Click to read the full story: 2017 Holiday Gift Guide for every Sports Outdoorsman in your life

Every year, people strive to better themselves physically by getting in better shape. You can accomplish this without just buying a gym membership; it can be very fun getting into shape by engaging in sports and outdoor activities, especially with your friends and family.

Many men and women take New Year’s Day as their signal to start a new fitness regimen, so giving them some sort of sports and outdoors item as a gift just at Christmas is the perfect idea!

Sports and Outdoors Gift Guide Ideas 2017

Cycling and Skateboarding Gifts

Possibly one of the most popular means of being active among kids and teenagers today is by going cycling or skating. Both require a significant amount of physical effort and provide the additional bonus of acting as a means of transportation, especially in suburban areas.

Likely the easiest to learn and the most common is the bicycle. Many people learned to ride bikes when they were children, and even if you didn’t, it’s not hard at all to pick up. It’s a very efficient way to get around if you don’t have a car or need to walk around outside.

First, you want to make sure you select the right bike for the person you’re buying for. If they’re mostly going around on pavement, they’ll want some kind of road bike, like the popular Vilano R2 Commuter Aluminum Road Bike Shimano 21 Speed 700c lightweight option.

However, if they’re doing any off-roading, they’ll want some kind of mountain bike, like the Roadmaster 26″ Men’s Granite Peak Men’s Bike, that’s known for its incredible suspension and easy maneuvering.

Another very popular kind of transportation, especially for teenagers, is skateboarding. Skateboards are more compact and easily transportable than bikes and are usually a lot cheaper. However, they may be a little bit more difficult to learn.

For people who solely use their skateboard for commuting, they might consider trying out a penny board. Penny boards are extremely compact and meant more for beginners. So, something like the Penny Classic Complete skateboard might be a great gift to consider.

However, if they intend to get more into skating, they might find a longboard to be more preferable. Longboards are also a bit more versatile than penny boards, which are only really good on pavement.

One of the most impressive ones you can give as a gift this year is the Quest Skateboards Best 44″ Bamboo Super Cruiser Longboard Skateboard. It’s a beautiful hardwood maple design that will wow the person you’re buying for.

Another less popular, but equally fun option are skates. There are two main kinds of skates: roller skates, and inline skates. Both are fine for indoor and outdoor use, though you can go a bit faster using inline skates.

Once you get it down, it can be a fast, exercise-intensive form of transportation. There are skates available for people of all ages on your gift list – from toddlers up through adults, men, and women.

Of course, no matter which of these products you choose to buy for someone, you’re going to want to get them the basic safety gear to avoid injuries. The most important piece of safety gear is a helmet.

Falling on your head can result in extremely serious injuries, so make sure they always wear a helmet, and be sure you buy the right size. Additionally, you should get them elbow, knee, and wrist guards to make sure they don’t cause serious damage to any of their most important joints.

Hunting and Fishing Gifts

Many people, especially older men, enjoy spending their time outdoors hunting or fishing – and there are many items that can make the perfect Christmas gifts. It’s a skill that can be passed on through generations, and some consider it a rite of passage to becoming an adult.

Whether your family is experienced, or you’re brand new to the idea, hunting and fishing can be enjoyed by all. Fishing is a bit easier for beginners to get into, as well as a bit more casual.

If you’re buying for someone who is new to fishing, you need to get them a rod and a reel. The rod is the long flexible part, and the reel is the part that you crank with the fishing line on it.

You can either choose to buy these separately, or in a bundle combo, which is recommended for beginners. A good option to consider is the PLUSINNO Fishing Rod and Reel Combo, which is perfect for either freshwater or saltwater.

Once they have the reel and the rod, they need the fishing line. Fishing line can be bought in various lengths and weight limits, depending on what they plan to catch. If they’re going deep sea fishing and plan on getting some larger fish, they’ll want to get a longer line with higher weight limits.

However, if they’re just at their local lake catching bass, you can get them a shorter line with lower weight limits. You want to get their line as small as possible for the fish they plan on catching, because the wider the line is, the more noticeable it is to the fish.

For more serious fishermen, electronic fishing gadgets such as a Garmin 010-01550-00 Striker 4 Built-in GPS Fish Finder would make a great gift. This takes the guesswork out of the sport, and ensures that your gift recipient comes home happy!

If they don’t live near a good place to fish, or just prefer the woods over the water, then hunting might be more their speed. One of the most important parts of hunting, because they’re spending long days out in the woods, is making sure they have everything they’ll need for a day away from civilization.

This means having the right clothes, the right equipment, and the right safety measures. For clothing, you should get them something that’s very comfortable but also works well with their environment.

For camouflage, the Red Rock Gear Ghillie Suit is a big hit, and it is available in a variety of color options, including desert, greenery, and even snow! This is a gift that a dedicated hunter will appreciate.

If they’re hunting in late fall in a cold area, be sure to get something that can keep them warm all day. If they’re hunting in the arid deserts of Arizona, however, something breathable and comfortable is a much better option.

