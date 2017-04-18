Click to read the full story: 5 Questions for Alex Duncan on ‘Supernatural’ and Mr Ketch

In the Supernatural episode The Raid, Alex Duncan plays Kris, the vampire who garners the wrong type of attention from our beloved Mr. Ketch (read: she gets beaten up). She has also appeared in three episodes of Legends of Tomorrow, two episodes of Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce and many other TV series.

What did you enjoy most about playing Kris on Supernatural?

I had a lot of fun working on Kris because it gave me the opportunity to not be human. I’ve never been cast as a creature / monster before and found there was a freedom in the dark, animalistic side of being a vampire.

I have to ask – what was the red liquid you were sipping in your first scene?

I got really method with the part and actually requested actual human blood, which was a little gross but felt necessary for the part. KIDDING. It was some combination of corn-syrup and grape juice, I think, which was actually perhaps just as icky. So sickeningly sweet!

Tell us about being hit by Mr. Ketch, David Haydn-Jones; was that a hard scene to do?

This was the first scene we worked on and was obviously a sensitive one due to its violent nature. With that being said, David was extremely kind and completely considerate. We rehearsed with a stunt coordinator until we both felt comfortable with the physicality of the scene and then checked in with each other after each take to make sure all was good.

What was the most entertaining thing that happened on set?

I think the most entertaining moment was when I was presented with my custom vampire teeth and got to put them on for the first time. As it turns out, speaking with fangs is much more difficult than I anticipated. A lisp was inevitable.

Do you have any upcoming projects to share?

I recently shot a pilot called Wisdom of the Crowd, which is a great script and was a lot of fun to work on. So, we’ll see where that goes. I also had my directorial debut in January for a film I wrote called An Army of Hearts, which I plan to submit to festivals in the upcoming months. Other than that, I’m not sure what’s around the corner….!

