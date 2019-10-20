Click to read the full story: 2019 Hottest Holiday Fashion and Accessories Gift Guide – Women & Men

When it’s time to start doling out gifts around the holidays or for other reasons during the year, fashion items and accessories are one category that can suit just about every man or woman in your life.

The key is to know their style and personal preferences. In some instances, an item will be suitable for just about everyone. But sometimes you need to know just how much flair you can get away with.

Jewelry

This is the perfect gift for someone special in your life. While you may not want to give someone like a coworker a piece of jewelry, it’s a fitting gift for a special someone in your life.

A freshwater cultured pearl necklace set by Viki Lynn is a gorgeous option that will stun the recipient. It comes with the 18-inch necklace, an 8-inch bracelet and 10 mm stud earrings all in one.

They’re nestled in .925 sterling silver with an 18k gold plated pea clasp. This is a classic and sophisticated jewelry gift choice that everyone will appreciate. The best thing about this option as a gift is that it comes in an artificial leather gift box.

You might also want to consider a set of 1ct round diamond stud earrings in 14k gold. These earrings are ASG certified and have screw backings on them. You can choose between white gold and yellow gold.

The diamonds themselves are not treated or enhanced – they’re 100% natural and your gift recipient will get the AGS box, card and tags with it. The earrings have a unique tag number for each stud that’s certified for the person you’re giving them to.

Handbags

Women love handbags. There are some stylish and affordable bags you can gift to the woman in your life. The first is a large chain shoulder tote made by Michael Kors. It comes in many different colors, like merlot, beige, black, pink, white and more!

This is a double shoulder strap that’s 10 inches long. The inside of the bag has four separate slip pockets and one pocket with zippers. There are also side pockets on the exterior.

The Kate Spade brand is another popular choice for handbags. You can gift someone the New York Women’s Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag that comes in a variety of solid colors and print designs.

This particular bag is made from Saffiano leather and it has an adjustable 23-inch strap made of leather that can be removed if they choose to use the gold chain instead for a more sophisticated look.

This is a great choice for women who are on the go and who lead busy lives. It will keep their belongings safe and secure with a magnetic front closure and give them the ability to keep their hands free for other things.

Watches

A watch is a luxury piece of jewelry that’s become somewhat of a status symbol, as opposed to just a functional timepiece. You can gift someone in your life a Fossil brand women’s Riley watch.

This is a silver and gold, round watch with an analog display. There are many different styles of women’s watches to choose from – depending on whether she would prefer something elegant and feminine or sporty and durable.

Another good watch for women is the Movado Women’s BOLD Iconic Metal watch. This is a yellow gold piece that has a flat dot sunray dial. It’s a higher end timepiece made of gold-plated stainless steel.

There’s a matching men’s model of this watch, so it might make a perfect couples gift. The women’s is a scaled down, more dainty version. They can both be worn as a classy or casual watch, depending on the occasion.

Clothing

Sometimes, the perfect gift to give is an article of clothing. There are many different options here, and the key is to know someone’s personal style and size. Never guess about this, because it could get you in trouble!

One thing that might make a great clothing gift is the Lock and Love Women’s Hooded Faux Leather Moto Biker Jacket. This is a stylish coat made of polyurethane with a polyester lining.

It has a removable, knit hoodie so they can customize the look of it to their personal preferences. This is a medium weight jacket, so it can be used in a variety of climates. It’s not machine washable, so they’ll want to hand wash it and hang it to dry.

Another good clothing gift might be a knit cardigan. Sidefeel makes a beautiful women’s version of a button cable sweater coat. It comes in a variety of solid colors and print designs perfect for staying warm in a cold winter season.

The cardigan has long cuffed sleeves and a hood attached to it. It comes with a couple of pockets, too. It’s durable and cozy for a chilly outdoor occasion but not too hot to wear indoors, too.

Shoes

Not everyone can buy shoes as a gift, but you may have some people in your life who they’d be perfect for – so why not splurge on them? Your first option would be for someone who needs a good athletic shoe.

The Adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe is the right choice for someone who likes to walk, jog or run as their physical activity. It has incredible cushioning that will keep their feet comfortable all day.

The shoe is breathable and the liner molds to the foot to help support them and cushion their soles as they walk. It has a synthetic sole and the design is modern and innovative.

Another shoe you might want to gift is an ankle boot. Lucky Brand has a Women’s Basel Ankle Bootie that’s made of 100% imported leather. It has a rubber sole to keep the person wearing it steady and short heels measuring 1.25 inches.

This particular pair of boots comes in many colors and is perfect for any occasion – walking, dancing and more. It has a loop to help her pull the boot on and zippers on the sides for a snug, yet comfortable fit.

Sunglasses

One accessory that both men and women appreciate is a good pair of sunglasses. There are all kinds of neat additions to fashion these days, like the Bose Frames Audio Sunglasses.

