2016 ESPY Awards brings somber moment from LeBron James

This year, the 2016 ESPYs opened on a somber note, with LeBron James and fellow NBA stars Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade standing on stage while addressing the recent shootings of blacks by white police officers. Wade pleaded for a stop to racial profiling, and “not seeing the value of black and brown bodies.” James urged his fellow pros to renounce violence.

The NBA stars mention last week’s fatal police shootings of Alton Sterlingin Louisiana and Philando Castile in Minnesota, which Anthony said had sparked “distrust” and “anger” in many Americans. James said it’s time to walk away from just feeling “frustrated” and start to help rebuild divided communities.

“Let’s use this moment as a call to action for all professional athletes to educate ourselves,” James said. “Speak up. Use our influence. And renounce all violence.”

“We all have to do better,” James added.

Below are their remarks:

ANTHONY: Good evening. Tonight is a celebration of sports, celebrating our accomplishments and our victories. But, in this moment of celebration, we asked to start the show tonight this way — the four of us talking to our fellow athletes with the country watching. Because we cannot ignore the realities of the current state of America. The events of the past week have put a spotlight on the injustice, distrust and anger that plague so many of us.

The system is broken. The problems are not new. The violence is not new. And the racial divide definitely is not new. But the urgency to create change is at an all-time high.

PAUL: We stand here tonight, accepting our role in uniting communities, to be the change we need to see. We stand before you as fathers, sons, husbands, brothers, uncles — and in my case, as an African-American man and the nephew of a police officer, who is one of the hundreds of thousands of great officers serving this country.

But, Trayvon Martin. Michael Brown. Tamir Rice. Eric Garner. Laquan McDonald. Alton Sterling. Philando Castile. This is also our reality.

Generations ago, legends like Jesse Owens, Jackie Robinson, Muhammad Ali, John Carlos and Tommie Smith, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jim Brown, Billie Jean King, Arthur Ashe and countless others, they set a model for what athletes should stand for. So we choose to follow in their footsteps.

WADE: The racial profiling has to stop. The shoot-to-kill mentality has to stop. Not seeing the value of black and brown bodies has to stop. But also, the retaliation has to stop. The endless gun violence in places like Chicago, Dallas, not to mention Orlando, it has to stop. Enough. Enough is enough.

Now, as athletes, it’s on us to challenge each other to do even more than we already do in our own communities. And the conversation, it cannot stop as our schedules get busy again. It won’t always be convenient. It won’t. It won’t always be comfortable, but it is necessary.

JAMES: We all feel helpless and frustrated by the violence. We do. But that’s not acceptable. It’s time to look in the mirror and ask ourselves what are we doing to create change. It’s not about being a role model. It’s not about our responsibility to the tradition of activism.

I know tonight we’re honoring Muhammad Ali. The GOAT. But to do his legacy any justice, let’s use this moment as a call to action for all professional athletes to educate ourselves. It’s for these issues. Speak up. Use our influence. And renounce all violence.

And most importantly, go back to our communities, invest our time, our resources, help rebuild them, help strengthen them, help change them.

We all have to do better. Thank you.

Below are the 2016 ESPY Winners

In addition to the reveal of winners in all nominated categories, the ESPYs honored Kobe Bryant, Peyton Manning and Abby Wambach with the Icon Award. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar also paid tribute to Muhammad Ali.

The ESPY Awards aired live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on ABC. See the full list of winners below.

BEST MALE ATHLETE

LeBron James (WINNER)

Stephen Curry

Cam Newton

Bryce Harper

BEST FEMALE ATHLETE

Breanna Stewart (WINNER)

Elena Delle Donne

Katie Ledecky

Simone Biles

BEST CHAMPIONSHIP PERFORMANCE

LeBron James – NBA Finals (WINNER)

Von Miller – Super Bowl

Carli Lloyd – World Cup Final

Sidney Crosby – Stanley Cup Playoffs

BEST BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE

Jake Arrieta (WINNER)

Conor McGregor

Chloe Kim

Karl-Anthony Towns

BEST RECORD-BREAKING PERFORMANCE

Stephen Curry – single season three-pointers made (WINNER)

Geno Auriemma – most NCAA basketball titles in D1 history (11)

Christian McCaffery – single season NCAAF all-purpose yards

BEST UPSET

Holly Holm knocks out Ronda Rousey – UFC (WINNER)

Middle Tennessee over Michigan State – Men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament

Roberta Vinci over Serena Williams – US Open

BEST GAME

Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers – NBA Finals Game 7 (WINNER)

