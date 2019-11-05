Click to read the full story: 2019 Hottest Holiday Kitchen Cooking Gift Ideas Guide

Kitchen gifts are great for everyone. Men and women both like to cook – and all ages of adults need kitchen items, whether it’s for cooking solo or for a large family. There are many neat kitchen gifts you can choose from, but first, you want to know what the person you’re buying it for is interested in.

Cookware

Rachael Ray is a cooking fan favorite, and she has many kitchen products that anyone would be proud to own. For example, her 12-piece aluminum cookware set is great for those who need a whole new set of pots and pans to replace their worn ones, or for someone who is just starting out in their own home.

It comes in a variety of colors to match any décor and the construction of the items is of aluminum and a hard enamel porcelain, which can be used in an oven up to 400 degrees.

These are nonstick items, but they’re PFOA-free, so you don’t have to worry about toxins. The handles are dual riveted and have a rubber stainless steel combination. The lids are all glass, but they’re shatter-resistant.

In this set, you’ll be gifting someone a 1-quart and 3-quart saucepan, a 6-quart stockpot, a 3-quart saucepan with cover, and am 8 ½ and 10-inch skillet. It also comes with a slotted turner and spoon.

Dutch Oven Heaven

Another great cookware gift would be from Lodge – and it’s an enameled cast iron dutch oven that holds up to 6 quarts. You can choose from a variety of colors for the person you’re buying it for.

The Lodge brand is known for the quality of their cast iron cooking products, so this is the perfect gift for someone who loves to create memorable dishes for their family and friends. I personally loves this one, but for those with glass-topped stoves, you don’t want to slide this around or get it too hot as it will crack them. I’ve learned the hard way twice now! Other than that, this is the perfect cooking gift that will make you forget about those slow cookers which can be very frustrating.

Bakeware

Bakeware is another option for kitchen gift giving ideas, and once again, Rachael Ray has a wonderful set that consumers adore. It’s the Cucina Nonstick Bakeware set that comes with 10 pieces.

It’s made of heavy gauge steel and is both non-toxic and non-stick. The handles have silicone grips, making it super easy to grasp in the kitchen. And the set can be used in an oven up to 450 degrees. Your gift recipient will get a 10 and 15-inch cookie sheet, 2 9-inch rounds, a 9-inch square, a 2-piece meatloaf set, a 9 x 13-inch rectangle, and a 12-cup muffin pan.

OXO

Another brand that you may want to consider for your gift is OXO, who makes the Good Grips 3-piece stainless steel mixing bowl set to help with baking. They get a 1 ½ quart, 3-quart and 5-quart stainless bowl that won’t discolor or hold onto odors.

The bowls have a non-skid bottom to them, and they nest so that your recipient saves space when storing them after cleaning. They’re dishwasher safe, too. Your gift will be perfect for those who like to bake cookies, cakes, and more – and the larger bowls are great for people who need to mix up double batches for special occasions!

Viking

For that consummate cook who loves to have the best, Viking is the way to go. You’ll pay for it, but if you want the best in the kitchen, this is the winner.

Small Appliances

Small appliances are always a welcomed gift and there are so many to choose from. You might be buying a gift that someone’s never owned before or something to upgrade a worn out version of a previous one they have.

The Instant Pot is really popular right now. This cooker comes in 3, 6, and 8-quart versions. They can use it to cook rice, make cakes or yogurt, steam vegetables and more.

It’s programmable so it does the work on autopilot – whether you’re sautéing food, warming it, or sterilizing something. The Ultra model is simple to use – just twist and click and program it for a preset cooking program or customize it for whatever you want it to do. This cooker is dishwasher safe and easy to take care of, as well.

Deep Fryer

Another possibility to buy as a small appliance gift is a deep fryer. The T-fal stainless steel Deep Fryer comes with a basket and oil filtration system. It’s small, weighing only 2.6 pounds, and holds up to 3.5 liters of oil with 2.65 pounds of food.

This fryer is easy to transport and clean, because it’s dishwasher safe. This is perfect for the person on your list who always cooks for large family gatherings and who wants to make restaurant-style food.

Coffee, Tea and Espresso

Just about everyone these days drinks coffee, tea or espresso, and these make excellent gifts for your friends and family. You might want to get someone on your list the Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker.

This is a single serve coffee brewer that uses the K-Cup Pods. The person can choose how strong they want the coffee. It comes in a variety of colors and has a bonus pod variety pack.

Another good option is a Nespresso machine. There’s a mini espresso machine by DeLonghi that helps people making the perfect drink time after time. All they have to do is use the one-touch system and it will effortlessly deliver the right taste in just 30 seconds.

Simply The Best

Now for those friends that are true coffee aficionados, the Jura is the perfect gift for them. They are on the pricey side, but I can say from having one myself, these make the absolute best coffee, espresso, flat whites and cappuccinos you have ever had. It truly ranks with the ones I had in Italy, which is the true test and why this is an Italian brand. The Jura Z6 not only is a beautiful machine, but you will never again go to Starbucks or another coffee place and compare realizing yours is better.

Dinnerware

You may know someone who is in sire need of some new dinnerware. There’s a Corelle set that has 18 pieces and it’s a service for six people. This set comes in a variety of styles to match any décor.

It’s chip resistant and includes dinner plates, appetizer or snack places, and soup or cereal bowls. They’re all lightweight, and easy to handle as well as clean. Style-wise, they’re great for everyday use or for special occasions.

They’re made of a triple-layer of strong glass and they store easily, thanks to the way they stack up better than a ceramic dish. This set is safe for the microwave, dishwasher or oven.

