Click to read the full story: 2019 Hottest Holiday Bags, Luggage and Travel Gift Guide

There are some people on everyone’s gift list who need items for carrying things on the go. Whether they’re traveling a long distance or just need some way of carrying things around locally, bags, luggage, and travel accessories can be the perfect gift!

If you want to travel on the cheap or in pure luxury style, we’ve got you covered!

MTTG 2019 Holiday Gift Guides

You can find everything here in this guide right here, so bookmark as the holiday season approaches. All of our 2019 Holiday Gift Guides are in one spot here, and they cover every person and situation you can think of along with our Top 5 Gifts for everyone on your list.

Backpacks

Backpacks are one item that people use both locally and as a carryon whenever they’re traveling to a new destination. They’re not just used by school kids and college students.

A SwissGear Scansmart TSA Laptop Backpack is one of the best ones you can get as a gift for someone. And just about everyone needs a backpack that’s specifically meant for carrying a technology gadget around, like a laptop.

This particular model is weather-resistant, so they won’t have to worry about rain. It’s durable to harsh conditions and able to protect a laptop up to 17-inches securely. It lays flat, so going through the TSA line is quick and easy, and there are separate pockets for things like pens, notebooks, and keys. My son has had this for over four years now, and it’s the perfect weekend getaway pack that can literally 90 pounds so making it easier to travel.

Another smart bet is the ALPS OutdoorZ Pursuit Hunting Pack. This is perfect for storing and organizing hunting gear as you hike or camp in the woods. There’s a specific holder for your bow or rifle and other holders for hydration and other things.

The padded belt that goes around the waist increases comfort and the camouflaged backpack includes an orange rain cover to protect the pack and its contents during harsh weather.

Louis Vuitton makes a really cute Palm Springs Mini Backpack that is the perfect luxury travel accessory.

S2

Briefcases

For the businessman or woman, a briefcase might be the perfect gift they need for transporting important papers and other items from place to place. The Solo New York Lincoln Rolling Catalog Case works for both men and women.

It comes with dual combination locks and has wheels for easy transportation. This is a stylish briefcase that’s sturdy, thanks to its hard side, but the vinyl finish keeps it looking sharp and professional.

Samsonite

Or, you might consider getting someone a Samsonite Genuine Leather Expandable Briefcase. This one is equipped with a removable, padded shoulder strap in case you want to carry it.

This is a great business case that can handle a heavy load of files and paperwork for you. It also fits a laptop up to 15.6 inches in case you want to carry it in your briefcase for added protection.

For the power business person, Prada makes a beautiful Black Briefcase along with Saint Paul Luxury in grey calfskin leather.

Gym Bags

A good gym bag can come in handy for men and women both. Carrying your gear – shoes, athletic clothes, and gadgets – not to mention water bottles – to and from the gym can be burdensome.

The Under Armour Undeniable Duffle 3.0 is a great bag to get someone as a gift. The polyester bags come in many different colors, so you can pick something you know he or she will like.

This is a tough and durable bag that won’t scratch up or tear easily. It’s water-resistant and vented to prevent the build-up of bad odors. It has plenty of internal organization and has pockets (both mesh and zippered) to store things in. There’s also a nice, padded shoulder strap to carry it with.

Adidas

Another option is the Adidas Squad III Duffel Bag. They come in a variety of color options and it’s a roomy bag measuring 20 x 11 ½ inches that’s perfect for those who have a lot of gear and gadgets to transport.

The 8 ½ inch shoulder drop strap makes it easy to tote around, and they can organize everything inside the zippered enclosure where the pockets are at. Although the bag is durable and vented, it has to be hand-washed.

If you want some true style when you go out or to the gym, check out the Becky Winston luxury leather gym bag or the Starhide Men’s Duffle Holdall bag. You will get plenty of admiring stares with these.

Laptop Bags

Sometimes they need a bag dedicated to the preservation and transportation of their laptop. A good laptop bag can be trendy and stylish, like the Solo New York Bryant Rolling Laptop Bag.

Similar to the Lincoln version mentioned earlier, this is a bag that can be suitable for both men and women alike. It fits a laptop up to 17.3-inches and is perfect for commuters.

