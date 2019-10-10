Click to read the full story: Hottest Holiday Gift Ideas with Electronics

Electronics are always a hot gift giving item. Everyone always craves that one special tech geek gift, and hopes someone will get it for them during the holidays or birthday season. If you pay enough attention, you’ll realize the hints they are dropping for you. You can give the gift of navigation, better sound quality, entertainment, security and more. The best thing about electronics is that there’s something for everyone’s budget.

With some intense research, you can find high-end equipment or cost-effective gifts on a budget. We’ve done all the hard work for you though! There are some great deals at certain times of the year, such as Black Friday or anytime around the holidays.

Car Electronics

Having a dashcam is a great gift for several reasons. Not only is it useful for recording traffic incidents but in some cases, it can be used as a GPS, as a resource for parents to monitor young drivers or even as a record of places you’ve visited.

Rove Dash Cam

The Rove Dash Cam is one that’s top rated for its clear 4K video and features. If someone runs into your car while it’s parked, thanks to the motion detection feature, the device will not only record the incident but hold on to the screen capture to reveal the details.

It’ll also give you a notification whenever it’s been activated. It offers this same lock video feature when you’re driving as well as if you have an accident. The dashcam has night vision to record in low light and it also has a wide-angle lens to capture a broader picture.

There are three different frame options to choose from. While you’re driving at night, the device will show you the driving speed, which direction you’re headed and the time. It will also let you know if the video is recording.

Pioneer

The device offers navigation with voice as well and it comes with WiFi and is compatible with iOS and Android. Something else in car electronics that would make a great gift is the Pioneer Multimedia DVD Receiver.

This device is a work of technology art. It’s customizable and offers the best way to have the features you want from your iPhone in your car. You can use the device for phone calls or to listen to your music.

You’ll be able to connect with your contact list or get to your calendar. You can also pull up Maps or use voice activation to send a message. It gives you easy access to the information that you need when you want it.

Bluetooth and Wireless Speakers

When you want amazingly good sound, you need quality speakers. The OontZ Angle 3 Ultra fills that need. You’ll get great sound that’s clear, thanks to the 14 watts it packs. The drivers are dual precision, which means you don’t get sound distortion even when you play it loud.

One of the features with the device is the long Bluetooth capability it offers. You can get up to 100 feet from the device and still get quality sound. You can use it with devices like your iPhone or iPad as well as other electronic gadgets.

Sonos Move

You can use this in connection with a TV. It’s waterproof and can hold almost an entire day’s charge. If you want an amazingly powerful speaker, you need to get the Sonos Move.

This product was already an in-demand item even before its release. It’s tough enough to withstand weather or drops and can still give you great sound, thanks to having auto TruePlay tuning.

It’s compatible with voice activation and can stream using Bluetooth. Alexa is already added so you’ll have access to hands-free information or be able to listen to your favorite music. The Sonos Move has an IP56 rating, which means it’s one of the best. It can survive cold, heat, snow and even UV rays won’t deter it from entertaining or informing you.

Wearable Technology

Wearable technology gives you access to what you need right at your fingertips. Plus, you can find great gadgets for entertainment as well. The Apple Watch Series 4 is an amazing dual-core processor right at your fingertips.

Apple Watch Series 4

It has ECG features, which can alert you to a high or low heart rate or if your heart rhythm isn’t what it should be. It also has a great safety feature which allows it to detect when you’ve had a fall.

You’ll get a pop-up alert notice so you can choose to alert emergency services if you need to. The watch is a fantastic exercise partner and can track your pacing as well as your activities.

You can set it so that it acts as personal coach, giving you monthly challenges that motivate you and keep you on track. Plus, this watch allows you stay in contact through the walkie-talkie feature as well as phone calls and messages.

Oculus Quest

It gives you full access to Apple music, podcasts and more. Wearable technology is all about the fun, too – like with the Oculus Quest. You can experience gameplay like you’ve never seen it before.

This gaming headset is the top of the line for virtual reality. You don’t have to worry about being connected with wires. You can play anywhere because the system is able to track your position.

