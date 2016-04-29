Click to read the full story: 2016 NFL Draft as it happens: Will Goff and Wentz learn from top draft pick pressure?

The first round of the 2016 NFL Draft is in the books. Among the most notable of Thursday evening’s storylines was the fall of OT Laremy Tunsil from a projected top-five pick to No. 13 after a video surfaced minutes before the draft appearing to show him smoking marijuana.

Below is a blow by blow account of how it all went down for each players selected in this round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

The NFL Draft is happening now, and we’re here to give you the player by player updates as they happen. The first half of the 2016 NFL Draft have been made. Below is a live-updating draft tracker, as well as visualizations relevant to each of the top-five picks’ college careers.

The Rams, who traded up to the top of the draft to select a quarterback, chose Goff over North Dakota State’s Carson Wentz. The Eagles selected Wentz with the second pick.

11:50 p.m.

Seahawks select OT Ifedi with the 31st pick in NFL draft – Germain Ifedi, OT, Texas A&M — The 6-6, 315-pounder is built for the NFL. Somewhat of a surprise selection in the first round, he has the ability to play guard or tackle.

11:40 p.m.

Panthers select DT Butler with the 30th pick in NFL draft – Vernon Butler, DT, Louisiana Tech – In 49 games during his four-year career, Butler tallied 170 tackles. He earned All-Conference USA honors last season.

11:30 p.m.

Cardinals select DT Nkemdiche with the 29th pick in the NFl draft – Robert Nkemdiche, DT, Mississippi – Nkemdiche was a finalist last season for the Paul Hornung Award, given to college football’s most versatile player. He’s also a character risk who scared off a lot of teams.

Cardinals, who like their locker room leaders, take a character risk to beef up the inside of their pass rush. Nkemdiche highly talented.

The 49ers select G Garnett with the 28th pick in the NFL draft – (Acquired in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs) Joshua Garnett, OG, Stanford — A powerful blocker who is the son of former NFL nose guard Scott Garnett. He’s quick to the point of attack and uses his 6-4, 310-pound frame well.

Chip Kelly wants to establish the running game, so the 49ers might have found a replacement for Mike Iupati.

11:25 p.m.

One year after no true safeties were selected in the first round of the NFL draft, three went in the first 17 picks Thursday night.

Florida State’s Jalen Ramsey, who also can play cornerback, went fifth overall to Jacksonville. Hard-hitting Karl Joseph, coming off a knee injury that cost him part of last season at West Virginia, was taken by Oakland.

Then Atlanta added Keanu Neal of Florida, who plays the game with a mean streak.

Defensive back was a popular position in the first round. In all, seven were chosen in the first 25 spots.

11:20 p.m.

Packers select DT Kenny Clark of UCLA with 27th pick in NFL draft – Kenny Clark, DT, UCLA — The 6-3, 315-pounder finished second for the Bruins in tackles (75), tackles for loss (11) and sacks (six) despite lining up in the interior. Clark also batted down five passes last season.

Excellent player at UCLA, but it’s amazing that Kenny Clark would come off the board before teammate Myles Jack. Clark strengthens the Packers interior defense. Has the strength and talent to be a plug and play 4-­3 nose, but lack of size and concerns about his value on third downs could push his draft value into the second day. Clark’s wrestling background gives him a huge leg up at the point of attack and he won’t be 21 until October which means he’s still filling out his frame. Would benefit from a year of rotational work as he continues to physically mature.

11:10 p.m.

Broncos select QB Lynch with 26th pick in NFL draft – (Acquired pick in trade with Seattle Seahawks) Paxton Lynch, QB, Memphis – The 6-foot-7 Lynch completed 66.8% of his passes last year and has uncommon speed for such a big quarterback. His hands are so big that he can hold six tennis balls at once.

11:00 p.m.

Steelers select CB Burns with 25th pick in NFL draft – Artie Burns, CB, Miami — The 6-foot, 193-pounder had six interceptions last season as a junior and was one of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s best cornerbacks. He possesses good hands and closing speed.

10:56 p.m.

Bengals select CB Jackson with 24th pick in NFL draft – William Jackson, CB, Houston – Five of Jackson’s nine career interceptions came last season, when he led the nation with 28 passes defensed.

Vikings select WR Treadwell with 23rd pick in NFL draft -Laquon Treadwell, Ole Miss – Treadwell recovered from a broken fibula and dislocated ankle in late 2014 to lead the SEC in receiving last season with 1,153 yards and 11 touchdowns.

10:50 p.m.

Redskins select WR Doctson with 22nd pick in NFL draft – Josh Doctson, TCU – Doctson missed the final three games last season with a wrist injury but still put up excellent receiving numbers; 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns.

