There’s one niche that appeals to everyone these days – young and old, men and women – even teens are getting into this hobby. It’s photography, and if you have a budding photographer (or someone more experienced with it) on your list, there are many different options for gifts you can give them.

Photography and videography used to be much too expensive, but today, prices have dropped without losing the quality so you are the winner. You can shoot amazing photos that make you look like a professional without having to choose between eating that week or getting a top of the line camera.

Digital Cameras

One of the most in-demand camera gifts is a digital camera. These are something everyone seeks to have – whether it’s for a simple Instagram account or for more professional pictures.

The Sony Digital Camera is the perfect option for someone just starting out. It isn’t an expensive camera, but it produces beautiful images that have a professional appearance.

You’ll be giving them a camera that has 5 x optical zoom capability and that can product 360-degree panoramas. They won’t have to suffer from blurry images, either – thanks to the SteadyShot technology that’s built-in.

Canon

Another digital camera they’ll be happy to own is by Canon and it’s the EOS Rebel DSLR camera bundle. This is a bit more expensive, but that’s because it also comes with extra lenses, a couple of memory cards, a padded camera case, flash light, filter kit, extra battery pack, car and home charger, USB card reader, tripod and more!

Not only can they take great pictures with this camera, but it can also record video on it in sharp detail. They’ll appreciate the ability to maximize the visual and audio potential of this camera, even when the setting they’re in isn’t optimal.

Video Cameras

Prices for video cameras are all over the board, but as we know, the better quality you want, the better camera you should have. One of the best 4K video cameras is the Sony 4K HD FDRAX33 Handycam Camcorder. At only one and a half pounds, it’s easy to carry around all the time when you suddenly feel inspired and want to shoot something. It’s very user-friendly and is much cheaper than many other 4K video cameras that don’t deliver half the quality. We have more below, but for top of the line videographers, the Sony 4K is the only one you’ll ever need.

Lenses

Lenses are a specialty item that many people don’t splurge for, even though it can be game changing when it comes to producing the perfect pictures. You can gift someone you love a Canon EF 50mm STM Lens that’s perfect for capturing an action shot, taking pictures at night, or creating beautiful and artistic portraits.

Another lens to consider is the Nikon AF-S DX NIKKOR lens that has an auto-focus feature. These work with the Nikon DSLR cameras, which are popular among many photographers.

This is not a zoom lens, but rather one that has dramatic capabilities, like blurring a background for you so you can hone in on a focal point. If someone you know loves taking pictures at dusk or dawn, this low light lens is a good gift option for them.

Accessories

There are many camera accessories that both amateur and professional photographers enjoy getting as gifts. For example, you might get someone a filter for their lens – like the K&F Concept 77 mm Fader ND Filter.

This filter can reduce the light while still presenting the full-color effects of the image. It’s very durable, too – because it’s waterproof and won’t get damaged from scratches or fingerprints.

Altura

Another accessory to consider is a big bundle of items, like the Altura Photo Professional Accessory Kit. This includes a fisheye and wide-angle lens, remote control, photo filters, close-up set, wrist strap, lens hood, lens cap, a cleaning kit and more.

With an accessory bundle like this, the person you’re gifting it to can focus on the image they’re capturing and not on trying to acquire a variety of tools to help them to the job. The photos taken with these accessories will be artistic and jaw-dropping in their appeal.

Bags and Cases

Getting camera equipment as a gift or that you buy yourself is wonderful. But people suffer a lot of disappointment when they end up ruining their lenses, filters, and cameras – all because they didn’t have a good camera bag or case to protect it.

You might consider gifting them a TARION Camera Backpack. This canvas, water repellent backpack is perfect for DSLR camera owners who are on the go – especially outdoors.

They can put their camera in it, or their laptop, too – if they want to upload the pictures they take. And no matter how rough things get, it won’t matter – because even inside the bag, it’s shock-proof, so the lining will protect the gear from getting damaged.

The great thing about this bag is its ergonomic design. That means ultimate comfort if your friend decides to fill the bag with their best gear and go on a hike or climb a mountain.

It’s easy to clean in case it gets dirtied up, and the strap is adjustable so it’ll be comfortable, even if they have a larger load to carry in it. They can even tack on a tripod and strap it to the base of the backpack if they want to.

Another good option that’s even sturdier is the Pelican 1200 case that has a foam interior. This is perfect for the photographer who has many pricey lenses and expensive equipment. It’s a waterproof design and the foam interior means your gift recipient can tailor the case to their own gear needs.

Lighting and Studio

Without the right lighting, many pictures just wouldn’t be as beautiful or striking as they could have been if the right lights were involved. Photographers need lighting and studio equipment, so there are a couple of options to consider for those kinds of gifts.

First, you might want to give them a lighting kit. There’s one made by Neewer that’s an 18-inch ring made with LED lighting. It includes a stand and phone holder, too. This is perfect for both photography and for video shoots, too.

With this kit, they’ll be getting the ring light, stand and phone holder – along with filters, a hot shoe adapter, power adapter, and US plug. This is a lightweight kit that’s easy to transport to different locations.

Instant Studio

Another gift would be a studio kit. Julius Studio makes a photo and video studio that’s 10 x 7 feet in size. They’ll get the crossbar components, the support stand, photo clamps, a sand bag, and a carry bag.