Gibson Style

Another good choice would be the 16-piece dinnerware set called the Gibson Elite Althea. It includes four 10.75-inch plates, four 8 ½ inch dessert plates, four 6.75 inch bowls and four 14-ounce mugs, too. Gibson has so many great styles to choose from.

It’s made of stoneware material and is both dishwasher and microwave safe. It’s a beautiful square dinnerware set with vibrant colors and high durability. Anyone would be happy to get this as a gift.

Cutlery

All chefs – whether amateur or professional – love to have cutlery that works well for them in the kitchen. One great gift would be the Cuisinart 15-piece stainless steel hollow handle block set.

These blades are high-quality carbon stainless steel and very accurate in terms of stability and control. They fit perfectly in a person’s hand and are durable so they hold up well over time. They’re extremely sharp, and easy to clean.

Mercer

If you want something with a wow factor, then consider getting them the Mercer Culinary Renaissance 6-piece forged knife block set. This comes in a beautiful tempered glass block, so it’s not just functional – it’s eye catching/

The handles are ergonomically designed and the knives won’t rust or corrode over time. They have a full tang build, which means it runs the entire length of the handle, helping the person using them maneuver them better.

The glass block makes it super easy to see which knife they need with a quick glance. They can just pull the knife straight up to remove it. These knives aren’t meant to be put in the dishwasher, but they can be washed by hand in warm soap and water.

The set comes with a 3 ½ inch paring knife, 5-inch utility knife, 8-inch chef and bread knives, and a 6-inch boning knife along with the knife block itself. This is a brand that many top chefs love, so it would be amazing as a gift for a home chef.

Utensils

There might be someone on your list who needs some utensils in the kitchen. There’s an amazing set made by Home Hero that has 29-pieces of stainless steel, nonstick utensils.

The set is a mix of stainless steel and silicone and comes with measuring cups and spoons, a skimmer, a slotted spatula, garlic press, cheese knife, tea strainer, wire whisk, wine opener, potato peeler and more!

Ailuki

Another great utensil set you could buy would be a silicone set made by Ailuki. It has 14 pieces and they’re also heat resistant and non-stick stainless steel with silicone. You’ll be gifting a brush, spatulas, soup ladle, draining spoon, tongs, solid spoon, pasta server, turners, and more!

The utensils are BPA-fee and won’t break, erode or melt. They’re easy to clean and can resist heat up to 482 degrees. That means you can safely use them while cooking without worrying about them melting or scratching up your pots and pans.

Dining and Entertaining

Do you have someone on your list who entertains at home a lot? If so, you may want to invest in a gift perfect for dining and entertaining, like a cake stand with glass dome. The one by Libbey Acaciawood has a footed, round wooden stand and it’s very eye catching.

The glass dome looks very sophisticated and it’s perfect for showcasing desserts, pastries or cheeses. Your recipient could use this at a dinner party, brunch or cocktail party. The glass dome is lead-free and both that and the wooden serving board can be washed by hand.

James Scott Perfection

Another gorgeous server is the 3-tier crystal rectangle server by James Scott. This is a beautifully designed, hand-carved piece that sparkles. It’s guaranteed to stand out when they’re showcasing desserts or other delectable goodies.

It can be strategically used in a buffet table to present the food in an attractive manner. And clean up is a breeze because it’s dishwasher safe! The person you’re gifting it to can use it to display foods such as amuse bouches, hors d-oevres and more and everyone will enjoy the lovely design of the presentation.

Storage and Organization

There are some kitchen items that help showcase things for people or clear up space for them. One such item you might consider as a gift is a wooden wine rack by Vasagle. It holds 20 wines and displays them on shelves.

It measures 18.4 x 10.4 x 42.9. This would make a perfect gift for someone who regularly entertains and serves wine at their dinner parties. It can also hold other items in the open area at the top, such as whisky or wine glasses.

The way the wine rack is designed, the corks always stay moisturized, so the wine is protected from spoiling. And they won’t have to worry about the wine rack tumbling over because it has an anti toppling device.

Prepworks

Another storage type gift you could give would be a storage container set like the one by Progressive called the Prepworks ProKeeper Set. It has six pieces – one for flour, granulated sugar, brown sugar, powdered sugar, and a couple of mini containers.

The containers are stackable canisters and the lids are easy to use. They close up with a silicone, airtight seal to keep everything fresh, longer. And if they want to run them through the dishwasher, that’s fine.

Glassware

Glassware is another good gift idea you can give to people. There’s an 18-piece set you can give from Duralex that’s made in France from tempered glass – and it includes clear drinking glasses and a tumbler.

It has six 8 ¾ ounce tumblers, six 12 ounce tumblers, and six 16 and 7/8 ounce tumblers. This type of glass is resistant to chipping, breaking and other wear and tear. Plus, it won’t absorb liquids into a porous surface, so it continues looking sharp forever. These glasses are safe to use in the dishwasher, fridge and microwave.

Waterford

Another option if you want to give someone glassware is to give them an old-fashioned set of glasses with a decanter. The set made by Marquis by Waterford Markham is perfect for this purpose!

It’s made of lead-free crystal and the decanter is square and can hold up to 30 ounces of liquid. The glasses can hold up to 11 ounces each. These are a great gift idea for those who like to use them at home or who entertain and like to serve guests in them.

They’re made in Italy and are handcrafted with fine crystal. They’re weighted perfectly, so you won’t have to worry about accidents and spills from flimsy glassware. Because of their exquisite design, it’s recommended that you hand wash them. And what’s great about this choice is that it comes in a gift box, which makes for a beautiful presentation!

