One of the best gifts to give at Christmas is something to do with fitness or sports. Just a week or so after the holiday, many people begin a regimen of implementing their New Year’s resolutions, and those often align with getting healthier.

Regardless of whether someone wants to achieve a fitness goal, like losing weight or building muscle – or they just like to be involved in activities that have them outdoors in the fresh air, you can find a gift that suits them well.

Camping and Hiking

Camping and hiking are two activities many individuals and families alike enjoy. You can get a gift for them that is both functional and enhances their enjoyment of the outdoors so that they can go on a nice long hike and then set up camp and enjoy the beauty of nature.

The first one to consider is a Coleman Sundome Tent. It comes in a few different color options, and with a 7 x 7 foot floor, it’s big enough to fit a queen sized airbed inside. The center measures 4 feet in height.

This is a roomy tent where they can move around inside and it sleeps two people comfortably. It’s easy to set up and even if it’s rainy outside, they’ll be protected with elements built in to keep them dry.

There’s also a big window they can see out of and there’s a ventilation feature built in to keep the inside of the tent fresh and odorless. It just takes 10 minutes to set up, thanks to the poles built to prevent snagging.

Camp Chef

Another option is the Camp Chef Outdoor Camp Oven. Camping is a very enjoyable experience, but only when you have the means to feed your family or friends. With this propane oven, they’ll be able to start cooking without even needing a match.

There are a couple of ways to cook with this product. The oven is one, with its two oven racks able to hold a variety of meals in 9 x 13 inch pans – but it also has a nonstick surface burner on top.

Cycling

Many people are riding bikes these days – as a way of getting and staying fit, for enjoyment of the outdoors and scenery, or to compete in races on an amateur level. If you know someone who rides, or would like to, consider getting them the Ancheer 2019 Pro Electric Mountain Bike.

This 21-speed, aluminum alloy and frame, carbon steel bike for adults has a lithium-ion battery that keeps the bike in working order. It has a superior shock absorption system and the seat and hand-bar can be adjusted for the rider.

For night riding, there’s an LED headlamp that keeps the path lit. Riders can choose to manually operate the bike or use the e-system if they get tired or need a break. So it’s perfect for longer rides outdoors.

Kask Helmet

Another item every cycler needs is a good helmet. The Kask Protone Helmet is a great choice because it has a wonderful MIT Technology safety system built into the shell covering that protects the rider from initial and secondary impacts.

As for performance, this helmet has been created with Aero Control Technology, so it gives cyclers a wonderful CX rate. It also helps dissipate heat for the rider and it includes a refreshing ventilation system.

Athletic Clothing

Whether pursuing a specific sport or just wanting to live an active and enjoyable life, men and women both need athletic clothing that’s both comfortable and stylish. For men, the Under Armour Men’s Raid Shorts are a good gift option.

These are 10-inch shorts made of polyester that come in a wide variety of color options. They’re very lightweight and soft. The material wicks sweat from the body to keep the person wearing it dry, and it has anti-odor technology built in to keep them smelling fresh.

Yogalicious

For women, check and see if the person you’re buying the gift for is involved in yoga (or likes to wear that type of clothing when they exercise). Yogalicious High Waist Leggings are extremely comfortable and lightweight – perfect to wear during any type of exercise.

They’re available in different colors, and women love them as a smart substitute to bulky, hot sweatpants. They have sweat-wicking technology built-in and there’s a pocket that’s hidden where she can keep her keys, a smartphone, or other items safe and secure.

Exercise and Fitness

Fitness equipment gifts are something some people won’t splurge on for themselves, but they’re greatly appreciated when others gift it to them. A simple piece of gear would be a pair of Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells.

These space saving dumbbells are great because they can be used by both men and women or those with varying strength capabilities. They can each be dialed to a weight of between 5 and 52 ½ pounds, going up or down in increments of 2 ½ pounds for the first 25 pounds. I’ve had these for nearly 5 years now, and my husband and I still feel it was the best investment ever.

Recumbent Elliptical Bike

Another, larger gift you can give someone is a Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike. This is great way to get active and stay comfortable in your own home, so if you have someone who wants to avoid the weather elements or who just prefers to exercise while watching TV or being in an air conditioned environment, this would make a great gift.

This bike has a total of 8 levels of resistance, set through easy to use tension knobs. So they can pedal according to their own level of fitness and the difficulty of terrain they want to mimic.

A more higher-end that is just amazing for no resistance training and great for those going through physical therapy is the Octane Fitness XR6 Classic Recumbent Elliptical. This is and serious piece of machinery that will last forever.

Hunting and Fishing

Is there a hunter or fisher on your gift list? For fishermen, consider getting them a new fishing rod. KastKing makes the Speed Demon Pro Tournament Series Bass Fishing Rod that’s highly in demand.

It’s sensitive and lightweight, thanks to the Carbon Nano Tube, and works better than graphite rods when it comes to lighting strength. It has golf-style WINN grips that ensure comfort and control are always maintained. Anglers will love the way this fishing rod performs.

If you have a hunter you’re buying for, then consider giving them a pair of Vortex Optics Crossfire Roof Prism Binoculars. They give off an amazing view with a wide and enhance depth look at the world around them.