The compartment for the laptop is padded inside, and there’s a secure strap to hold it in place. All files and other items can be stored in a second zippered area for quick and easy access.

Another brand to check out is the 15.6-inch nylon Kroser Laptop Backpack. It’s water repellant and stylish, yet casual – perfect for use at school or work. It comes with a USB port that comes in handy and you can get a power bank to with it if you want to add to this gift.

Luggage

If someone on your list is always traveling to a different destination, then a good piece or set of luggage would be a nice gift choice. Amazon Basics has an 18-inch carryon called the Premium Expandable Softside Spinner Luggage that comes with a TSA-enabled lock.

These come in a variety of color options. They’re equipped with four double-wheeled spinners to help them easily maneuver the luggage around, and the built-in stabilizers prevent it from tipping over.

Kenneth Cole

Another smart option would be an entire luggage set. Kenneth Cole’s Reaction brand makes a great one called Out of Bounds and it’s a 3-piece set that has hard sides, but it is lightweight.

It comes with a 20-inch carryon and two other 24 and 28-inch pieces of luggage and you can choose from a variety of color options. The bags have the 4-wheel spinners on them and top and side handles for better control.

The bags have a nice liner inside and the corners are reinforced to prevent impact issues if it gets tossed around by the airline. The built-in U-shaped zipper pocket lets travelers pack on both sides of the luggage, so they can get the maximum use of their bag.

For high-end travel, you can’t go wrong with the Luckwq high-grade luxury leather trolley or the Louis Vuitton luggage travel bag Damier Ebene.

Messenger Bags

If someone you know likes to carry around important work or papers, but they don’t like using a backpack or briefcase, then you might want to get them a messenger bag instead.

The Travelon Classic Messenger Bag has an anti-theft element to it because it has locking compartments. The body itself is resistant to slashes, so pickpocketers and thieves will have no luck accessing their belongings.

There are a couple of expandable pockets to hold things like an umbrella of hydration flask and the shoulder strap is adjustable so it will fit any body shape and size. It even comes with an LED light they can use or remove, if they prefer.

This is a good bag for traveling, too – especially if you’re in an unsafe or unfamiliar area and you want to keep your travel documents safe and secure. The person you give this to will also get the gift of peace of mind.

Another choice is the Samsonite Columbian Leather Flapover Case. This is a cowhide leather-crafted bag, so no two bags are identical in design. The shoulder strap is removable and inside, they can contain all of their important documents and belongings – including a laptop that measures up to 15.6 inches.

Michael Kors makes a beautiful Jet Set Travel Messenger Bag that will have you loved for years by whomever you give it to…even if it’s yourself. If you really want to pamper someone, the Luis Vuitton District Messenger Bag or Prada Men’s Messenger Bag is an absolute must!

Travel Accessories

Sometimes you want to give a travel gift, but maybe not something as big as an entire set of luggage. Think about some neat accessories you could give them instead, such as a toiletry case.

Aaron Leather Goods makes a handcrafted, vintage version of one that’s a 10-inch premium buffalo leather pouch with a waterproof liner. It has a leather strap handle to carry it by and zippered enclosures.

It’s good for both men and women and holds a myriad of toiletries and accessories. It’s roomy enough to carry quite a bit but compact enough to pack easily. It won’t tip over or slip off the counter, thanks to the metal studs on the bottom.

Victorinox

Another smart unisex gift idea is the Victorinox Travel Organizer. It comes with built in RFID protection to prevent thieves from electronically stealing your information. Your gift recipient can put their important documents and tickets inside the interior storage pocket and keep the coins in a specific satin, zippered coin pocket.

It even has a quick access pocket on the rear for easily getting ahold of things like boarding passes or passports. There’s a satin micromesh slot that allows them to keep their ID visible.

Travel Duffels

Everyone needs a good duffle bag from time to time, but there’s a difference between a regular gym duffle bag and a travel duffle. The NEWHEY brand makes an oversized one that’s made of genuine leather and canvas.