You can get these with a variety of plastic lens colors that block around 99% of the UVA and UVB rays. The cool thing about these sunglasses is that they have built in Bose speakers that play sounds for you, but pretty much keep things quiet for those around you.

Because it’s an open-ear situation, you’re not drowning out everything around you, which keeps you safe and aware while still getting to enjoy your music. You can also use them to make calls through a Bluetooth app.

Rayban

Rayban’s imported Wayfarer Sunglasses are another pair to consider giving as a gift. They’re unisex, so they’re fitting for both men and women – and they come with the crystal lenses with UV protection that so many people love.

These glasses are resistant to scratches and help keep your eyes free from strain while you’re outdoors. The lenses are nestled in durable nylon frames (which come in a variety of color options) that are light, yet strong.

Hats and Caps

Sometimes you have someone on your list who could use a good hat or cap. You can get a man or woman in your life one of the Classic Polo Style Baseball Caps by Kbethos.

These are made of 100% cotton and they’re adjustable with a metal back closure so they can fit any head size and shape. They come in a large variety of solid colors and print designs to choose from.

The visor is pre-curved, so they don’t have to hassle with a flat bill. Because it’s made of cotton, it’s a soft, comfortable feel and can slightly stretch as needed. This is a great hat for keeping the sun at bay or for keeping their head warm in the winter.

Tilley Airflo Hat

Tilley also makes a great product called the Airflo Hat. It’s made of 98% organic cotton and 2% Spandex and comes in a variety of colors such as khaki or olive, among others. Your gift recipient will love wearing it anytime thanks to its water-repellent finish and natural breathability.

Scarves and Wraps

A nice scarf or wrap would make the perfect gift for someone special in your life. You can get these on a budget or as a luxury item. There’s a Cashmere Scarf Wrap by Citizen Cashmere that would make an excellent gift for someone on your list.

You can get these in many different colors such as camel, black, or even eye popping read to name a few. It’s made of 100% cozy, free range Mongolian Cashmere that’s been hand-combed.

This is the kind of scarf wrap that can be used as a casual daytime accessory or to spruce up a more sophisticated evening. It measures approximately 72 x 23 inches and pairs well with anything.

It’s so versatile, too. Some people use it as a scarf, while others use it as a shawl or even a blanket on a long flight where the airline cabin is feeling a bit too chilly for them to be comfortable.

Pashmina

Another good option is the Women’s Pashmina Shawl, Wrap, Scarf by Ohayomi. This is solid cashmere and comes in 21 different color choices. It’s not full Cashmere – coming in at only 30%, with 70% polyester being the other material – but it’s extremely soft and smooth, so most people probably won’t be able to tell a difference.

This is an extra large wrap, measuring 78 x 28 inches – and it’s a unisex design to appeal to both men and women alike. It’s also appropriate for all adult ages – from young adult to senior citizen.

Belts

Both men and women need belts with certain outfits, and these make excellent gift items because they’re versatile accessories that can be used with different outfits for various occasions.

The hipsi Invisible Flat Belt for Women is a very slimming belt that has a hidden stretch element to it. It comes in a variety of colors, such as champagne, black, brown and more.

This is a no-show belt, which means even if you’re wearing a tight fitting shirt, you won’t be able to see a bulge from your belt. You can adjust it while you’re wearing it for the perfect fit, and there are 16 slots to fit it to. This is a great belt for someone whose weight fluctuates.

Gucci

Another higher end belt that’s become a status symbol is a Gucci women’s braided leather belt with the gold Gucci logo buckle. This is a brown belt that comes in 32-38 inch sizes.

It’s made in Italy and included with the gift will be the authenticity cards, Gucci dust bag and the control cards. This is the kind of belt that every woman who is fashion-conscious would love to own.

Wallets

When it comes to carrying money, cards and other items, a good wallet is essential. You might want to buy one as a gift for someone whose wallet has become too worn down.

Michael Kors

Michael Kors has a gorgeous one called the Women’s Jet Set Travel Continental Wristlet. This comes in a variety of solid colors and print designs – from soft pink to black to eye popping read and more.

It’s made of leather with a zipper closure and 3 slip pockets. There are many card slots and a window for the ID card. The wallet measures approximately 8 x 4 x 1 inches and it has a 7-inch hand strap in case she wants to just carry the wallet and not have it in her purse.

HOBO

HOBO also makes a wallet everyone will adore. It’s called the Vintage Lauren Wallet and it’s made of imported leather. It has a total of 9 card slot with an ID window and a couple of bill pockets.

There are two interior zipper pockets, too. The wallet measures 8.75 x 4.75 inches and has a magnetic closure. This is a great wallet that’s both sophisticated and functional. It can even hold something as large as a smartphone in it.