Villanova vs. North Carolina – Men’s NCAA Basketball Final

Arizona Cardinals vs. Green Bay Packers – NFL Divisional Round

BEST PLAY (16 NOMINEES VOTED BRACKET-STYLE)

Aaron Rodgers Hail Mary vs. 16. Crazy 66-yard Ole Miss’ TD (WINNER)

Kris Jenkins buzzer beater vs. 15. Connor McDavid goal

Michigan St punt block TD vs. 14. Stanford trick play w/ circus catch

LeBron Game 7 block vs. 13. Louis Oosthuizen hole-in-one off of ball

Steph Curry 38-foot game-winner vs. 12. Army softball player leaps over tag

Holly Holm knockout of Ronda Rousey vs. 11. Bartolo Colon first home run

Tiffany Howard HR robbery WCWS vs. 10. Josh Donaldson diving into stands

Jairo Samerio scores on scissor-kick ground vs. 9. Dele Alli juggling goal for Tottenham

BEST TEAM

Cleveland Cavaliers (WINNER)

Pittsburgh Penguins

Kansas City Royals

Denver Broncos

Alabama Crimson Tide

UConn Huskies

Villanova Wildcats

BEST COACH/MANAGER

Tyronn Lue – Cleveland Cavaliers (WINNER)

Ned Yost – Kansas City Royals

Geno Auriemma – UConn Huskies

Jay Wright – Villanova Wildcats

Nick Saban – Alabama Crimson Tide

BEST INTERNATIONAL ATHLETE

Cristiano Ronaldo (WINNER)

Novak Djokovic

Lydia Ko

Luis Suarez

Canelo Alvarez

BEST NFL PLAYER

Cam Newton (WINNER)

Tom Brady

JJ Watt

Antonio Brown

Julio Jones

BEST MLB PLAYER

Bryce Harper (WINNER)

Josh Donaldson

Jake Arrieta

Mike Trout

Clayton Kershaw

BEST NHL PLAYER

Sidney Crosby (WINNER)

Patrick Kane

Alex Ovechkin

Joe Pavelski

Braden Holtby

BEST DRIVER

Kyle Busch (WINNER)

Lewis Hamilton

Erica Enders-Stevens

Scott Dixon

Alexander Rossi

BEST NBA PLAYER

LeBron James (WINNER)

Stephen Curry

Kawhi Leonard

Kevin Durant

Russell Westbrook

BEST WNBA PLAYER

Maya Moore (WINNER)

Elena Delle Donne

Angel McCoughtry

Tina Charles

DeWanna Bonner

BEST FIGHTER

Conor McGregor (WINNER)

Gennady Golovkin

Canelo Alvarez

Robbie Lawler

Roman Gonzalez

BEST MALE GOLFER

Jordan Spieth (WINNER)

Jason Day

Dustin Johnson

Danny Willett

BEST FEMALE GOLFER

Lydia Ko (WINNER)

Inbee Park

Brooke Henderson

Ariya Jutanugarn

BEST MALE TENNIS PLAYER

Novak Djokovic (WINNER)

Andy Murray

Roger Federer

BEST FEMALE TENNIS PLAYER

Serena Williams (WINNER)

Angelique Kerber

Flavia Pennetta

Garbine Muguruza

BEST MALE COLLEGE ATHLETE

Buddy Hield (WINNER)

Derrick Henry

Jordan Morris

Jarrion Lawson

Alex Dieringer

BEST FEMALE COLLEGE ATHLETE

Breanna Stewart (WINNER)

Raquel Rodriguez

Samantha Bricio

Taylor Cummings

Sierra Romero

BEST MALE ACTION SPORTS ATHLETE

Ryan Dungey (WINNER)

Gus Kenworthy

Nyjah Huston

Pedro Barros

Mark McMorris

BEST FEMALE ACTION SPORTS ATHLETE

Jamie Anderson (WINNER)

Chloe Kim

Keala Kennelly

Carissa Moore

BEST JOCKEY

Mario Gutierrez (WINNER)

Kent Desormeaux

Javier Castellano

Irad Ortiz Jr.

BEST MALE ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY

Richard Browne (WINNER)

Joe Berenyi

Aaron Fotheringham

Nikko Landeros

Brad Snyder

BEST FEMALE ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY

Tatyana McFadden (WINNER)

Heather Erickson

Oksana Masters

Shawn Morelli

BEST BOWLER

Jason Belmonte (WINNER)

Jesper Svensson

Ryan Ciminelli

Anthony Simonsen

BEST MLS PLAYER

Sebastian Giovinco (WINNER)

Kei Kamara

Laurent Ciman

Luis Robles