Whatever you get them, make sure it’s durable and appropriate for outdoor use. It’s worth looking into getting them a good first aid kit as well because if something happens while they’re out in the deep woods, it can be difficult for help to get to them.

They need to know how to treat injuries that may occur while they’re in the outdoors, such as bites, scratches, scrapes, and stings. A little bit of knowledge can prevent a scratch from getting infected and turning into a much larger problem than it needs to be.

There are all sorts of accessories you can get for hunters – such as bags, belts, knives, eyewear, and even bigger ticket items like tree stands and blinds that are more permanent options.

Golf Gadgets and Gifts

Golf is a very classic sport, but today more and more young people are becoming interested in learning how to play, so golf items make a great gift for any generation. Golf is a great game that just about anyone can pick up, if they’re willing to invest a bit of time to learn the proper rules and form.

You might choose to get the person a gift card to a place like Top Golf, where they can rent a set of clubs and get acquainted with how they feel. Then you can start getting some equipment for them if they want to keep learning.

The first thing they’ll need, obviously, is the clubs. They can either start off with a single basic driver, just to get their form down, or you can get them a complete set if they’re really passionate about it. The Paragon Golf Youth Golf Club Set would make a great starter set.

When they’re just starting off, don’t get one of the overly expensive clubs just yet – it won’t make them much better until they’ve mastered the basic clubs. Basic clubs can also be a bit more forgiving, and the recipient won’t worry so much about messing them up if they do something wrong.

If they already have clubs, then you might consider getting them some items they can use for practice. Most people find it easier to head out to their nearest driving range, which will typically rent out bags of golf balls to people there.

If they’re going out to a driving range, they’re going to have to bring some things with them. First off, they’re going to need tees. Tees are fairly cheap and often disposable, but you can get higher quality multiple use ones if you’d like – and maybe use these as stocking stuffers.

The disposable ones will usually be made out of wood, and can break easily if you make contact with them on your swing. The multiple use tees can be made out of rubber or plastic, so they don’t crack when they’re hit.

If they want to be able to practice, but don’t want to spend the time and money going out to the driving range every few days, you can get them training equipment to practice in their own back yard.

One of the most common forms of training is hitting into a large net with a bit of flex to it, which catches the balls but allows them to get the full experience of the swing and the hit. One of the bestselling ones is the Rukket 10x7ft Haack Golf Net.

Alternatively, you can get them sticks that simulate the swing of a golf club fully, but don’t even require a ball to hit. This means they can do it anywhere that they have the free space – whether it’s a large empty room, or part of their yard.

These golf training sticks like the MECO Golf Gesture Swing Trainer Training Aid allow them to work on the tempo and feel of swinging their club, making it a good training tool for new players, and a good practice tool for seasoned players.

And don’t forget the short game. A practice putting green like the Putt-A-Bout Grassroots Par Three Putting Green will help them shave their score down quickly and easily!

Team Sports and Collectable Gifts

Almost everyone at one point in their life has played a team sport, whether it be for high school, college, or any other team. Team sports are a great way to not only get in shape, but also to form new friendships with other players on the team – and if you know someone on a team, you can get gifts for them this holiday season.

Whether they actively play sports to this day or simply enjoy watching them, there are plenty of products available for the sports enthusiasts out there. In the United States, three sports remain the most popular: baseball, basketball, and football.

They’re on TV all the time, and people go absolutely crazy for them. There are so many items you can buy for the sports fans in your life. They range from collectible cards to jerseys, bobble heads, helmets and more!

While it’s fun to sit and watch pro sports with friends, it’s even more enjoyable to go out and play some of the sports yourself. Basketball is probably the easiest of those three to go and pick up and play with some friends.

Basketball hoops can vary in how advanced they are, but if it’s just a backyard court, you can just get one of the barebones hoops for someone on your list. Consider getting one like the Lifetime 1269 Pro Court Height Adjustable Portable Basketball System.

You can get hoops that extend and vary in height, allowing both kids and adults to play on it. Once they have the hoop set up, all they really need from there is the basketball itself.

Official sized basketballs are an inexpensive gift to give when you buy from trusted brands, such as the Spalding NBA Street Basketball. Football and baseball can be played fairly casually as long as you have a large open field, but the person you’re buying for may want to bring along a few accessories to make it a bit more official.

For example, if they’re playing baseball, you can get them some bases fairly easily, so they don’t have to use some random object to mark bases. You’ll also want to get them baseball bats and mitts.

Bats can get a bit pricey if you buy alloy ones that are meant for real games, but if you’re only playing recreationally, a wooden one will be just fine. For mitts, adult sized ones will cost you around $50, but for kids they’ll only be about $15-$30.

For many people outside the United States, soccer, or football as it’s commonly known among them, is the most popular sport, hands down. Soccer is a fairly easy game to pick up, much like basketball.

As long as you can establish two goal areas, you can play wherever there’s enough space. You can get the sports enthusiast on your list a standard soccer ball for around $10, and you’ll want to get them a pump to keep it aired up, which is also around $10.

