Click to read the full story: 2019 Hottest Holiday Beauty Skincare Gift Guide

One of the most popular categories for gift giving is in the beauty and skincare niche. Men and women alike take pride in their appearance and every year, cosmetic brands release brand new products that enhance a person’s natural beauty.

There are many different beauty and skincare gifts you can consider for gift giving. Make sure you know the needs of your recipient before splurging on one of the items – such as whether they like neutral tones or bright ones, and what skin issues they experience.

MTTG 2019 Holiday Gift Guides

You can find everything here in this guide right here, so bookmark as the holiday season approaches. All of our 2019 Holiday Gift Guides are in one spot here, and they cover every person and situation you can think of along with our Top 5 Gifts for everyone on your list.

Eyeshadow Palettes

Eyeshadow pallets have become something of a trend among beauty followers. Careers have been boosted significantly whenever a social media influencer creates one of their own eyeshadow palettes to launch to the public, so these are always appreciated as a gift.

One staple for eyeshadow is a palette that provides highly pigmented colors. LORAC PRO makes a Palette Eyeshadow Kit that’s perfect for this purpose. It includes 16 ultra pigmented shades, which last longer than other brands.

This eyeshadow is good for sensitive skin, because it has botanicals infused that are meant to soothe the skin. In this palette, they’ll get 8 matte and 8 shimmer shades of beautiful eyeshadows that can be used dry or wet, depending on if they want to color their eyelid or use it as an eye-defining liner or contour.

Morphe

Another popular brand to consider is Morphe Cosmetics. Together with Jaclyn Hill, they launched an eyeshadow palette that includes 35 gorgeous shades of shadow. There are five rows of colors with cool names like Diva, Twerk, and Pool Party.

They’re a mix of matte shades, shimmers, foils, glitter and satins – so there’s something for everyone and every occasion. The color application is easy and this pigment will last through the day or night.

There are also plenty of face concealers and blemish sticks for men right here.

Fragrance

One common gift that people give others is fragrance. In fact, around Christmas and at other times of the year, many fragrance companies will release gift sets for their scents. But you can also get the individual bottles, like the Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Women’s Perfume.

This is a fruit and floral mix that exudes feminine appeal. It’s great for daytime or an evening out and it’s made to last, since the volume of actual perfume oil is higher than other brands.

In addition to the fruit and floral mix, the person you’re giving it to might pick up on some other scents in this bottle of fragrance – like creamy vanilla caramel, sweet honeysuckle, amber, berries and mandarin.

Elizabeth Arden

Another hot fragrance that’s in demand is by Elizabeth Arden, and they have a Green Tea Scent Spray Gift Set available. It’s a set of 3.3-ounce gifts that includes a Green Tea Scent Spray, a Green Tea Refreshing Body Lotion, Green Tea Energizing Bath and Shower Gel and a Green Tea Mini Scent Spray that’s 0.12 ounces.

This fragrance has been described as energizing. It’s the scent you want to wear when you need a little pick-me-up. The mint and tea give off a refreshing appeal. If you know someone who has been feeling sluggish lately, this might be the perfect gift for them!

Nautica Voyage along with Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue are the perfect cologne choices for men.

Makeup Accessories

In addition to makeup, many people love receiving accessories as a gift from others. One common and appreciated one is a new makeup brush set. There’s an 18-piece vegan set made by Morphe that would make a great gift.

This set is good for everyday use or for professionals who work as makeup artists, so you know it has to be top quality. The set is perfect for makeup made of liquid, cream, powder and more.

Luxe It Up

Or, you can gift someone in your life a brush cleaner, since the makeup brushes are often clogged with oils from your skin or the makeup itself. There’s a Luxe makeup brush cleaner that washes and dries makeup brushes quickly and easily.

This one has a USB charging station and it comes with a 5-ounce cleaning solution. They can adjust the speed on three different levels, depending on which brush they’re cleaning and how much needs to be done to it.

All they have to do is dip their brush into the solution and let the machine wash, spin, rinse and dry it. They get the brush spinner, charging station, bowl splash guard ring, cleaning solution and a set of 8 rubber collars with their gift.

Shave and Grooming Tools

For the men in your life, you may want to invest in a shave or grooming tool. Even if they keep a bearded face, these tools can help with maintaining a clean look. The Gentleman Jon brand makes a Deluxe Wet Shave Kit you may want to buy.

This includes 8 different items: a stainless steel bowl, shave soap, safety razor, shave stand, badger hair brush, canvas and leather Dopp kit, Astra razor blades and an alum block.

Maison Lambert

Another one to consider is the Maison Lambert Ultimate Shaving Kit Set. This one has a double edges safety razor, organic shave soap, wooden shaving bowl, shaving stand, aftershave oil and a pure black badger shaving brush.

It comes in an artificial leather bag, but you can also choose to get it in a wooden cigar box if you prefer. This is a handmade set, with exquisite craftsmanship. The ingredients are luxurious, too – a mix of organic argan oil, cocoa butter, aloe vera and jojoba oil.

Styling Tools

For the person in your life who wants to look her very best, you might consider getting them a styling tool. Revlon makes a One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush that everyone’s clamoring to get.

The bristles of this brush are nylon pin and tufted – which helps the person untangle their hair without pain and increase volume, simultaneously. The heat isn’t too harsh on your hair – it’s just right, and because it’s not harmful, you don’t have to worry about it getting too close to the scalp and burning you.

The ION generator helps the hair dry quickly but it doesn’t leave it dried out and ratty looking. Instead, it appears smooth and healthy. This is great for those who have long hair and who need help taming it.