The eyecups twist up for better functionality and they come with a non-slip grip to keep them from falling as you scan the horizon. The binoculars also work in any kind of weather, because they’re both waterproof and fog proof.

Rechargeable Heated Socks

Global Vision has got some amazing Rechargeable Heated Socks with 3 heat settings to keep you in full comfort outside.

For some great ideas for that hunter in your life check out everything from Hunting Blinds, Rechargeable Warming Socks, Field Dressing Kits to even a Dead Down Wind Trophy Hunter Kit right here.

Hydration Packs and Water Bottles

All active individuals (and even those who aren’t) need hydration. You can get something truly sporty or very casual and perfect for anyone. For the sporty crowd, a TETON Sports Oasis Hydration Pack would be a good gift option.

This backpack comes with a free 2-liter water bladder included in it and you can choose from many different colors and styles. If you have someone who does a lot of running, cycling or other outdoor activities, they’ll love the sipping tube that will never kink up and prevent them from quenching their thirst.

They can even pack it with ice, thanks to a large 2-inch opening. This backpack is easy to clean and very comfortable for all body shapes and sizes because it’s adjustable and has a stabilizer made of foam.

Hydro Flask

For the more casual crowd, a Hydro Flask Water Bottle is very much in style these days. Students all across America are carrying them and you’ll find them in the hands of gym goers everywhere.

There are many colors and sizes of this stainless steel water bottle to choose from and they’ll love the leak proof security it offers, along with a standard mouth opening. It keeps drinks both cold and hot, depending on what you put into it.

Golf

Golf gear can get expensive for those who love the sport. That’s because there are so many different items to buy, and they range from budget to top of the line gear. You can set someone up with a single gadget to help improve their game – or an entire starter set.

Callaway makes a great men’s Strata Complete Golf Set that includes 12 pieces total – perfect for a beginner or for someone who has only pieced a variety of different clubs together.

You can buy them in left o right-handed versions and they include a driver, 3 wood, 5 hybrid, 6 and 9 irons, a pitching wedge, putter and a blue standing bag with a couple of head covers.

These are lightweight clubs. The driver has a large sweet spot with a titanium head on it. Both it and the 3 wood are forgiving for a longer, higher flying shot off the tee box or fairway.

Callaway

Sometimes a smaller gadget would be more appropriate as a gift. You can give someone a Callaway 300 Pro Golf Laser Rangefinder. This tool not only tells them how far it is to the hole, sand bunker or water hazard – but also gives them an accurate measure of the slope of the green.

It makes picking the club that much easier and it works for up to 300 yards from the hole with a plus or minus 1-yard accuracy. Because golfers are known to play in any type of weather, this rangefinder works in rain or fog without fail.

Collectibles and Fan Items

Sometimes you have people in your life who may or may not be athletic themselves, but they sure are fans of other people who play professional sports! One of the top sport fan gifts this year is the 2019 Topps Baseball Card factory set with 700 cards from both series 1 and series 2.

It also comes with a set of five exclusive rookie cards and features major MLB stars like Bryce Harper, Mike Trout, Aaron Judge and more. The person you give it to will also find a surprise inside – either an autographed card or a memorabilia card as a bonus.

Stanley Cup

Last year, the Stanley Cup winners were the Washington Capitals. If you know a fan of this team, you can get them a puck filled with melted ice from the 2018 Stanley Cup Finals.

This is a gift that commemorates their big win. It’s shipped in an authentic Fanatics gift box and includes the certificate of authenticity with it. This is a great gift that can be displayed and act as a conversation point whenever they have guests over.

Scooters, Skateboards, and Skates

There are many ways to be active or enjoy outdoor entertainment and some people love to ride on a scooter, skateboard or skates. The Razor Power Core E90 Electric Scooter gives riders twice as much ride time as the original version and there’s no difficult maintenance to keep up with for it.

It has a kick start and a hub motor with high torque. The throttle is the push-button version. This scooter is recommended for riders up to 120 pounds who are at least eight years old.

WhiteFang

If a skateboard is more their style, try the WhiteFang Skateboard for Beginners. This is a Candian maple deck that’s great for regular riding or for doing tricks. It measures 31.75 x 7.88 inches and it durable and capable of holding up to 400 pounds.

Perfect for taking to the skate park, this model can handle the smooth surfaces or rough terrain. The surface of the concave design keeps your feet firmly planted as you maneuver the skateboard.

Inline Skates

Another good gift would be the Bladerunner Inline Skates for women by Rollerblade Advantage Pro. These are best for beginning inline skaters because the shell is supportive for those just learning to skate, too. They’re super comfortable and padded inside. They make them for men too!

Water and Winter Sports

If there’s a water sport lover on your list, try gifting them a Retrospec Weekender Inflatable Paddleboard. This 10-foot board is made of military grade PVC and it comes with its own carrying case.

It also has an aluminum paddle, manual pump, cell phone case, and removable nylon fins. You can pick the color they’d like best. It’s a great gift for beginners who weigh up to 275 pounds.

If skiing is more their style, consider the Nordica Enforcer 93 Skis for men. These skis are made of titanium and have a blunt nose profile. They work well in just about any conditions and provide the kind of stability every skier hopes to have. You can find skis for every one of your needs right here.

