this year’s Razzies.

The awkward adaptation of author EL James’ erotic novel nabbed five prizes at Saturday’s Golden Raspberry Awards, including tying it up with superhero flop “Fantastic Four” as the year’s worst film.

“Fifty Shades of Grey” also “won” for worst screenplay, worst actor for Jamie Dornan and worst actress for Dakota Johnson, with the pair pinning down the worst screen combo award.

In addition to tying for worst film of the year, “Fantastic Four” was also lambasted as worst remake, rip-off or sequel and earned the worst director prize for Josh Trank.

Other dishonors included Kaley Cuoco as worst supporting actress for “Alvin & The Chipmunks: Road Chip” and Eddie Redmayne as worst supporting actor for “Jupiter Ascending.” Redmayne won the best actor trophy at last year’s Academy Awards for portraying Stephen Hawking in “The Theory of Everything.”

Sylvester Stallone, who is nominated in the supporting actor category at the Oscars for reprising his role as Rocky Balboa in “Creed,” was bestowed with the Razzies’ redeemer award, which lauds past Razzies recipients for recent work that’s revived their careers.

The winners of the 36th annual Razzies were announced Saturday at the Palace Theatre in downtown Los Angeles, across town from the Dolby Theater where the 88th annual Academy Awards will be presented Sunday.

The Razzies, which were launched in 1980 as a spoof of Hollywood’s awards season, were selected this year by 943 voting members from 48 U.S. states and 20 foreign countries.

By: Jackie Warner