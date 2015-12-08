Click to read the full story: 2015 Hottest Tech Geek Toys: Top Race 4 Channel RC Remote Control Motorcycle Review

While there are exciting battle tanks and adventurous RC sailboats, we cannot forget about the neat 2 wheel RC vehicles. Mind you, they aren’t for everyone, but if you love everything RC, you should try a 2 wheeled RC vehicle at least once in your lifetime. I set out to find one of the best RC motorcycles out there, and something pointed me towards the Top Race 4 Channel RC Motorcycle (it even has a built in Gyroscope). During my research, I liked what I found so much that I decided to take the time to report my findings to my readers, so here’s what I discovered. This is easily the best job I’ve ever had; where else could I get paid to play with toys and tech gadgets?

Specifications:

Built in gyroscope technology allows it to ride on 2 wheels

Build of high-quality metal and plastic

Top Race 4 Channel 2.4GHz RC Remote Control Motorcycle Goes on 2 Wheels with Built-in Gyro, 1:10 Scale

Front and back lights make it look real

Let me first give you a brief introduction of the RC motorcycle. It is built of high-quality metal and plastic and has thick rubber anti-skid tired. It has built-in gyroscope technology, which I personally think is amazing, because it allows it to ride on 2 wheels. It also has front and back LED lights and looks real. It is suitable for ages 5 and up – both young and old can have fun with this RC vehicle.

It includes the following:

4 GHz Transmitter

Manual

Charging Cable

Top Race Motorcycle

Note: The transmitter uses 4 AA batteries, which are not included.

Handling

Handling the motorcycle is actually fairly easy. Whenever you plan on using this motorcycle, because it will be riding through at a nice speed. To control it, all you have to do is pull the trigger from side to side and watch it go. For those who have never used a remote control car before, this would be a great one to use for the first time, because the control is easy to use. Little ones will enjoy watching it twist and turn around corners.

The Speed of the Motorcycle

The speed isn’t all that fast, but it is fast enough to excite the children. You can amp up the controller to make it go faster if you like – it’s not the fastest out there, but it is still good for what it is.

The Charging Time

Fortunately, we are in luck when it comes to the charging time. It should only take between 10 to 15 minutes to charge, then you’ll have 10 to 15 minutes of drive time. Honestly, 10-15 minutes of drive time is a lot of time if you think about how long it had to charge.

What Others are Saying About the RC Motorcycle

At the time of writing this review, on Amazon, there was a total of 46 reviewers, giving this product 3.7 stars out of a possible 5.0 stars.

Take a look at this reviewer that gave it a total of 5 stars:

“Had it as a gift to my son’s birthday. He fell in love with it at the first sight. It really looks great, I can see the good quality of the materials too. One he runs it, I noticed that the car runs fast and is responsive to the controller.”

Take a look at what this other reviewer had to say – they gave this RC motorcycle 5 stars as well:

“My 5 years son loves this toy and drives it into puddles, walls all sorts of thing, and it keeps going. He has a lot of remote control toys, none of them motorcycles so this was something different.”

There are plenty of other reviewers that gave this RC motorcycle a good rating, but surely, by looking at these two reviews, you get the picture.

Now, let’s look at the negative feedback on this product …

There’s one reviewer that had an issue with the back tire not moving – the steering would, but nothing else would move. The buyer got a refund and went and purchased a different one. Obviously, this was just a problem with the particular one they had – it’s not a problem that shows up in all of them.

Then there’s another that complained about the product arriving in the mail broke, which isn’t the companies fault – that’s more than likely caused by the mailing system.

In conclusion, if you’re looking for a good first time RC motorcycle, the Top Race 4 Channel RC motorcycle (with a built-in gyroscope) is a great choice, which is why I am telling you about it. Check here for the best prices as they’ll keep changing through the season.

