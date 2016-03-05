Click to read the full story: 2016 NCAA Basketball Conference Tournament Schedule Hits

The national championship game for college basketball will be played in one month. Monday, April 4th will see the two survivors from each half of the March Madness draw square off with the Kansas Jawyhawks and the Michigan State Spartans among the current frontrunners.

However, there’s plenty of basketball to be played over the next month with most teams having one or two regular season games left in their schedules. After that, the numerous conference tournaments will be played – almost all of them awarding an automatic bid to the big dance.

The Ivy League is the exception as they award their automatic bid to their regular season champion. But for all teams on the bubble, the conference tournaments represent the last opportunity to get into the national tournament. Furthermore, even for the teams that will receive an at-large bid they will want to improve their playoff seeding as much as possible for college basketball’s main event.

Here’s a look at the schedules for the big conference tournaments:

Atlantic Coast Conference: March 8th to 12th

Host city: Washington, DC

Pick to win: North Carolina

Pac-12 Conference: March 9th to 12th

Host city: Las Vegas

Pick to win: Arizona Wildcats

Big Ten Conference: March 9th to 13th

Host city: Indianapolis

Pick to win: Michigan State Spartans

Big-12 Conference: March 9th to 12th

Host city: Kansas City (Missouri)

Pick to win: Kansas Jayhawks

Big East Conference: March 9th to 12th

Host city: New York

Pick to win: Xavier Musketeers

SEC Conference: March 9th to 13th

Host city: Nashville

Pick to win: Vanderbilt Commodores

The national tournament itself will start on Tuesday, March 15th with the First Four. Selection Sunday is two days prior on March 13th with CBS providing the television coverage at 5:30 pm ET.

The post 2016 NCAA Basketball Conference Tournament Schedule Hits appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Shane Lambert