10:30 p.m.

Texans select WR Fuller with 21st pick in NFL draft -(Traded from Washington Redskins)

Will Fuller, Notre Dame – The lanky Fuller is blistering fast. He was his team’s offensive player of the year in 2014, and has route-running ability to go with his speed.

Jets select LB Lee with 20th pick in the NFL draft – Darron Lee, LB, Ohio State – Lee plays big in the biggest games. Against Alabama in the 2014 Sugar Bowl, he earned defensive MVP honors with seven tackles and two sacks. In high school, he played quarterback, receiver, safety and kick returner.

10:16 p.m.

Bills select DE Lawson with 19th pick in NFL draft – A first-team All-ACC pick last season, Lawson had 12 ½ sacks and 25 ½ tackles for loss. He and Kevin Dodd were bookends at Clemson.

Colts select C Kelly with 18th pick in NFL draft – A three-year starter, Kelly won the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s top center, and shared the honors of best blocker in the Southeastern Conference with Arkansas’ Sebastian Tretola.

Falcons select S Neal with 17th pick in NFL draft – Keanu Neal, S, Florida: Made 95 tackles despite missing two games last season.

Neal started just 19 games in his college career, but the Falcons think he’s ready. Atlanta needs to shore up porous defense.

9:30 p.m.

Ohio State is close to matching a record of players taken in the first round of the NFL draft from the same school.

“Seeing the smiles on their faces makes me feel so much better,” Bosa said of the picks of his fellow Buckeyes. “That’s why we came to Ohio State — to play at the next level.”

Miami had six first-rounders taken in 2004.

9:15 p.m.

The Eagles have no plans to trade disgruntled quarterback Sam Bradford despite drafting North Dakota State’s Carson Wentz with the second overall pick.

“Sam’s our quarterback. I’ve been clear about that,” Executive Vice President Howie Roseman said. “Whenever he comes back, we’ll welcome him with open arms.”

In March, the Eagles gave Bradford a $36 million, two-year contract that included $22 million guaranteed. Then they moved up from No. 13 to No. 8 to No. 2 and landed Wentz.

Bradford did not report for voluntary workouts this week and agent Tom Condon has requested a trade. If Philadelphia relents and trades Bradford, another team would only pay him $7 million this season. The Eagles would incur an $11 million salary-cap hit for Bradford’s signing bonus.

Barring a trade or injury to Bradford or backup Chase Daniel, Wentz isn’t even expected to dress for a game in the regular season.

“The beauty of our situation is we have two veterans ahead of him that he can learn from,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said.

8:48 p.m.

Ohio State all-purpose back Ezekiel Elliott may have been the fourth player taken, but he’s likely to be No. 1 on the fashion police public enemies’ list.

Elliott celebrated his selection in a baby blue, shawl-lapel suit. But what really set him apart was the insistence on baring his midriff for everybody from interviewer Deion Sanders on the stage of the Auditorium at Roosevelt University to the crowds across the street in Grant Park.

Elliott was known for wearing a crop-top jersey in the 2014 season, and the NCAA even tightened rules against showing too much abs last season.

After his pick, he took a selfie alongside commissioner Roger Goodell. Considering the color combo, it may a photo he won’t revisit for a long time.

8:39 p.m.

A bizarre social media post caused some chaos in the NFL draft Wednesday night.

Offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil of Ole Miss was ranked by many as the best player in the draft. After the Rams and Eagles traded up to get quarterbacks, many thought Tunsil would be picked at third by the Chargers, but they picked Ohio State defensive end Joey Bosa. The Cowboys then picked Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott and the Jaguars picked Jalen Ramsey of Florida State.

It was unclear if teams were scared off by a video posted to Tunsil’s Twitter account Thursday night that showed someone apparently smoking marijuana out of a bong-gas mask contraption.

The video was quickly deleted, but it added to the perception that Tunsil has off-the-field problems. Tunsil’s entire account was later deleted.

Tunsil had to sit out the season’s first seven games after the NCAA ruled he received improper benefits, including the use of three loaner cars. His stepfather reportedly filed a lawsuit against him Tuesday related to a confrontation in June, when the men were both charged with domestic violence against each other.

8:25 p.m.

The selections of Jared Goff and Carson Wentz as the top two picks in the draft makes it the seventh time two quarterbacks were picked at the top in the same year of the NFL draft since 1967.

Here’s the list:

1971_Jim Plunkett, Stanford, by New England, and Archie Manning, Mississippi, by New Orleans.

1993_Drew Bledsoe, Washington St., by New England, and Rick Mirer, Notre Dame, by Seattle.

