The 73rd Golden Globes award ceremony airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST on NBC. For the fourth time, the awards will be hosted by Ricky Gervais, which is always a treat.

The Golden Globes — the Academy Awards’ hipper, younger sibling — are coming to NBC this Sunday. To help prepare for the event, our friends over at Pretty Famous took a deeper look into historical trends in nominations, as well as what’s in store for the 2016 show.

Unlike the Oscars, which are voted upon by over 6,000 members from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), the Golden Globes are chosen by members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). The HFPA represents publications from over 55 countries, and they have organized the Golden Globes for over 70 years.

The 2016 Race

The release of the film “Carol” was slightly overshadowed by “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2,” which came out four days before. The film only made $253,510 in its opening weekend and is one of the lesser-known films of 2015. The Hollywood Foreign Press, however, did not overlook this dramatic, heart-wrenching movie. “Carol” is nominated for the most awards, including Best Motion Picture (Drama) and Todd Haynes for Best Director.

“The Big Short” also stands out among its competitors. It’s the only film in the “Musical or Comedy” genre that was nominated for four Golden Globes. The stars of “The Big Short,” Christian Bale and Steve Carell, face each other head-on for the Best Actor (Musical or Comedy) award. Cate Blanchett will also compete against her co-star, Rooney Mara (with whom she shared a passionate onscreen affair in “Carol”), for the coveted Best Actress (Drama) prize. Cate may have the edge as she has been nominated for nine Golden Globes and won three during her acting career.

Golden Globe History

Looking back at the films with the most Golden Globe wins, the overwhelming majority are dramas surrounding a male protagonist. The leads in “Doctor Zhivago,” “The Godfather” and “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” all won the award for Best Actor (Drama), and all of the winningest films were directed by males. Unfortunately for women in Hollywood, only one female is represented in the Best Screenplay and Best Director categories this year — Emma Donoghue, who is nominated for her “Room” screenplay.

However, over half of the films nominated for Best Picture (Drama and Comedy/Musical) are centered around strong female characters — “Mad Max: Fury Road,” “Carol,” “Room,” “Joy,” “Spy” and “Trainwreck.” Whether it was outsmarting a fascist leader in the desert, escaping a kidnapper or (hilariously) dealing with a midlife crisis, female characters took Hollywood by storm in 2015.

Nomination Bias?

Golden Globe history also shows that the overwhelming majority of winners and nominees have been white males. And it’s not just a Golden Globes problem. In August, Fortune magazine condemned the still-prevalent diversity problem in Hollywood, stating that over 75 percent of characters in Hollywood films are white. Additionally, the study said men are two to three times more likely to have a speaking role in a film.

Although it appears to be a man’s world in Hollywood, those who have won the most Golden Globes are actually women. Barbara Streisand and Meryl Streep have been nominated for a combined total of 41 Golden Globes (taking home a total of 17).

Networking with a New Crowd

Television witnessed a new trend in 2015. Historically, most winning TV shows have been hosted on the four major cable networks (NBC, CBS, ABC and Fox), but networks that require a unique subscription, such as HBO, Netflix, Starz and Amazon Video, all beat out those competitors in Golden Globe nominations this year.

It appears as though nontraditional networks can offer something the NBCs and FOXs of the world cannot. Perhaps it’s because these networks allow shows like “American Horror Story: Hotel,” “Fargo” and “Narcos” to display thematic — sometimes disturbing — elements while tackling complex themes. It’s hard to imagine the sexual or violent scenes depicted in “Orange is the New Black” on a network like ABC or FOX.

Regardless of who comes out victorious, strong female characters and popular streaming services appear poised to keep gaining momentum through 2016 and beyond.

Here’s the full list of 2016 Golden Globe nominations to get you set for tonight’s action:

BEST MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

Carol

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Revenant

Room

Spotlight

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

Cate Blanchett, Carol

Brie Larson, Room

Rooney Mara, Carol

Saoirse Ronan, Brooklyn

Alicia Vikander, The Danish Girl

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

Bryan Cranston, Trumbo

Leonardo DiCaprio, The Revenant

Michael Fassbender, Steve Jobs

Eddie Redmayne, The Danish Girl

Will Smith, Concussion

BEST MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

The Big Short

Joy

The Martian

Spy

Trainwreck

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Jennifer Lawrence, Joy

Melissa McCarthy, Spy

Amy Schumer, Trainwreck

Maggie Smith, The Lady in the Van

Lily Tomlin, Grandma

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Christian Bale, The Big Short

Steve Carell, The Big Short

Matt Damon, The Martian

Al Pacino, Danny Collins

Mark Ruffalo, Infinity Polar Bear

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Anomalisa

The Good Dinosaur

Inside Out

Peanuts

Shaun the Sheep



BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

The Brand New Testament

The Club

The Fencer

Mustang

Son of Saul

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Jane Fonda, Youth

Jennifer Jason Leigh, The Hateful Eight

Helen Mirren, Trumbo

Alicia Vikander, Ex Machina

Kate Winslet, Steve Jobs

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Paul Dano, Love & Mercy

Idris Elba, Beasts of No Nation

Mark Rylance, Bridge of Spies

Michael Shannon, 99 Homes

Sylvester Stallone, Creed

BEST DIRECTOR, MOTION PICTURE

Todd Haynes, Carol

Alejandro G. Innaritu, The Revenant

Tom McCarthy, Spotlight

George Miller, Mad Max: Fury Road

Ridley Scott, The Martian

BEST SCREENPLAY, MOTION PICTURE

Emma Donoghue, Room

Tom McCarthy and Josh Singer, Spotlight

Charles Randolph and Adam McKay, The Big Short

Aaron Sorkin, Steve Jobs

Quentin Tarantino, The Hateful Eight

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE, MOTION PICTURE

Carter Burwell, Carol

Alexander Desplat, The Danish Girl

Ennio Morricone, The Hateful Eight

Daniel Pemberton, Steve Jobs

Ryuchi Sakamoto and Alva Noto, The Revenant

BEST ORIGINAL SONG, MOTION PICTURE

“Love Me Like You Do,” Fifty Shades of Grey

“One Kind of Love,” Love & Mercy

“See You Again,” Furious 7

“Simple Song #3,” Youth

“Writing’s on the Wall,” Spectre

BEST TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA

Empire

Game of Thrones

Mr. Robot

Narcos

Outlander

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA

Catriona Balfe, Outlander

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Eva Green, Penny Dreadful

Taraji P. Henson, Empire

Robin Wright, House of Cards

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA

Jon Hamm, Mad Men

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Wagner Moura, Narcos

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

BEST TV SERIES, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Casual

Mozart in the Jungle

Orange Is the New Black

Silicon Valley

Transparent

Veep



BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Jamie Lee Curtis, Scream Queens

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Rob Lowe, The Grinder

Patrick Stewart, Blunt Talk

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

American Crime

American Horror Story: Hotel

Fargo

Flesh & Bone

Wolf Hall

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Kirsten Dunst, Fargo

Lady Gaga, American Horror Story: Hotel

Sarah Hay, Flesh & Bone

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Queen Latifah, Bessie

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Idris Elba, Luther

Oscar Isaac, Show Me a Hero

David Oyelowo, Nightingale

Mark Rylance, Wolf Hall

Patrick Wilson, Fargo

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES, OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Joanne Froggatt, Downton Abbey

Regina King, American Crime

Maura Tierney, The Affair

Judith Light, Transparent



BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES, OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Alan Cumming, The Good Wife

Damian Lewis, Wolf Hall

Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline

Tobias Menzies, Outlander

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