LANDOT

Another consideration should be for the LANDOT Flat Iron. This tool can straighten hair in a flash – or, curl it if they want to go that way. It’s a 2-in-1 tool for curling or straightening!

It’s made with a heating surface that has four adjustable temperature settings. It’s a lightweight styling tool, so they won’t get tired using it. They’ll be able to have sleek, straight hair or form loose beach waves – or even tighter ringlets if they want to.

Nail Care

Nails are another part of having that “put together” look. Nail care tools are always appreciated, by both men and women alike. Beurer makes a 10-piece professional manicure and pedicure home system you might want to give someone.

This set has 10 attachments and 10 sanding bands to use with the electric nail drill kit. So they can achieve the perfect style and look they want on their hands and feet. The attachments and bands are made of sapphire, not plastic – so they’ll last. And the set has a convenient carrying case in the event you want to take it on the go when you travel.

True Glow

You can also buy the True Glow All-in-One Nail Care Center by Conair as a gift if you prefer. This helps them smooth out, shape and polish their nails like a professional. The nail tool itself is rechargeable and there are a dozen attachments they can use, along with a manicure bowl and nail dryer.

Skincare Kits

Aside from beauty, there are a number of skincare kits you might want to gift to someone you need to buy a gift for. This would probably be best for someone in your family or a close friend, not a casual acquaintance.

There’s a Microderm GLO Diamond Microdermabrasion Machine and Suction tool you can consider. These are great for anti-aging, acne scar removal, and blackhead exfoliation.

The person using it will see fast results of a radiant glow, fewer wrinkles, and smooth and soft skin. The technology involved ensures their skin is safe – so it’s perfect for someone who has sensitive skin, too. The system only takes a total of four minutes to use.

Proactiv

If acne is a real problem, then you might want to gift someone a Proactiv Solution 3-Step Acne Treatment System. This is the original 60-day kit they sell that clears up acne and prevents future extreme breakouts.

Using this system, the red coloring and inflammation will subside and the root of the acne – the excessive oil and bacteria – will be removed along with the dead, sloughed off skin cells.

This system contains micro-crystal benzoyl peroxide, which is known to be highly effective in clearing up and managing troublesome skin issues. It includes an 8-week supply of the Renewing Cleanser Acne Wash, Revitalizing Toner, and Repairing Treatment.

Teeth Whitening

Along with having clear, beautiful skin and healthy hair, someone in your life might want to develop a whiter smile. Teethwhitening kits, like the AuraGlow one, are being touted on social media fan accounts as something to use to get that perfect smile.

You get the tray and case, along with a couple of 5 ml gel syringes with the 35% Carbamide Peroxide in them. It also comes with the LED light that helps quicken the process and make it much more effective.

Philips Sonicare

Another good gift idea is the Philips Sonicare Protective Clean Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush. This is great for gum health and a shiny, white smile. It has a pressure sensor built in that protects the enamel but also delivers a healthy cleaning process.

The toothbrush has a built in 2-minute timer so they can see if they’re brushing adequately. If you want to, you can gift some additional brush heads for future use so they don’t have to worry about getting replacements later on.

Bath and Body

There are also luxury bath and body products that help people nurture areas other than their faces, hair, and teeth. The bath and body gift lines are numerous, and you might want to consider going with a Home Spa Gift Set by Lovery.

This set is for men and women alike and contains a honey and almond scented shower gel, body lotion, bubble bath, bath bomb, bath salt, and puff – all contained in a gorgeous homemade woven basket.

The person you give it to will be able to indulge in an at-home spa environment anytime they want or need it. The ingredients – such as vitamin E and shea butter – are meant to soothe the skin and heal it as it moisturizes and protects the body.

Bath Bombs

Another popular gift in the bath and body category are bath bombs. You can give one if you’re on a tight budget, but you may want to give them a set with 42 bath bombs. These are perfect for kids and adults alike – both men and women.

Bath bombs offer a rich therapy for your skin, leaving it supple and soft. The scents vary, but each one will create silky-smooth water that envelops the body in a warm, luxurious cloak of hydro healing.

Makeup Kits

Instead of getting individual makeup items like eyeshadow palettes, you might want to give someone an entire kit of makeup. It’s not just professional makeup artists who enjoy these.

Jane Iredale makes the Pure and Simple Makeup Kit that so many people love for its simplicity and effectiveness. It has four items in it – the PurePressed Base Mineral Foundation, Blush and Eye Shadow and Just Kissed Lip and Cheek Stain.

The products are gluten-free, vegan and cruelty-free, and contain a host of antioxidants that nourish the skin and help them keep a beautiful, healthy appearance. It’s an elegance kit that almost anyone would love to receive.

SHANY

Or, you can go with something much bigger – like the SHANY Carry All Trunk Professional Makeup Kit. This has a clear case that includes everything a professional or new makeup wearer would need.

They’ll find a mirror and sharpener, nail polish, eyeshadow, blush, powder, brush set, mani-pedi tools, lip gloss and lipstick, and more! There are over 30 items in this kit, so it makes the perfect gift for someone who loves makeup.

Check out all of our other 2019 Holiday Gift Guides:

2019 Hottest Holiday Gift Ideas: Electronics

2019 Hottest Holiday Gift Ideas: Home Theater

2019 Hottest Holiday Fashion and Accessories Gift Guide – Women & Men

2019 Hottest Holiday Home Gifts For Every Room or Housewarming

2019 Hottest Kitchen & Cooking Holiday Gift Guide

2019 Hottest Toys & Collectibles Gift Guide

2019 Hottest Holiday Gaming Gift Guide

The post 2019 Hottest Holiday Beauty Skincare Gift Guide appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Jackie Warner