1998_Peyton Manning, Tennessee, by Indianapolis, and Ryan Leaf, Washington St., by San Diego.

1999_Tim Couch, Kentucky, by Cleveland, and Donovan McNabb, Syracuse, by Philadelphia.

2012_Andrew Luck, Stanford, by Indianapolis, and Robert Griffin III, Baylor, by Washington.

2015_Jameis Winston, Florida St., by Tampa Bay, and Marcus Mariota, Oregon, by Tennessee.

2016_Jared Goff, California by Philadelphia, and Carson Wentz, North Dakota State, by Philadelphia.

8:20 p.m.

Since 1970, eight quarterbacks selected first overall have played in Super Bowls. That includes Hall of Famers Terry Bradshaw, who won four of them, and Troy Aikman, who won three.

The others are Jim Plunkett, John Elway, Drew Bledsoe, Peyton Manning, Eli Manning and Cam Newton. Plunkett, Elway and both Mannings have won two Super Bowls. Bledsoe was a backup when New England won the 2001 NFL title.

Quite a pedigree Jared Goff now must try to live up to.

7:45 p.m.

Earlier Thursday, Raiders owner Mark Davis tried to get an early start on the NFL draft, all the way from Las Vegas.

Appearing before a commission to discuss a new stadium for the team in Sin City, Davis began his comments with a light-hearted comment about the draft.

“I’m excited to announce today the 14th pick in the NFL draft,” Davis said, drawing laughter from the room.

The laughter turned to applause later when Davis said he was willing to invest $500 million in a $1.4 billion stadium near the Las Vegas Strip and move his team from Oakland to Las Vegas.

Backers of the stadium project are looking for $750 million in public financing, and Davis would have to get approval from his fellow owners, who have shunned the city in the past.

6:10 p.m.

The NFL paid tribute to Prince before the start of the draft by showing the musician’s 2007 Super Bowl halftime show in the rain in Miami, drawing a loud cheer from some early arriving fans.

Prince was found dead in his Minnesota home on April 21.

4:50 p.m.

Hall of Famers such as Bruce Smith, Dick Butkus, Larry Csonka and Marshall Faulk will be among 32 former players who will announce picks in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday.

Each team will have one star from its past who will handle the duties. Other members of the Hall of Fame who will do so are Willie Brown, Orlando Pace, Will Shields, Lynn Swann, Paul Warfield and Michael Irvin.

In the third round, two winners of the NFL’s Man of the Year Award will reveal choices. Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis (2014) will announce Carolina’s selection, and Shields (2003) will handled Kansas City’s pick.

Make-A-Wish recipient Daniel Halipern, 16, will join Commissioner Roger Goodell to announce Denver’s first-round pick. Halipern is a high school sophomore and Broncos fan.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital patient Andrew Woodruff, 13, a Seahawks fans being treated for bone cancer, will join Goodell to announce a pick during Round 3.

Students from Barton Elementary School in Chicago will accompany Bears defensive end Israel Idonije to disclose the team’s third-round selection.

Also announcing a choice will be a Medal of Honor recipient, retired Staff Sgt. Salvatore Giunta (Falcons, Round 3).

2:00 p.m.

Even the Cleveland Cavaliers had football fever on draft day.

After practice ended Thursday, the Cavs, who are waiting to see who they’ll play in the second round of the NBA playoffs, hurled footballs across the courts at their indoor training facility.

LeBron James, an All-Ohio wide receiver in high school and die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan, hauled in several long passes from guard J.R. Smith, who showed that his long-range accuracy extends beyond the 3-point line. Point guard Kyrie Irving also joined in, showing a nice five-step drop before whistling a pass to Smith.

Center Kevin Love was asked to assess his teammates’ football skills and rank them as if he owned the No. 1 overall pick.

“It’s tough because if I was starting a team, I would probably say J.R.,” the big man said. “But then we got an All-Pro wide receiver out there too in 23 (James). So, it’s tough to say.”

12:35 p.m.

While most NFL cities are buzzing with teams, fans and media getting ready for the draft, things are relatively quiet in New England. At least for one more day.

The Patriots are the only team without a pick on the first day of the draft. They had the 29th pick taken away — along with $1 million — as part of the penalty in the “Deflategate” scandal. So there will only 31 picks in the first round.

The Patriots could trade back into the first round, but that’s unlikely because commissioner Roger Goodell says he’s going to confiscate their highest pick no matter what.

There was no availability at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, though the team was no doubt working behind the scenes to get ready for Days 2 and 3. The Patriots have 11 picks in the next two days, including four in the second and third rounds and five in the sixth round.

By: Jackie Warner