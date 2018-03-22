Click to read the full story: 2018 PaleyFest honors ‘Supernatural,’ Scoobynatural images plus Season 14

The CW knows that the “Supernatural” Scooby Doo crossover episode will be posting ratings the show hasn’t seen in some time, and they are marketing it every way possible. You can find over 100 photos from 2018 PaleyFest of the red carpet, the cast with Scooby Doo and the Mystery van along with the panel too below.



Tuesday evening saw Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins, Alexander Calvert sitting alongside Executive Producers/Showrunners Robert Singer, Andrew Dabb and Exec Producers Eugenie Ross-Leming and Brad Buckner at 2018 PaleyFest. Fans got so see the highly anticipated Scoobynatural episode that won’t be hitting the small screen until March 29. Singer dropped plenty of hints throughout the night that Season 14 is already in the works, and we heard today from a CW source that the renewal news will be hitting before the “Supernatural” season finale. Season 14 will arrive early October 2018.

Both Ackles and Padalecki offered insights into where their characters would be heading as the season winds up on May 3.

“Sam is okay,” Padalecki assured fans. “I think Sam has a problem where he focuses on his failures… it has been part of the archetype all along.” He added, “We see Sam go to the nth degree this season and really give it all he’s got to try to make the world a better place.”

“Dean was certainly out of sorts in the beginning. There was a lot of loss in his life, and he was at a loss. He didn’t quite know which road to take,” said Ackles about his characters lack of motivation. “Luckily he’s not alone and has his brother to pick him up when he’s down…As we get closer to the end of the season we’ll see Dean step up in a big way.”

Photos: Courtesy Brian To Paley Center

Our Vinnie will be going into deeper detail about the panel and the Scoobynatural episode, but here are a few things to get you excited if you didn’t see the live stream or the many Periscope streams fans at the panel had going.

I’m absolutely furious at the fans that periscoped/streamed the episode which was supposed to be an exclusive for people WHO PAID TO ATTEND. I’m furious at the fans who screamed and shouted through the panel. This fandom can’t fucking act right. — Eileen (@meanbean74) March 21, 2018

Robert Singer directed this episode written by Jim Krieg and Jeremy Adams. “Supernatural” creator Erik Kripke has already stated that this is not your conventional type of crossover as the approach to violence and horror is rather different. It’s not toned down for a Scooby Doo audience.

“I think what people aren’t expecting is how subversive an episode it is. It’s not just like a typical, goofy Scooby-Doo episode. It’s way more an episode of Supernatural, where it really pokes fun at the Scooby-Doo format itself. There’s some really fun meta stuff,” Kripke said. “I can promise you this: It’s the most violent of any Scooby-Doo episode you’ve ever seen, there’s real and legitimate violence in it. So there are these moments where the worlds collide that skew more towards Supernatural, that are quite subversive and pretty irreverent.”

In my opinion Sam and Castiel more like themselves than Dean, but I’m sure someone will disagree. The animation was well done, and Ackles mentioned that they were able to record the episode altogether rather than like most animation films where the cast never meet.

There’s plenty of funny moments, and Dean proves how big a fan he is of Scooby Doo and his ‘thing’ for Daphne.

Now you can check out all the photos from the event along with plenty of shots from the episode. We want to thank PaleyFest for being so accommodating to our last minute request.

“Supernatural” returns on March 29 with Scoobynatural but Season 14 will begin early October 2018 so we’ve got one more season of great recap reviews from Lynn and Vinnie.

The post 2018 PaleyFest honors ‘Supernatural,’ Scoobynatural images plus Season 14 appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: George Cando