Every time you move, the sensors relay that information to the VR. You’ll use the controllers to navigate your gameplay. While you will need to use a smartphone to download the Oculus app and set up the headset, once that’s done, your games can download straight to the headset. The system is sold with the headset, two controllers, a power adapter, the frame spacer and it even comes with the batteries you need.

TV and Video

Having a form of entertainment like watching TV reduces stress. It’s one of the best gifts that you can give to yourself or someone else. You can get a high quality model like the Smart LED Roku TV.

Smart LED Roku TV

This model brings all your entertainment choices together. That means you can choose from more than half a million viewing options in both television and movies. By using this stream-lining feature, you can get content from several gadgets like your cable TV or your gaming devices.

You get three HDMI inputs, which boosts your ability to connect to what you want when you want it.

Amazon Fire TV Stick

The Fire TV Stick is a media player that lets you stream entertainment from the internet to your TV.

You’ll be able to see the channels, shows and movies you love straight from YouTube, Netflix, and more. You won’t have to worry about having enough storage space because the Stick has plenty.

This means that you can tap into thousands of options – including the websites that you like visiting. Not only that, but you’ll have access to streaming music. The Stick is compatible with Bluetooth for a personal listening experience.

Computers and Laptops

Computers are always a top-rated gift for any age recipient. The Acer Aspire Desktop has an Intel Core 8100 processor along with 8GB of RAM memory and 16GB of Optane Memory.

Acer Aspire Desktop

This means you can do more and store more. Plus, it has a 1TB hard drive, which is a great feature in a desktop. It also has a DVD RW. All these features mean that you can do everything from everyday tasks to enjoying your multimedia options.

You can perform things like making or editing videos and other visual hobbies or tasks. It has a Gen 2 port, which gives you 10 Gbps, 2 HDMI ports and more. The desktop has surround sound, which makes the high-def audio rock whatever you’re listening to or watching.

It can connect using your Wi-Fi connections, through Bluetooth or with Gigabit LAN. The computer comes with a mouse as well as a keyboard. Of course, the all-in-ones are a much desired gift in computers.

The Acer Aspire has a i5-9400T processor, along with a widescreen monitor that makes it easy to work or play. The LED back-lit is easy on the eyes and the 12GB of memory offers plenty of room for storage.

It comes with built-in speakers, a webcam and has a wireless mouse and keyboard. The operating system is Windows 10.

Apple MacBook Air

Some people prefer laptops, so if you want to get a laptop as a gift, then you’ll want to get the Apple MacBook Air.

This one has a 1.8 dual-core processor along with 8GB of memory. It has two USB ports and a 13 inch widescreen. The laptop is expandable. It has HD graphics and is equipped with Bluetooth technology.

Cell Phones & Accessories

Cell phones are great gifts because they come in a variety of styles and they have tons of features that will please kids or adults. The Google – Pixel 3a is a phone that comes with a quick-charging battery that allows you to charge and go for several hours with just 15 minutes for a charge.

It also has Google Assistant, which is an AI feature that allows users to converse with the virtual system. It’s this system that can screen your calls and more. The phone has a powerful camera that offers features like portrait mode, night sight and more.

It has unlimited photo storage, so you never have to worry about running out of room. For extra security, the phone comes with the Titan M chip. One of the best gifts you can buy as a cell phone accessory is a pair of the Apple Airpods.

Apple Airpods

These pods allow users to have a better wireless connection. They’re always on and auto-connect so they’re quick and easy to use. They have minimal setup and can connect with Siri, too.

Simple taps can play or move songs. The pods charge fast thanks to the lightning connector. These can also be used with more than one device. Users will be able to play music or talk all day thanks to the charging case.

Musical Instruments

From the beginner to the advanced musician, instruments are the kind of gifts that bring year-round joy. The Epiphone SG-Special Electric Guitar is something that would make a great gift.

The cherry red high shine color makes this guitar pop. It has chrome hardware that makes it stand out and look like a sweet machine. The body and neck are mahogany, which is a straight-grained hardwood.

This is what gives the guitar its durability. It also has a KillPot, which can silence the instrument momentarily. The instrument’s neck is a SlimTaper with an almost 25 inch scale.

The strings are D’Addario, which means they’re made of nickel plated steel. This is what makes the strings tough, yet gives them the ability to respond to the softest touch. The guitar has a master volume control.