This is perfect for people who want to put a backdrop up and film or snap pictures in front of it. It’s very light and easy to put up and take down. It’s made from aluminum alloy and is sturdy, so it won’t flip over in mid-use.

Tripods and Monopods

Whenever someone is shooting pictures or video, they’re not always holding the camera by hand. Sometimes, they want to use a tripod or monopod to mount the camera and get a steady shot.

Geekoto makes a 77-inch tripod for the DSLR cameras that can swivel up to 360 degrees. It’s easy to take on the go and when they set it up, they can adjust the height from 19 inches to the full 77 in mere seconds.

With the 360-degree rotation element, they won’t have to pick up the entire tripod and move it around, They can capture perfect panoramas time and time again – even on rough terrain, thanks to the stabilizing design. It easily folds up and can be stored in a carrying case or bag.

Monopods

You also might want to consider the Manfrotto Element Monopod. This is an aluminum product that give the gift recipient the option of having rubber or spiked feet on the bottom.

When using it, it’s a simple twist-and-lock mechanism and the grip is ergonomic, so they’ll maximize their comfort every time. You can choose which color you want to gift it in, so make sure you know the preference of the person you’re buying it for.

Underwater Photography

More people are taking their cameras for a plunge these days. Capturing images underwater is a great hobby that many people enjoy. So you might choose to invest in some underwater photography gifts for someone in your life.

AKASO makes a WiFi Sports Action Camera that’s waterproof and works as both a camera and a camcorder. The 4K Ultra HD shots are taken at 30 frames per second and can be taken by remote control.

This particular camera has a very long battery life, and because it comes with two of the rechargeable batteries, your gift recipient will always have one fully charged when they need it, for up to 90 minutes per battery.

VanTop

Another option would be the VanTop Moment 4K Sports Action Camera. This is camera that has accessories includes – such as a 32 GB microsd card, a 20 MP Sony Sensor, EIS, a touch screen, a remote, an adjustable view angle, and more!

The images and video shot with this camera have better lighting and more detail in them. Even if your hand is shaking, the camera’s built-in EIS system corrects it, stabilizing your shot.

The person using it can upload and share the images and videos in an instant. It can also be used as a dashcam monitor. Many people use it as a dashcam while driving but still capture the underwater shots with it whenever they’re in need of that.

Photo Scanners

There are many family pictures that have been passed down in print form. But most of today’s images are captured digitally and uploaded to a cloud where they can be shared online.

You might want to gift someone the Epson Perfection V39 Color Photo and Document Scanner. This has an amazing 4800 dpi optical resolution for clarity of the image and scans straight to a cloud system for them.

They don’t have to have a lot of space for this scanner. It comes with a kickstand that allows it to be placed vertically in a room instead of on a desktop. They’ll be able to scan large documents that are often too big for other machines and even restore color to pictures that have faded.

Epson

Another scanner by Epson is the V600 Scanner. This one scans pictures and documents as well as film and negatives. Your gift recipient can create enlarged photos from film or take out the appearance of debris, creases and ripped edges.

It uses an LED light system, so they won’t have to sit and wait for the machine to warm up before scanning. And if they have a document they want to edit, they can simply scan it and use the ABBYY feature to edit it.

Camcorders

Camcorders have been around for a long time. But they keep getting better. Kickteck is one company that is staying cutting edge with its technology. They have a video camcorder that records in full HD 1080P and can zoom in on an image for you.

It uses two batteries and displays the video on a 3-inch screen. There’s a rotation capability of up to 270 degrees and they can even use the fill-in lighting feature if they’re in a low lighting setting.

Kickteck Features

The camera has stabilization in it, as well as a face capture and beauty function for the perfect images. If the person you’re gifting it to wants to Facetime with friends and family, it has a feature for that, too!

This is a great gift if you have a budding YouTuber in your family. The pause feature lets people stop and start their recordings without having to start a brand new file. Then they can simply use the USB to upload it to their computer for publishing!

GoPro

Another camcorder you might want to consider is the GoPro Hero 7 Edition. It has a couple of extra batteries includes, plus a 64 GB MicroSD and a free Polaroid 16GB MicroSD.

It’s a waterproof camcorder, so it’s perfect for people who like water sports like white water rafting, water skiing, kayaking and more. They’ve also got the ability to take portrait shots with this video camcorder – instead of the simple horizontal version in previous models.

Quadcopters for Cameras

Quadcopters have become very popular with photographers. They take the camera high into the sky and allow them to capture beautiful images and video from above the treetops.

This is being used more and more in real estate and wedding photography, too. But it’s also just for fun. A Snaptain S5C drone is a good option. It has WiFi built-in with an HD camera they can control with their voice or with gestures.

This is a good RC Quadcopter for beginners. This has altitude hold and gravity sensor built-in, to prevent accidents and damage. They can use it with a VR headset to get a birds-eye view of what the camera is seeing.

Potensic

Potensic is another brand to consider. They have a GPS Drone that gives 2K HD live video feeds using 5G WiFi. The viewer gets a panoramic picture that’s smooth and amazing.

It automatically returns if it loses the signal or is low on power, so they don’t have to worry about it getting lost. Each flight can last 20 minutes at a time using the lithium battery and they can use an app to program a specific route for it to fly.

If you want even higher quality photos, you should check out this amazing array of 4K HD Camera Drones that will deliver stunning images and mindblowing video.