Once they have the basic equipment, you can get a bit fancier if you want by buying them collapsible goals and nets, or even soccer cleats and shoes. Soccer cleats make it much easier to play outside and on turf, but if they plan on playing indoor soccer, don’t go for the cleats.

Camping and Hiking Gifts

Camping and hiking is a great way to bond with your family and friends, relax by yourself, or get in touch with nature and there are many products that make fabulous gifts for the people on your list.

There are plenty of wonderful places to go hike or camp, no matter where you are in the world. Even if the person you’re buying for is in a very urban area, a nice hiking trail is usually within driving distance.

The time they spend and the difficulty of the hikes can vary greatly, from spending a day out on a trail as a beginner, or spending weeks out on one of the massive trails as an expert.

Either way, you’re going to want to make sure the person is properly prepared with the right equipment. The most important thing you can have on a hike is the right shoes and socks. The Timberland White Ledge Men’s Waterproof Boot are the most popular brand of hiking shoes.

Without the right support and protection for their feet, the hike can go from fun to miserable very quickly. If there’s one item you don’t want to skimp out on as a gift giver, it’s the shoes.

Get them some high-quality hiking boots, or shoes that provide good traction on just about any surface, which prevents unnecessary slips and falls. The next most important thing to buy is a reliable source of water.

The worst thing they can possibly do is not bring enough water out on their camping or hiking trip. They need to bring at least two liters of water per person per day. You can get them Nalgene water bottles at a very fair price, like the Nalgene Tritan 32oz Wide Mouth BPA-Free Water Bottle, which are some of the most durable bottles on the market.

You might even consider getting them one of those water bladders that hold around 2 liters, and can fit in their bag. If they decide they want to go camping, a good tent and sleeping bag is a must-have.

If they have a sleeping bag that’s too thin or too small, they’ll be very cold when night hits and the temperatures drop. You can get them different sleeping bags that work better in different temperatures, such as ones that work in 40o F or ones that work in 5o F.

Additionally, to make sleeping in the tent more comfortable, you should buy them a ground pad or even an inflatable mattress. You also want to make sure their tent is durable and set up correctly, because if you get them a cheap, flimsy one, they might find some unwanted creatures inside when they wake up.

Finally, if they’re staying out camping for multiple nights, they’re going to want some source of food. Freeze-dried foods such as the ones from Mountain House are quick, easy, and delicious.

They come in tons of different flavors for all meals of the day, all they need to do is heat up some water. They can heat up some drinking water in a metal pot, and bring along a small portable stove for the heat source – another item that makes a great gift for outdoorsy folk.

Winter and Water Sports Gear and Gifts

Seasonal sports are great ways to have more fun on vacations and during breaks. And if you have people on your list that like to participate in them, there are some wonderful, thoughtful gifts you can consider.

Water sports are of course best during the warmer months, while winter sports are better during the colder months. They can be safe if done right, fun, and a great way to exercise.

Water sports are a bit more common since you can partake in them anywhere where there’s a body of water large enough. One of the easiest and definitely the most common water sports is simply swimming.

They can make swimming a bit more exciting in natural areas, such as oceans, by adding the element of snorkeling. All they need to go snorkeling is a good set of goggles that will cover their nose and eyes and the snorkel itself.

You can either get them a full-face mask that lets them see all around them or the traditional goggles. Once they have that, they can appreciate the beauty of the ocean in full. Consider a very popular gift of the TOMSHOO Snorkel Mask with Action Camera mount!

Another fun and easy water sport is kayaking. Kayaks can be a bit pricy, but it’s definitely worth giving it as a gift if they get into it. They can start off by renting one to see if they like it, and if they do, then consider getting them their own, as a big gift to stand beside the tree on Christmas morning.

The Sea Eagle SE370K_P Inflatable Kayak with Pro Package has everything they’ll need. But if you buy a different one, then you’ll want to get a good paddle, and the right safety gear to go with it. For example, a life vest is a must have if they’re going out on the lake, especially if they get flipped over.

For winter sports, they may end up having to travel a bit to get to a place where they can engage in them, depending on where they live, but it’s so worth it once they do. Obviously, since they’re going out somewhere cold to do them, you need to be sure they have enough winter sports clothing to keep them warm.

Multiple layers are highly recommended, both for pants and for jackets. One of the most popular winter sports is skiing. Skiing is almost always done at a resort, so you typically rent your skis from them – and they make sure they fit properly on you, and that you’re all set to go.

But some people who go regularly buy their own skis and one brand that sells well are the 2017 Atomic Vantage 100 CTI 188cm Skis. You can get a great set for the person on your list – and that includes adults and children alike. They might like to bring their own goggles to make sure they’re comfortable in them.

Good skiing goggles should only cost you around $15-$25, and a good helmet will likely cost you around $70. Another good winter sport that you can do almost year-round is ice skating.

Many places keep ice skating rinks operating at all times of the year, so it doesn’t have to be winter for the person to enjoy it. You can either choose to get normal figure skating ice skates, or adjustable skates if they plan on playing sports such as ice hockey.

The post 2017 Holiday Gift Guide for every Sports Outdoorsman in your life appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Jackie Warner