Alesis Drums

Drum sets are on the gift wish list of many budding musicians. The Alesis Drums set is the answer to those dreams. This all mesh kit comes with drum sticks, a snare drum, toms, cymbals, a hi-hat and kick pedals, and an aluminum rack.

It can handle rock-n-roll, country music and more. The set has 40 ready to play kits along with tracks to play along to and more than 350 sounds. The set also has headphone output as well as TRS inputs for better performance and recording.

Security

You can give the gift of peace of mind and security with the gift of the Ring Floodlight Camera. This security device is more than a camera. It’s also a two way talking system as well as an alarm.

After the camera is set up, users can listen and talk to home visitors as well as see them on a phone or other device. The second someone triggers the motion detector, the user will get an alert.

The owner then has the option to set off the siren alarm. It has both night vision as well as live view. When someone triggers the device, the floodlights flash on and light up the area.

It comes with a lifetime guarantee. In the event it’s ever stolen, the company sends a free replacement.

Wyze Cam

Another top rated security choice is the Wyze Cam. This 1080p HD camera doesn’t require a subscription plan.

It has live streaming that allows users to see what’s going on in their home as well as be able to speak to others using the connection app. It has both sound and motion recording and will store these records when the camera is triggered.

The video is then saved for two weeks. The device has the option to give you an alert when something is noticed. It offers the ability to camera share video with friends or family. It works with Alexa so you can use voice commands to control the camera.

Amazon Devices

Amazon devices offer users a variety of services as well as entertainment products designed to make life easier. The Echo Spot Smart Alarm is one of these devices. It’s also one of the items on the must-have list this year.

It uses voice recognition to enable everything you want to do. You can listen to music from sites like Apple Music or Spotify, check the weather, get updated on news or even hear a story from an audiobook library.

The Spot works with Alexa, so all users need to do is just tell the device what it is they want. The device comes with a speaker, but it can also be connected with other speakers.

It has the ability to deliver music to more than one room and you can control the music with voice command. You can also use the device to check on your baby monitor or home security.

Plus, you can turn the lights on or off or even raise or lower your home thermostat. It allows you to video with friends or family. You can even use it to have food delivered to your home and it can be personalized with a background photo or a choice of clock faces.

Entertainment at its best can be found on an Amazon device, especially when that device is a Kindle. The Kindle now has built-in adjustable front light. This allows users to read for longer periods, whether they’re in the house or outside in the sun.

Kindle

It can even be used to read outside when it’s nighttime. The screen is glare-free, so it’s easy on the eyes. Plus, the device lets users change the font right on the same screen page.

Users can also choose from countless Kindle books as well as newspapers, audiobooks or other books. If you also give the gift of Prime, then users have access to even more reading choices. The device holds a charge for weeks at a time and is compatible with speakers or headphones.

Smart Home

Smart Home gadgets can help save both time and money. They’re a gift that keeps on giving all year. The Nest T3007ES Learning Thermostat is a product that gives users the option to control a home’s temperature using a smart device or laptop.

Because it is a smart gadget, the thermostat can schedule the temperatures that you like based on memory programming. Using the information you’ve given it previously, it can self-program.

When you’re not home, the device will auto change to reflect your absence so that users aren’t wasting energy. It has voice control that works with Alexa. When it senses you’re near, it will display details such as the temperature as well as the weather and time.

iRobot Roomba

Smart home devices are great gifts that can help users save time and effort on keeping the floor in their home clean. The iRobot Roomba can clean both carpet and hard floors. The multi-brush system can not only get up dust but even larger pieces of debris as well.

The vacuum has an auto-adjust element, so it’ll change its own height depending on the type of floor that it’s on. The internal sensors will notify the Roomba when it’s vacuuming in high traffic areas.

It has sensors that help to guide it away from objects. It’s also made to be able to get the dirt that’s in the corner of rooms. The machine can be used for an hour and a half before it’ll take itself to recharge. It can be voice-controlled using Alexa.

Regardless of which electronic device you choose to give someone this year, you’ll be able to find something suitable on a budget you can afford. Make sure you also consider any warranty that’s available, to extend the life of the product.

