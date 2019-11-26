Click to read the full story: 2019 Hottest Holiday Gift Guide for Retro Gamers and Hobbyists

Holiday season is coming, and it’s good to shop for gifts early to avoid the rush. We love our friends and family because they are unique, especially when it comes to what makes them happy. Some of these friends are retro enthusiasts – they are fond of video games or movies from the 80s and 90s for some reason.

There are plenty of retro products to choose from despite this particular interest is considered rare. They also come in different price ranges from affordable to expensive. This means there are plenty of options should you decide to support your friends’ love for the retro. Most of these games can be played via the Nintendo Switch and its portable counterpart Nintendo Switch Lite. One can also play retro games from the PC through an emulator. There are also those who collect memorabilia of popular classic movies such as GI-Joe, Star Wars, Transformers, DC, and Marvel.

Do note that we also have a much bigger Gift Ideas for Gamers – click on the highlighted text if that is something you are looking for instead. You may also check all of our 2019 Holiday Gift Guides here and it covers every type of person or situation, depending on who you want to give a gift to.

Switch Pro Wireless Controller

For: Retro Gamers

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, PC

A brand new controller is something that any retro gamer would want. Playing a game with it has a more nostalgic feel to it compared to using a keyboard and a mouse. In most cases, a controller also makes the game a lot responsive and easier to control. That means there’s less room for mistakes and the victories are more satisfying. Your friend can also get to sit more comfortably on the couch while playing his or her favorite retro game with the Switch Pro Wireless Controller.

Starter Kit Accessories Bundle for Nintendo Switch

For: Retro Gamers

Platform: Nintendo Switch

If you have a friend who is a retro gamer, chances are he or she owns a Nintendo Switch. In that case, give your friend the Starter Kit Accessories Bundle for Nintendo Switch. This holiday present will certainly add more spice to his or her retro gaming gadget. It includes headphones, tempered glass screen protector, cleaning cloth, charging cable, cover case, game card holder, stylus pen, colorful joy-con grips, thumbstick caps, and plenty more! With these accessories, your friend will certainly appreciate the gift not only for the quality but also for the quantity.

Complete Starter Kit for Nintendo Switch Lite

For: Retro Gamers

Platform: Nintendo Switch Lite

A friend who owns a Nintendo Switch Lite is more likely a retro gamer who is always on the go. Being always on the go, that also means your friend’s Switch Lite is more prone to dust and scratches. Good thing a perfect gift idea for him or her this holiday is the Complete Starter Kit for Nintendo Switch Lite. It includes a tempered glass screen protector, cleaning cloth, game cards holder, and travel case – needed to clean and protect your friend’s precious retro gaming gadget. It also includes a charging cable, high precision headphones, stylus pen, thumb sticks, and more!

Pixel Beads Art Kit

For: Retro Gamers, Retro Hobbyists, Retro Artists/Creatives



Bring out the artist in your retro enthusiast friend by introducing him or her into a new creative hobby. This activity uses the Pixel Beads Art Kit and it involves making artistic masterpieces inspired by retro designs. Your friends can use their favorite characters from retro games or classic movies. You can use the designs from the beads art as wall paintings, coasters, keychains, and plenty of other unexplored ideas. It is also an easy hobby to pick, even kids can do it.

Funko Pop Plastic Protector Case

For: Retro Hobbyists, Funko Pop Collectors

What better way to show to your friends you care but by helping them take care of their precious collections? Give their precious Funko Pop collection additional protection this December with the Funko Pop Plastic Protector Case. These bobblehead versions of popular comic book and video game characters are a rising trend that’s not about to stop for some years. That is why many are collecting these adorable figurines. If you know someone who does, then you’ll certainly make them happy if you give them the Funko Pop Plastic Protector Case as a present.

Blister Pack PET Protector Display Case

For: Retro Hobbyists, Action Figures Collectors

Another past time that draws on nostalgia like Funko Pop is collecting action figures. The most popular ones are G.I. Joe, Star Wars, Power Rangers, Marvel, DC Comics, and plenty more. These action figures are based on popular characters from comic books, movies, video games, and TV series. Some are even based off the 80s and 90s titles, which is why some are so nostalgic. If you have a friend who collects these memorabilia, give them the Blister Pack PET Protector Display Case this holiday season. The display case will not only keep your friend’s collection protected, but it will also make their action figures more presentable for display. The protector works best with 3.75” carded action figures.

Blister Clamshell Display Case

For: Retro Hobbyists, Action Figures Collectors

Some people prefer to collect action figures and keep them sealed in their respective boxes. Others prefer to let the action figures out in the open for them to play with. They have it do awesome poses or action sequences and post these stories on Instagram or Facebook. If you know a friend who collects action figures for this reason, then the Blister Clamshell Display Case is perfect for them. These display cases are more suited for hobbyists who collect loose toys. If you give display cases as presents, your friend will appreciate you for acknowledging their hobby and helping them take care of their collection better.

These are but few of the many gift ideas you might want to consider this holiday season. These suggestions are perfect for a friend who loves retro culture – people who tend to prefer video games, comic books, TV series, or movies from the 80s and 90s. You can find more gift suggestions for gamers this Holiday season in this hottest gift guide.

Check out all of our other 2019 Holiday Gift Guides :

2019 Hottest Holiday Gift Ideas: Electronics

2019 Hottest Holiday Gift Ideas: Home Theater

2019 Hottest Holiday Fashion and Accessories Gift Guide – Women & Men

2019 Hottest Holiday Home Gifts For Every Room or Housewarming

2019 Hottest Kitchen & Cooking Holiday Gift Guide

2019 Hottest Toys & Collectibles Gift Guide

2019 Hottest Holiday Gaming Gift Guide

2019 Hottest Holiday Beauty & Skincare Gift Guide

2019 Hottest Holiday Sports & Fitness Gift Guide

2019 Hottest Holiday Camera & Video Gift ideas Guide

2019 Hottest Holiday Travel, Bags and Luggage Gift Guide

The post 2019 Hottest Holiday Gift Guide for Retro Gamers and Hobbyists appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Jackie Warner