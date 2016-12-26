Click to read the full story: 5 Amazing Healthy Low Calorie Holiday Cocktails

Cocktails are often enjoyed during the holidays and are a great way to spend time with your loved ones at parties. However, you need to be really careful about what they use as mixers, because wine, fruit juice, and anything dairy-based can be a lot more fattening than you might think. Try out some of these cocktails that cut back on the calories but are still very delicious.

Christmas Sangria

If you want a sangria, you don’t have to skip it just by making a few tweaks. Sangria usually consists of wine and juice, but usually contains quite a bit of sugar as well. However, you really don’t need the added sugar. All you have to do is combine some red wine with juice that doesn’t have any added sugar to it, then add some berries to the glass. You will get plenty of flavor from the cranberries or other berries you decide to use, along with some added sweetness.

Cranberry Ginger Cocktail

Two flavors that are often used during the winter and for holiday drinks are cranberry and ginger. You can combine these delicious flavors into a wonderful cocktail to have during the holidays. For this cocktail, you will use dry gin along with just a little bit of ginger ale, some fresh cranberries, orange, and lemon slices. You can also add a little bit of mint sprigs on top if you like.

Orange Cranberry Margarita

Why not go with a light margarita as your holiday drink? Orange and cranberry together make for a unique and exciting cocktail to have in the wintertime. You can combine some muddled cranberries with light cranberry juice and light orange juice in a shaker with ice, then add some light margarita mix. These mixes usually contain flavoring and tequila, but keep it light without a lot of added sugar.

Gingerbread Cocktail

Gingerbread is the ultimate Christmas flavor, and can be turned into a cocktail with just a few simple ingredients. While you need to use ginger ale for this cocktail, youcan usually get light or diet versions. This will use a different type of sugar with far fewer calories and fat in it. You want to combine the ginger ale with TY KY sake, and then sprinkle cinnamon on top.

Skinny Santa Drink

The Skinny Santa is a popular cocktail and one that you can turn into a light version. For this drink, you want diet cranberry juice or cranberry juice with no sugar added, lemon vodka, and just a splash of club soda.