It’s a waterproof bag that’s perfect for weekend or overnight trips. This stylish bag comes in three different designs. They’re all super durable and won’t suffer tears if you fill it to the brim with your belongings.

Inside, it has a large main compartment along with some zippered pockets for things like smartphones or other items. The exterior has more pockets – magnetic and hidden, too.

It comes with a shoulder strap they can adjust to suit them, making it easier to carry with them on the go – whether they’re camping, going on a business trip, or other activity. This is a great bag for people who routinely take 2-3 day trips at a time.

Cenzo

Another option for a good travel duffle is the Cenzo Duffle Vecchio Weekend Travel Bag in brown Italian leather. This gorgeous bag is handmade in Florence, Italy from calfskin leather and the interior lining is cotton duck canvas.

This is a bag that only gets more beautiful over time as the deep, rich hues soften on the tanned hide. The outside has contrast stitching and brass hardware with a brass zipper to complete the sophisticated look.

For those that love to travel in pure style, Briggs & Riley have an Expandable Cabin Bag which makes getting through those annoying airline security check-ins much quicker and easier.

Travel Totes

Among all of the travel bags and luggage is another style – the travel tote. Travelpro makes a tote called the Travelpro Maxlite 4 in blue. It’s a very lightweight tote that rolls on 11 spinners, making it easy to maneuver.

It measures 18 x 11 x 1 and it comes with a lifetime warranty. It’s a water repellent bag, both inside and out, and the adjustable, padded shoulder strap makes it easy to carry around. The interior is U shaped, which makes it easy for the person using it to see the location of things with ease.

Lug It!

Another good travel tote is the Lug Ace 2 Convertible Travel Tote. This is a polyester twill bag with a trolley sleeve. It has a couple of pen holders and four card slots. The strap is adjustable and removable to fit anybody.

The backpack strap is hidden but gives them more carrying options. There’s an insulated pocket that’s zippered, so they can put snacks or a drink in there and it will keep them cool.

This tote, with RIFD protection, has a special north-south design, which means the bag won’t put you off-kilter when you wear it. It’ll keep your body streamlined so that it’s more comfortable, whether you’re carrying it, wearing it as a backpack or using it as a crossbody bag.

For that high-end traveler, Luis Vuitton has a beautiful canvas Graceful MM bag that can carry everything you need and then some!

Waist Packs

Last, but not least, you can consider getting the gift of a waist pack. These come in different styles, but they’re meant to free up a person’s hands and allow them to carry essential items with them, with ease.

Adidas makes the Originals Unisex Utility Crossbody Bag that can be worn across the body or as a waist pack – either one. This versatile, polyester bag has a 22-inch shoulder drop.

It has a large compartment and a zippered pocket. They can adjust the size of this waist pack using the special tension locking mechanism. It’s easy to take care of – they can just clean with a damp cloth.

Petzilla

Petzilla makes a four compartment waist bag, also known as a fanny pack, that’s genuine cow leather, which makes it more durable than cheaper versions. It’s big enough so that the person you gift it to can carry a smart phone, keys, wallet, and important cards with them, among other things.

Regardless of which travel or bag type of gift you choose, you’ll have the ability to get something on a tight budget – or an item that exudes higher quality and durability. Many of the products listed in this guide have lifetime warranties, so your gift recipient will be protected in the event anything happens to it.

Check out all of our other 2019 Holiday Gift Guides:

2019 Hottest Holiday Gift Ideas: Electronics

2019 Hottest Holiday Gift Ideas: Home Theater

2019 Hottest Holiday Fashion and Accessories Gift Guide – Women & Men

2019 Hottest Holiday Home Gifts For Every Room or Housewarming

2019 Hottest Kitchen & Cooking Holiday Gift Guide

2019 Hottest Toys & Collectibles Gift Guide

2019 Hottest Holiday Gaming Gift Guide

2019 Hottest Holiday Beauty & Skincare Gift Guide

2019 Hottest Holiday Sports & Fitness Gift Guide

2019 Hottest Holiday Camera & Video Gift ideas Guide

The post 2019 Hottest Holiday Bags, Luggage and Travel Gift Guide appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Jackie Warner